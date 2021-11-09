November has arrived, bringing with it the countdown to Black Friday and early deals from keen-bean retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO. There are thousands of discounts to be had across a range of categories – from tech to home appliances and beauty – and thankfully we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best offers as they drop.

While the sales event originated in the US as a way to kick-start the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving, it has since made its way across the pond and is no longer just a one-day bonanza. Boots became the first major retailer to kick off its Black Friday event for 2021 on 1 November, and plenty more have now followed suit, including Amazon. The retail giant’s early discounts have proved to be some of the most exciting so far – and there are set to be 20 whole days of wallet-friendly offers in the run-up to the big day.

Despite all the action, the majority of this year’s offers are still under wraps. We think bargain hunters can expect offers on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products and ereaders as the month progresses. Amazon, for instance, recently released three new versions of its popular Kindle paperwhite (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk), so we predict previous models will be heavily discounted.

We also anticipate that gamers will be in for a treat, as Nintendo has just added a new member to its Switch family, called the Switch OLED (£309.99, Very.co.uk). If our bargain-hunting senses are anything to go by, its arrival might just bump the cost of previous editions down.

To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we’ve created this comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021. Here are the best deals available to shop right now, and the answers to all your questions about the event.

The best early Black Friday 2021 deals

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought-after consoles of the moment but it’s rarely discounted, which is why this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. With nine per cent off at Amazon right now, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen this bundle sell for. It not only includes the console, contrasting joy-cons and the Switch dock in black, but also a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Amazon Echo show 8 smart display: Was £94, now £59, Ao.com

The dashboard of your connected home, the Amazon Echo show 8 is a smart speaker with a built-in screen that displays everything from commute times and weather conditions to video calls with friends and family. In our review of the newer, second-generation version, we noted that shoppers would “struggle to notice any difference when it comes to the design” between it and this model. When paired with a Ring doorbell you can peek at who’s out front, or ask Alexa to set reminders and alarms while cooking.

Apple MacBook air, M1, 2020, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £1,279, now £1,149, Very.co.uk

Very has slashed the price of the 2020 M1 MacBook air with 16GB of RAM in its early Black Friday sale. The laptop featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance, with our tester saying that it was “remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made all the more appealing thanks to a tapered design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick”. And the new version is the first to use Apple’s own M1 chip instead of an Intel processor, meaning it’s breathtakingly fast too.

Emma hybrid double mattress: Was £809, now £436.90, Amazon.co.uk

This hybrid mattress featured in our round-up of the best mattresses, where our tester praised it for being durable, breathable and “great at pressure relief”. Currently with an impressive 46 per cent off, it is delivered tightly rolled in a box, and has four layers that support, distribute pressure and encourage air flow. There are discounts on other sizes of the mattress too, meaning you can save on a single (was £589, now £318.10, Amazon.co.uk), king (was £919, now £496.30, Amazon.co.uk) or super king (was £1,029, now £555.70, Amazon.co.uk) too.

Philips 55OLED706/12 55in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk

This 55in screen from Philips features the brand’s cinematic ambilight technology, which uses coloured lights embedded in the frame of the TV to create immersive effects when watching movies or playing games. This Philips TV also has Google Assistant built in, making searching for something to watch, or setting reminders, easier with just the sound of your voice. The OLED display is the best screen tech you can currently buy, and for less than £1,000 it’s an eye-catching offer - saving you £400 in the process.

Shark NV620UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Ao.com

You can save £100 on this vacuum cleaner from Shark right now in AO’s Black Friday sale. Usually costing £299, the upright model comes with a host of handy features, including the brand’s signature lift-away technology, which allows you to separate the larger unit from the wand so you can tackle flights of stairs, ceilings and other hard-to-reach spots, such as under low-lying furniture, with ease. While we’ve not tested this exact model, a similar one landed a spot in our review of the best upright vacuum cleaners, so we can testify to the brand’s high standards.

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re an avid reader or shopping for a bookworm, now is the time to snap up a Kindle as there’s currently an impressive 48 per cent off its paperwhite model. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”.

