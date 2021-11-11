Black Friday 2021 deals - live: Currys and Amazon kick off early sales, plus Dyson airwrap and Apple Watch news
Follow along for our expert coverage on the hottest shopping event of the year
While there is still two weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re here for it.
For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TV, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Major Amazon deal on Apple AirPods
If you’re an Apple fan and have everything from iPhone to MacBook, you probably want to stay on-brand with accessories too. And it just so happens that Amazon launched a great deal on AirPods…
Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they "are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in". Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £116, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.
These are the best early Black Friday Apple deals available now
We’re rounding up the best early Black Friday Apple deals across iPads, watches, AirPods, iPhones and HomePods from Currys, Very and more
Lakeland releases Black Friday deals for 2021
Launching only today, Lakeland is the latest big name to get in on the Black Friday shenanigans. At the moment, deals are still limited to a few products but we expect to see a lot more of them in the upcoming weeks. For now, there’s a very convenient discount on Lakeland’s electric heated blankets and throws to keep you warm and cosy this winter.
Beurer cosy heated throw taupe, 180 x 130cm: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Lakeland.co.uk
Get cosy with Beurer’s heated throw this winter and its six temperature settings that allow you to find the perfect warmth for you. The plush polyester velour cover means it’s super soft while the brand claims its generous size allows two people to share. If safety is a concern, the auto shut-off function switches the throw off after three hours and Buerer technology means it cannot overheat. If you fancy, Lakeland’s own star-print heated throw (was £69.99, now £49.99, Lakeland.co.uk) is also on sale for £49.99.
Remoska 2l electric cooker with glass lid, black: Was £159.99, now £119.99, Lakeland.co.uk
For versatile and economic cooking, look no further than this Remoska electric cooker. Whether baking, roasting, toasting or frying, the multi-use 2l pot is ideal for making anything from sandwich toasties and breakfast fry ups to sponge cakes. Thrifty with electricity, the cooker only uses 400W while its also incredibly compact and portable, making it great for cooking and caravan holidays. Lakeland is offering a £40 saving on the pot so there’s no better time to invest.
Early sales at Amazon and Currys
These retailers are not wasting any time when it comes to Black Friday. Currys was keen to get ahead of the curve and launched some stellar early deals deals on November 4, with Amazon following shortly after on November 8, giving shoppers more two weeks worth of deals and offers ahead of the big event.
Although Amazon launched its early sale slightly later than Currys, it’s still a big player when it comes to Black Friday discounts. One of the best offers we’ve seen so far is on the Amazon Kindle paperwhite (was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk) which has already seen a near half price cut. Our reviewer said it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. Our Amazon guide below will walk you through all of the online giant’s top deals
Amazon’s early Black Friday sale starts today – here are the best deals
Everything you need to know about the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale, from when it starts to the deals you can expect, from Apple AirPods to Amazon Echo dots
Currys’s discounts on tech like iPhones, Fitbits and wireless earbuds have us longing for some upgrades. Don’t just take our word for it, head over to our pick of the best early deals from Currys and see these great offers for yourself.
The Currys Black Friday sale 2021 has arrived – here’s what to shop
The Currys Black Friday 2021 sale has arrived. These are the best early deals to shop including laptops and headphones from Beats, Microsoft, Nespresso and more
Good morning shoppers
Welcome (back) to IndyBest’s early Black Friday deals liveblog where we’ll be tracking the best offers from trusted retailers including Currys and Amazon, covering everything from Dyson airwraps to Apple Watches.
Check out our Black Friday guides for all the latest deals, discounts and offers. You won’t miss a thing on our watch! If you’re looking for some cooking ware just in time for the festive season or want to be prepared for Argos’ Black Friday drop, we’ve got you covered.
That’s enough of that, time to indulge ourselves in the Black Friday fun!
Get to know these Black Friday deals
We’re closing up shop for today, folks. Thanks for joining our rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals, we hope you’ve managed to bag a bargain.
Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow, but if you can’t wait that long, we’d recommend checking out all our guides. They really are full of nothing but the best (if we do say so ourselves):
- How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
- Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
- Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price
- Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more
- Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts
The Sky Black Friday deals to watch out for in 2021
With just weeks to go until Black Friday – 26 November – if you’re wondering what discounts you can expect from Sky, you’ve come to the right place.
The tech giant goes big for the shopping bonanza, so we predict to see deals on both television and broadband packages. It’s also likely that it’ll slash the prices across Sky Mobile too, so if you’re in the market for a new TV deal, broadband package or smartphone tariff, it’s worth waiting to see what Sky, and other providers, will come up with for Black Friday.
To stay up to date, be sure to bookmark our guide – we’ll be updating it regularly to make sure you don’t miss a thing:
These are the best Sky deals to look out for this Black Friday
All you need to know about the best deals and discounts across TV, broadband and mobile from Sky this Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Upgrade your at-home cinema with this TV deal
LG 65UP75006LF 65in 4K UHD HDR smart LED TV, 2021 model: Was £899, now £629, Amazon.co.uk
You’ll see a lot of 2020 TVs discounted during Black Friday, but this is the 2021 version of the 65in LG UP7500. The brand’s mid-range set strikes a balance between affordability and image quality, while managing to pack in a bunch of smart features and streaming apps.
If you’d like more of the same, then in true IndyBest fashion we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday TV deals:
Amazon’s launched its Black Friday deals on 4K TVs from Samsung and LG
Black Friday 2021 is your chance to grab a bargain on the best TVs around. Here are the deals we’ve found on Samsung, Sony Bravia and LG from Amazon and AO
PLT ramp up Black Friday excitement with its early sale
Fashion brand Pretty Little Thing is known for its affordable clothing, and while it’s yet to launch its Black Friday (or Pink Friday as its branding it) event, it is ramping up the excitement by offering 24 per cent off everything with the code PINK24 as a warm-up. Here’s what we’ve got our eye on:
Pretty Little Thing recycled sage green oversized sweatshirt jumper: Was £20, now £15, Prettylittlething.com
Jumper dresses are everywhere this season and this sweatshirt style one is right up our street. The sage green colour is likely to go with all your winter outerwear, and it’ll look great with a pair of chunky boots (was £38, now £28.88, Prettylittlething.com)
What to know about River Island’s Black Friday sale
In our opinion, River Island has really upped the ante in recent years, and it’s now our go-to destination for all things fashion – whether that’s a new winter coat or Christmas party outfit. If you’re the same, you might be wondering when its Black Friday event is likely to kick off.
While things are currently still under wraps, our dedicated team of deal-hunters are here to give you the lowdown on what to expect:
British high street staple River Island is entering Black Friday
Stocking everything from party dresses, suits, leggings, gym kit, heels and even dog coats, River Island’s Black Friday sale has something for everyone
What we’re buying in Currys Black Friday sale
Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £119, Currys.co.uk
A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £40 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.”
Want more? Read our dedicated guide to the best Currys Black Friday deals
The Currys Black Friday sale 2021 has arrived – here’s what to shop
The Currys Black Friday 2021 sale has arrived. These are the best early deals to shop including laptops and headphones from Beats, Microsoft, Nespresso and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.