Black Friday 2022 – live: Early deals as they drop, from TVs to air fryers
The countdown to the shopping bonanza is underway, with offers from Ninja, Gymshark, Dyson and more
While there are still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022 – aka the biggest shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching deals early. And we’re here for it.
The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. It is the best time to find a deal and get your Christmas shopping done.
To help you grab a bargain during the mammoth event, our team of expert deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
A Black Friday TV deal that’ll transform your lounge into a cinema
Big sale events are the perfect time to score a bargain on big-ticket tech, including TVs. And we’ve got the lowdown on all the best early Black Friday deals. The deal below instantly caught the eye of our tech writers, Steve Hogarty and Alistair Charlton.
Hisense 43A6BGTUK 4K smart TV: Was £329, now £249, Currys.co.uk
You honestly don’t get 4K televisions much cheaper than this. Certainly not good ones like the Hisense 43A6GTUK, which supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120Hz refresh rates for console and PC gaming. What’s the catch? Well, it’s an LCD panel display, so you won’t get the rich IMAX-style contrast of TVs costing three to four times as much. But unless you’re kitting out a Tony Soprano-style home cinema system, or are kept up at night thinking about “nits” and “contrast ratios”, we challenge you to spot the difference. This is a bargain 4K television and it looks great.
Ninja’s Black Friday sale is anything but hot air
Yes, everyone’s favourite home appliance brand Ninja has kicked off its Black Friday sale already. So if you’re searching for an air fryer deal, you’ve come to the right place.
Ninja foodi max OP500UK multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £229, now £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
Air fryers are a hot commodity at the moment, so, naturally, as soon as we saw this early Black Friday deal on this Ninja appliance, we had to share. In our in-depth review of this model, our tester noted the Ninja foodi max multi-cooker is the “biggest and most function-packed model” the brand does. Our tester found it produced “great results”, and the “air fryer basket also rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”.
When is Black Friday 2022?
The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.
That being said, each year, retailers and brands that take part in the big Black Friday sale start their deal events earlier and earlier. The likes of Boots, Currys, Argos, and Dyson have already kicked off their sales with some impressive deals, and you can expect Amazon to follow suit.
The early Black Friday deals to know
Good morning, deal-hunters. It’s official – we’ve kicked off our Black Friday liveblog. If you’re new around here, welcome – consider us your nifty team of shopping experts that find the very best discounts for you.
While the official event doesn’t start until 25 November, at the rate retailers are currently dropping discounts, it’s fair to say it’s already begun in earnest. Currys, Argos and Boots have all kicked off their sales already, slashing the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys.
Follow along with our liveblog, to stay in the know with all the latest offers and insights here.