KitchenAid 5413184120696 artisan stand mixer: Was £599, now £445.49, Amazon.co.uk

Kitchenaid stand mixers have become somewhat of a luxury kitchen necessity, leaping to fame after featuring in a certain British baking tent. But, the coveted home appliance isn’t always the most budget-friendly item. So, at 26 per cent off, this is an early deal we really are excited about. With 300 watt power, 10-speed settings and a five-year warranty, the mixer really is built to last, meaning you can mix, stir and fold happy for many years to come. And with a 3l bowl, 4.8l stainless steel bowl, whisk, paddle, dough hook, flex-edge beater and splatter guard, you’ll have everything you need and more to become a kitchen whizz.

Philips hue white and colour ambiance starter kit: Was £129.99, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk

Smart bulbs are a real game changer, allowing you to set your lights to turn on and off according to a schedule or by using voice commands, create colourful scenes and moody vibes, or flood your home with Sad-busting white light in the mornings. They’re expensive, but once installed they rarely need replacing. Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in a starter kit, which comes with the Philips hue hub required to link everything up.

Microsoft 12.3in surface pro 7: Was £969, now £799, Currys.co.uk

In need of a new tablet? Then you won’t want to miss out on this deal, which gives you the chance to save a whopping £170 on the Microsoft surface pro 7. The device, which comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for fast multitasking, featured in our round-up of the best tablets, with our tester describing it as “top end”. “The surface range often offers comprehensive connectivity, and there are USB-A and USB-C sockets here,” they added. “The 12.3in screen is bright and inviting, while the trademark kickstand helps with the surface pro 7’s versatility, too.”

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 earbuds: Was £249, now £189, Ao.com

These noise-cancelling earbuds from Sennheiser are some of the best we’ve tested. In our review, our writer called them “a significant upgrade”. “You don’t need to compromise on performance in exchange for comfort, or put up with unnecessary bulkiness if you want punchy, clear sound,” they said. The only major downside we found was their high price, which isn’t a problem right now at AO.

iRobot roomba 692040 connected robot vacuum: Was £299, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Take the hassle out of household chores with this smart robot vacuum, which currently has 33 per cent off. Designed to work on all floor types, the brand states that it has a 90-minute run time before it returns to its charging station and it can even be controlled using your phone or voice assistant. While we’ve not tested this exact one, a similar iRobot model featured in our round-up of the best robot vacuums, with our reviewer praising it for not missing any areas of the floor.

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £40, Boots.com

In the market for a new electric toothbrush? You can save a whopping £55 on this one from the pros at Oral-B, which has lots of impressive features that make cleaning your gnashers a breeze. Not only does it have pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, but it also features three different brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge.

Otty original hybrid mattress (double): Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com

Otty has launched its early Black Friday sale with up to 50 per cent across all products, including the original hybrid mattress. This model – which comes in single, small double, double, king, super king and emperor size – featured in our round-up of the best mattresses with our tester saying “you can literally feel it adapting to your body shape as you move, giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress we tested”.

Nespresso by Magimix vertuo plus M600 coffee machine: Was £179, now £69, Currys.co.uk

With so many options for pod coffee machines on the market, and some costing upwards of £400, it can be hard to know which one to choose. But we here at IndyBest are big fans of Nespresso, especially this vertuo plus model, which currently has more than 60 per cent off. In our review of the appliance, our tester said it “fires on all cylinders”, adding that the coffee it made was “perfect every time”.

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG301UK: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

One of the leading brands when it comes to kitchen appliances, this Ninja grill and air fryer currently has an impressive 25 per cent off, meaning you could make a saving of £50. Ideal for livening up your meal plans, it has a large capacity grill and a range of additional cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and more. The brand states that the large grill plate is perfectly sized for feeding up to four people and there is also a 5.7l cooking pot, with dishwasher-safe parts for an easier clean-up. While we haven’t tested this exact model, a different Ninja appliance won best buy in our round-up of the best air fryers, with our tester praising it for being “convenient” and “ideal for weeknight dinners when you want to knock up a feast, fast”.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid: Was £250, now £186.99, Amazon.co.uk

A casserole dish is a must when it comes to creating hearty meals throughout the winte,r and now you can snap one up from leading brand Le Creuset for less. This dish has a 4.2l capacity, which means it holds enough food to serve four to five people, and can be used for a whole host of meals including pastas, soups and curries. While we haven’t tested this one, a similar dish from Le Creuset won the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, with our tester calling it “the casserole dish of dreams”.

