Black Friday 2021 deals - live: Amazon, Gymshark, Argos and more early UK offers as they happen
Whether you’re after a Shark vacuum or stocking fillers from Currys, follow along for today’s top offers
With just seven days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have done us good by launching their deals in advance.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Read more:
The best Amazon Black Friday deals to add to your baskets
A major player in the game, the online giant has slashed its prices across TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.
In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch, Fitbit and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering deals on its own streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music, as well as on Kindles, 4K TVs and headphones – meaning there’s no better place to bag a bargain.
There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but with so many deals up for grabs it can be tricky to know where to start.
Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best Black Friday deals you can snap up now. Happy shopping!
Amazon’s early Black Friday sale starts today – here are the best deals
Everything you need to know about the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale, from when it starts to the deals you can expect, from Apple AirPods to Amazon Echo dots
Get 23% off ghd straighteners
Maintaining luscious locks is not easy, taking a whole lot of time, money and an abundance of patience. But don’t fret, ghd’s Black Friday sale is officially underway, so expect big savings to be had, including on these coveted ghd straighteners.
Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £149, now £115, Ghdhair.com
Voted as the best tool for straightening and curling in our best ghd straighteners round-up, the gold straighteners price slash is definitely something to get excited about, whether you’re buying for yourself, your friends or your family – remember, Christmas is right around the corner.
Dubbed as “the one where it all started” on the ghd website, the brand’s original straightener has had its fair share of upgrades since its launch 20 years ago and the gold version is one of the most high tech offerings. The tool heats to a maximum of 185C, which the brand says is the optimum temperature for styling without frazzling locks, and is also designed with “dual zone technology”, which uses heat sensors to control the temperature from root to tip.
The gold straighteners also feature a rounded barrel and floating plates, resulting in easy, tug-free gliding, have a 25-second heat-up time and an automatic sleep mode, too, helping to rid us of the constant “have I left my straighteners on” panic.
In our review, the tester said this tool is a “versatile option, as not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with”.
“Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it,” they added.
It’s unlikely we’ll see a price drop such as this again until at least 2022, so be sure to check out quickly if this deal has piqued your fancy.
The best tech deals for Black Friday 2021
Black Friday is just around the corner. The day itself lands on 26 November this year, but retailers like to fire the starting gun early, so we’re seeing more and more tech and gaming deals dropping daily.
The Indybest team will be here to help keep you updated on all of the best Black Friday tech deals from brands like Apple, Dyson and Samsung, plus deals from retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos, Amazon and even Aldi. Check out our tech guide below for all the best early Black Friday deals.
Looking to grab a new iPhone? Amazon launched its Black Friday deals
From Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy to Huawei watches and Sennheiser earbuds, these are the best Black Friday tech deals we’ve found at Amazon Currys and more
Gymshark has launched its Black Friday sales today
Cult favourite gymwear brand Gymshark is renound for its effective and affordable kit. Now, it’s kicked off its Black Friday sale with up to 70 per cent off selected lines, and of course, we’ve been rounding up the best discounts and styles as they’ve dropped.
Check out our sports and fitness guide below for our favourites from the Gymshark Black Friday sale:
Early Black Friday sports deals have already dropped: Here are our highlights
Find the best early deals on Peloton, Nike , Adidas, Garmin and more, plus what to expect this Black Friday from Fitbit, GymShark, Lululemon and plenty more
Charlotte Tilbury has launched its Black Friday sale
Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most worshipped luxury make-up brands in the industry, and while they are rare, its sales are always rather phenomenal. The brand’s long-awaited Black Friday sale for 2021 has well and truly kicked off!
Shoppers can expect 30 per cent off make-up magic and skincare superstar products. But that is not all; you can also receive a free luxe gift from the brand, depending on what you spend. With just an £80 splurge, you can receive a luxury palette in walk of no shame, the signature hot lips 2 in glowing jen and an award-winning cheek to chic in pillow talk.
These deals are going to fly off the shelves, so we advise you run (don’t walk) to Charlotte Tilbury, while stocks last.
To keep up with the latest product drops, make sure to follow our Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deal page:
Love pillow talk? Here’s what to expect from Charlotte Tilbury on Black Friday
Wondering if Charlotte Tilbury will be offering mystery boxes, gift sets and offers this Black Friday? Here’s what we know so far about the brand’s sale
Charlotte Tilbury instant pillow talk glow eye and cheek duo: Was £90, now £72, Charlottetilbury.com
You can save 20 per cent on this make-up duo just in time for party season. The kit contains everything you need to create a rose gold look. Charlotte Tilbury’s instant eye palette in pillow talk features 12 shades that can be mixed and matched, and in our review of the palette, our tester said the eyeshadows are “ultra pigmented” and “blend easily without any fall out”. You’ll also get your hands on the brand’s cheek to chic blush, which was raised for “leaving you with luminous, healthy looking skin” by our tester in their review of the pillow talk collection.
We’ve got the lowdown on the best Black Friday TV deals 2021
Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online.
Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. Throughout Black Friday 2021, we’ll be here to bring you shopping advice and expert guidance on navigating the retail mayhem, all from the relative safety of your sofa. Our experts will be rounding up the best Black Friday deals as they happen, as well as giving you all of the details you need before the sales event begins
We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled in our handy round-up.
We’ve found the best early Black Friday deals on TVs from Samsung. LG and more
Black Friday 2021 is your chance to grab a bargain on the best TVs around. Here are the deals we’ve found on Samsung, Sony Bravia and LG from Amazon and AO
When is Black Friday 2021?
This year, the mammoth sale takes place between 26 November through to Cyber Monday on 29 November. Black Friday will see prices slashed across tech, home appliance, beauty and more, with all our favourite retailers taking part, from Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO.
Bargain hunters can expect offers on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products and Amazon ereaders throughout the weekend-long sale.
To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we’ve created this comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021. Here are the best deals available to shop right now, and the answers to all your questions about the event.
The best early Black Friday deals you can shop right now
Black Friday 2021 is almost here – we’ve found the best early deals to shop now, including TVs, vacuums and laptops from Currys, Very, Amazon, AO and more
Good morning deal hunters
Welcome back to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty.
Yesterday, Shark launched its Black Friday sale with up to £180 off vacuum models while Mac kicked off its own sale with 20 per cent off site-wide.
Whether you’re looking to save on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or a Dyson vacuum cleaner, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
So long shoppers
That’s it from us for today, we hope you’ve enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow with more of the same, but if you can’t wait until then, check out our guides to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing:
Guides post:
- How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games
- Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance
- Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP
- Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price
Sign up to our newsletter for the week’s must-have products
Subscribe to the IndyBest newsletter to receive your free essential shopping guide in your mailbox every Friday morning. This will give you access to the best deals and round-ups, as chosen by our IndyBest experts. Our tried and tested reviews aim to help you make the most informed choice on how to spend your hard-earned cash.
Click below for more info:
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.