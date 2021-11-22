Black Friday 2021 deals - live: Early deals have started at Ooni, Gymshark, Game and more
Whether you’re after a Shark vacuum or Apple AirPods, follow along for today’s top offers
With just four days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Black Friday quick UK retailer links:
The best Amazon Black Friday deals to add to your baskets
A major player in the game, the online giant has slashed its prices across TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.
In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch, Fitbit and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering deals on its own streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music, as well as on Kindles, 4K TVs and headphones – meaning there’s no better place to bag a bargain.
There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but with so many deals up for grabs it can be tricky to know where to start.
Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best Black Friday deals you can snap up now. Happy shopping!
Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale has started – here are the best deals
Amazon’s Black Friday Week 2021 sale has started – these are the best deals to shop now, from Apple AirPods to Amazon Echo dots
The fitness brand Gymshark’s highly anticipated discounts have dropped and we’ve not been disappointed. From leggings and sports bras to sweat pants and pullovers, save up to 50 per cent across selected lines. Here’s some of our faves.
Gymshark energy seamless cropped leggings: Was £40, now £24, Gymshark.com
Available in an oh-so-luxe brown, eye-popping blue and simple yet stylish black, you can now shimmy into this cropped pair from Gymshark for nearly half price. In or out of the gym, a great pair of leggings can offer oodles of confidence, and from their ribbed waistband to their high-waist fit, this curve-hugging pair is crafted to do just that
Gymshark energy seamless sports bra: Was £35, now £28, Gymshark.com
Sweat it out in this delicate, low-support bra courtesy of Gymshark – a versatile number that we think is perfect for any gym-goer’s collection. With lovely ruched detailing above the bust and around the sides, pair it with colourful leggings for a zing of colour or black shorts for a more chic, understated ensemble. For just £14, you can’t go wrong.
Shop more Gymshark offers in our Black Friday round-up
Need some new gym kit? Gymshark’s Black Friday sale just dropped
Cult favourite gymwear brand Gymshark is famous for its effective and affordable kit. Find out everything you need to know about their Black Friday offering
Snap up this deal on one of our favourite Ooni pizza ovens
Pizza oven specialist Ooni’s Black Friday sale has arrived and you can sav 20 per cent site-wide. With two of its models making it into our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens, it’s safe to say we’re big fans. If you’re a pizza fanatic, make sure to snap up this deal.
Ooni Karu 12: Was £299, now £239, Ooni.com
In our review of the pizza oven, our tester said that “the first thing that strikes you about the oven is its simplicity.” When it came to performance, they praised that “the porous cooking stone, made from cordierite, absorbed any moisture in the dough to produce a lovely, light and crispy base every time.”
“Consistently, the oven churns out 12-inch discs of deliciously cooked dough with minimal management,” they added. With 20 per cent off right now, it’s a sure investment.
The Game Black Friday sale is here
Gamers, rejoice as Game has dropped its Black Friday sale with up to 50 per cent off. Here’s what we’re adding to our baskets.
‘Ghost of Tsushima’ directors cut: Was £59.99, now £47.99, Game.co.uk
Save 20 per cent right now on the directors cut of the popular PS5 game Ghost of Tsushima thanks to Game. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best PS4 games, our reviewer said that it’s “an atmospheric deep-dive into the world of feudal Japan, and an excellent homage to samurai tales generally.”
Turtle Beach recon 70p headset, white: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Game.co.uk
Enhance your gaming experience with these headphones from Turtle Beach. Boasting a lightweight and comfortable design, the wired pair has high-quality 40mm speakers and a high sensitivity flip-up mic. A similar Turtle Beach pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best gaming headsets so you’re in safe hands.
Check out more gaming deals in our round-up below:
We’ve found the best early Black Friday gaming deals to shop now
Black Friday 2021 is fast approaching. Get ready to bag a bargain –here are the best early gaming deals from Amazon and Very on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch
When is Black Friday 2021?
This year, the mammoth sale takes place between 26 November through to Cyber Monday on 29 November. Black Friday will see prices slashed across tech, home appliance, beauty and more, with all our favourite retailers taking part, from Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO.
Bargain hunters can expect offers on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products and Amazon ereaders throughout the weekend-long sale.
To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we’ve created this comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021. Here are the best deals available to shop right now, and the answers to all your questions about the event.
The best early Black Friday deals you can shop right now
Black Friday 2021 is almost here – we’ve found the best early deals to shop now, including TVs, vacuums and laptops from Currys, Very, Amazon, AO and more
Good morning deal hunters
Welcome back to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales. There’s now just four days to go until the main event and we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty.
Whether you’re looking to save on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or a Shark vacuum cleaner, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.