Echelon rower: Was £1,119 now £949, Echelonfit.uk

Looking to supercharge your fitness regime from home? Enter this Echelon rower which took the top spot in our guide to the best rowing machines. Its USP is that it can be folded for easy storage, and it has a “huge library of connected content”, that “will stop your investment from gathering dust”. Our writer praised it for being “a joy to row” and an “excellent choice for beginner, intermediate, and advanced rowers alike”. The deal not only includes a discount on the machine, you’ll also get 30 days membership included. A no-brainer.

Asus zenbook flip UX363EA-HP242T, Core i5 , 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13in: Was £1,099, now £799, Very.co.uk

This is a super-slim and lightweight laptop with a folding design, OLED screen and a magnesium alloy case for maximum protection. With 16-hour battery life, 8GB of memory and a fast Core i5 processor powering things, the Asus zenbook flip looks to be a great all-round laptop. There’s a mighty £300 off at Very right now.

Beats solo 3 wireless Bluetooth headphones: Was £188.97, now £128.97, Currys.co.uk

This pair of Beats solo 3 wireless headphones have been reduced by £60 in Currys’s Black Friday sale. With up to 40 hours of battery life, they’re sure to last you a while, but if you do find yourself caught out, they offer a five-minute fast charge, which gives you three hours of playback. They’re also designed with on-ear, cushioned cups that enable you to customise your fit, and they come in a range of colours. While we haven’t tested this particular model, the Beats solo pros (£249, Currys.co.uk) featured in our round-up of the best wireless headphones.

Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £127.50, Laredoute.co.uk

An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 25 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Black Friday guide for all the latest deals and discounts.

KidKraft uptown elite wooden kids play kitchen: Was £224.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

Little chefs will love this KidKraft play kitchen that’s reduced by an impressive 57 per cent right now. Boasting plenty of features for young ones to stretch their imaginations, the kid-sized setup has an oven, refrigerator and microwave, as well as working knobs and sound motion sensors for more realistic play.

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £46.66, Boots.com

The hot brush that went viral on TikTok last year for giving an effortless and bouncy blow-dry has been reduced by £23.33 in Boots’s Black Friday sale. designed specifically for mid to short hair, it features a hefty oval brush in a pink and black colourway and was named best buy in our round-up of the best hot air brushes. Our tester said the heat and styling were both spot on, adding that it helped to “dry, detangle and style” their locks. They added that it is a “worthy investment” that gives you a “salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price”.

Philips oneblade hybrid stubble trimmer and shaver: Was £49.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Philips oneblade is a multitasking tool that can be used anywhere on your face or body. Designed with a Li-Ion battery that delivers 60 minutes of constant performance from a single four-hour charge, it comes with four combs for different lengths and a click-on skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas. This model came out on top in our round-up of the best beard trimmers, with our reviewer saying “there’s more to this trimmer than meets the eye”

Lovehoney ignite 20 function mini wand vibrator: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Boots.com

Whether you’re new to sex toys or you’re on the hunt for something you can pack discreetly in your bag for a romantic weekend away, this mini wand vibrator is too good a deal to miss. Reduced by £10, it features three different vibration speeds, 17 different patterns, and comes with a lock function and storage bag. It’s also 100 per cent waterproof and can be charged via USB.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began as a one-day sale in the US, the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping season.

Over the past decade, it’s made its way onto our shores and now many UK retailers take part, slashing prices on thousands of products from big-name brands such as Apple, Dyson, Shark and Samsung.

For our extensive list of the retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, read our guide here. As soon as brands start talking about this year’s sales, we will be updating it with the relevant discounts.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following the Black Friday weekend and falls on 29 November this year.

Traditionally it has always been exclusively online, and especially so in 2020 due to the pandemic – the UK was mostly under lockdown, with non-essential shops remaining shut throughout November.

Read more: Discounts to expect on Apple’s AirPods for Black Friday 2021

Cyber Monday is your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas, and there’s often a broad range of retailers that slash prices across smart TVs, laptops, fashion, mattresses and more.

What pre-Black Friday sales are worth shopping?

If you can’t wait until November to start sale shopping, the good news is that there are plenty of non-Black Friday related deals already up for grabs.

