Black Friday 2021 deals - live: Today’s UK offers from Gtech and PLT, plus Glossier and Gymshark news
Whether you’re after a discounted KitchenAid or new sportswear from Gymshark, follow along for today’s top offers
With just eight days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have done us good by launching their deals in advance.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Exclusive look at Pandora’s Black Friday sale
Stuck on Christmas gift ideas? Here at IndyBest, we’re all about giving you shopping advice. And true to form, we’re here to give you a first look at what Pandora is offering for its Black Friday sale. We can confirm there will be 20 per cent off its jewellery collection, so we’d recommend getting your lists in order. It will launch its sale on Thursday 25 November – and if you want to learn more about it, read our exclusive now:
Avengers pack on sale at Smyths toys
Not all superheroes wear capes, as Smyths Toys proves with its Black Friday discounts. You can make your little one the happiest kid on the block while saving some cash thanks to the toy store’s amazing Black Friday deals.
Marvel Avengers titan hero 8 pack: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com
With this exclusive toy set including all their favourite characters from Captain America to the Hulk, your child will be able to recreate their favourite movie scenes and imagine exciting new missions. At a £40 discount, they can save the world while you save your pennies.
Score Fitbit’s versa 2 with a staggering discount
Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk
A go-to brand for fitness trackers, and with reason. Our writer reviewed this watch for our round-up of best fitness trackers, calling it a great alternative to Apple’s sports watches for those who do not have an iPhone. We also think it looks quite stylish compared to some of the chunkier fitness watches out there. With £60 off at Currys right now, it’s a great time to snatch this one up.
Hoover up Dyson’s Black Friday 2021 deals now
Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £449, Dyson.co.uk
As well as hair-styling tools, Dyson is renowned for its vacuums – but they don’t come cheap. Luckily for us, Dyson has slashed the price on the V11 absolute model by £100 in its Black Friday sale.
The appliance came out on top over the Dyson V7 model in our head-to-head review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market.” They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.
Gymshark set to launch Black Friday sales today
We know you can’t wait for this one, neither can we. Thankfully, Gymshark will be launching its Black Friday sales at 7pm today! Keep an eye on this page where we’ll give you an update with some of the sports brand’s deals when it goes live.
Glossier treats us to 20% off this Black Friday
We can breathe again: Glossier has officially confirmed it will be participating in Black Friday. With a staggering 20 per cent off site wide, the beauty brand is right on time to help us prep for the festive season.
The sale starts on Thursday 25 November but if you’d like to start browsing now, these are some of our favourites we’ll be looking out for:
Black Friday bargain-hunters, these are the best deals to shop
Good morning – we hope you enjoyed yesterday’s rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals. As we predicted, it was an exciting one, with Dyson finally dropping its early offers to 25 per cent off the Fitbit versa 2.
Today, we are expecting more of the same, and of course, we’ll be keeping you up to date as soon as the deals drop.
If you want to give something a browse now, then there’s no better place to start than IndyBest’s ultimate guide to Black Friday. We’re updating it with nothing but the creme de la creme.
Save £60 on this Fitbit from Currys’s Black Friday sale
Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk
A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £40 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.”
Save £130 on the Huawei matebook
Huawei matebook D 15 (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB, SSD, 15in): Was £529.99, now £399.99, Huawei.com
A beautifully designed Windows laptop, the matebook D 15 is an entry-range Huawei styled after the MacBook air. We featured the premium version in our round-up of the best laptops for students. The D series is more budget-friendly, but is similar in design and doesn’t skimp on style. This is the ideal device for anyone who needs to take their work with them, and because it runs on a moderately powerful Core i3 processor it can handily be used for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment too.
