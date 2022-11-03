Whether it’s a new perfume, iPad or home appliance, here’s the lowdown on the hottest discounts (The Independent)

While there are still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022 – aka the biggest shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching deals early. And we’re here for it.

The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. It is the best time to find a deal and get your Christmas shopping done.

To help you grab a bargain during the mammoth event, our team of expert deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!

Read more: