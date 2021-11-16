Black Friday 2021 deals - live: Best early UK offers as Gtech launches its sale
With just 10 days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped their game by launching their deals early.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on the all-new Apple iPhone 13, as well as on the Dyson v11 vacuum cleaner, Simba’s hybrid mattress and even on the coveted Peloton, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
PSA: Debenhams has up to 50% off right now for Black Friday
From homeware to beauty, women’s, men’s and kids’ clothing, Debenhams is a reliable high street stalwart and now you can save up to 50 per cent on selected lines. Here’s what we’re shopping.
Red Herring short tiered poplin shirt dress: Was £39, now £11.70, Debenhams.com
A great basic for both summer and winter wear, this poplin dress boasts a flattering silhouette, shirt collar that gives it a touch of smartness and a trapeze tiered skirt that’s bang on trend. Dress it up with knee-high boots or team it with trainers for a casual look. For £11, you can’t go wrong.
Wrangler wr Texas authentic straight darkstone jeans: Was £65, now £52, Debenhams.com
There’s a 20 per cent saving to be had on this pair of Wrangler jeans right now thanks to Debenhams. A wardrobe mainstay, a good pair of jeans can last you years and Wrangler are no exception. These are a timeless take, coming in a regular fit with a classic straight leg style.
The Linen Yard waffle king duvet set: Was £50, now £35, Debenhams.com
Made from 100 per cent soft cotton, there’s no better way to get cosy this winter than with this waffle duvet. Its three-dimensional shape is created to keep you smug in the winter while still being breathable in the summer. This full bodied duvet comes with large matching pillows complete with an Oxford body for an extra touch of luxury.
Save up to 40% on Gtech’s popular air ram MK2 K9 vacuum in its Black Friday sale
Popular appliance brand Gtech has joined the likes of Currys and Amazon and kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year – and it’s claiming the sale is its biggest yet.
Gtech’s models have featured in a range of IndyBest reviews, from the best cordless vacuums to the best hoovers for tackling pet hair, so we know the brand has reputable products – including the air ram MK2 K9 that’s currently on sale for Black Friday.
Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech.co.uk
Save a whopping 45 per cent on this cordless vacuum cleaner, designed specifically for pet owners. In our round-up of the best pet vacuum cleaners, our reviewer was impressed with this Gtech machine. “Gtech’s pet-geared cordless machine is very capable, with a rotating brush bar that works with the powerful suction to clear up carpets, flooring and areas that your pets patrol regularly,” they said.
They praised how “well-designed” the ergonomics of the appliance are, how easy it was to push around and the “low profile swivel handle that will get under all those hair traps, like sofas and coffee tables.” With a £100 saving on the model right now, it’s a no brainer.
Good morning deal-hunters! As promised, we’re back for yet another day of bringing you the best early Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the big day.