Here at IndyBest, we’re always on the lookout for a great offer and regularly keep tabs on discounts across a range of big-ticket products to help you save some money each month. Check out our guides to the best deals to shop this month below:

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

IndyBest has mastered the art of finding the very best bargains and will be bringing you the top offers throughout the event, so make sure to bookmark this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content to ensure you’re always up to date.

It’s also a good idea to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers, from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners and Currys to Very, Next and Argos, as this makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial, too.

You can also sign up for newsletters from brands or retailers, as this will mean you receive all the latest updates as they happen, be among the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. If you don’t tend to check your e-mails regularly, consider downloading the apps of your favourite shops and following them on socials instead.

As with any sales event, we’d also suggest making a shopping list beforehand, checking the RRP of any products you’re looking for, so you know it’s a real deal, and reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before.

Buying large appliances or items of furniture? Make sure to check any warranties or guarantees and measure up your space, as well as the dimensions of the entrance and doorways.

Best Black Friday 2020 deals

All the best deals last year were found online, as many retailers encouraged customers to shop from home rather than visiting stores due to the nationwide lockdown in place.

Some of the biggest savings in the Black Friday 2020 sale were found on tech products and it’s also one of the few times you’ll find Apple items discounted – the brand is so popular that it doesn’t need to join in with big sales events, but you will find reductions at third-party retailers such as John Lewis & Partners and Currys. If you’ve had your eye on a MacBook, Black Friday is the best opportunity to snap up a decent saving.

Last year, the Apple MacBook pro 13in (£1,649.97, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by £170. It featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops, where our reviewer said: “The keyboard is supremely comfortable and the trackpad is huge and very responsive. Unlike the MacBook air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer. Additionally, the entry-level pro includes a slightly more powerful graphics chip.”

TVs also see savings during the Black Friday weekend, with discounts available on big-name brands such as Philips, Samsung, Toshiba and Panasonic. In 2020, the Samsung QE55Q60T 55in (£999, Very.co.uk) had a huge reduction of £500, from £1,199 to only £699.

Argos is one of the biggest retailers that participates in the Black Friday bonanza – every year you’ll find savings across everything from TVs and headphones to fitness watches and furniture.

In 2020, leading vacuum cleaner brand Dyson saw its prices slashed in Argos’s 2020 Black Friday sale, with the Dyson V7 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Argos.co.uk) down from £299.99 to £199.99.

In our review of the Dyson V7 versus the V11 model, we loved the former for how fuss free it was to use. Our reviewer said: “Whatever type of floor you have, the V7 does the job well – we noticed no difference across carpets, hardwood or laminate, although unlike the V11 you will need to change the floor heads each time. And because it’s nice and light, it’s brilliant for carrying up and down stairs and works a treat on upholstery too.”

A haven for tech gadgets big and small as well as home and kitchen appliances, Currys is somewhere you’ll want to bookmark ahead of Black Friday 2021, too. Last year’s deals included the Nespresso by Magimix vertuo next coffee machine in white (was £130, now £74.99, Currys.co.uk) which was £149, but came down to an impressive £74.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?

On 29 November – also known as Cyber Monday – retailers further slashed prices, giving customers a last-minute opportunity to snap up a bargain.

Included were these Apple AirPods pro earbuds with a wireless case (£174.83, Amazon.co.uk), reduced from £249 down to £198.

We were very impressed with them in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, where our reviewer rated them for their comfortable fit and easy setup.

“The microphones, which ensure the noise-cancelling is effective, also work well for hands-free phone calls. Pairing with an iPhone is incredibly simple: open the earbuds’ case near the phone and it’ll pair automatically. The charging case is wireless chargeable, so you can plonk it on a compatible charging pad,” our tester said.

This pair of Veja V-10 leather sneakers that were £115 (Netaporter.com), came down to just £77, which is the lowest price we’ve seen them at.

Our reviewer featured them in our round-up of the best women’s shoes for spring, and said, “Veja’s strong focus on transparency and sourcing Fairtrade, organic materials means it’s a key player in the sustainability game. And these distinctive kicks are the perfect transitional shoe.”

For those looking to improve their culinary repertoires, this Kenwood prospero stand mixer (£139.99, Argos.co.uk) was reduced from £199.99 to £99.99.

