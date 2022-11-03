Black Friday 2022 – live: Early deals as they drop, from TVs to air fryers
The countdown to the shopping bonanza is underway, with offers from Ninja, Gymshark, Dyson and more
While there are still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022 – aka the biggest shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching deals early. And we’re here for it.
The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. It is the best time to find a deal and get your Christmas shopping done.
To help you grab a bargain during the mammoth event, our team of expert deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
A Black Friday fridge freezer 2022 deal
Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming. But, thankfully, we’ve spotted a top Black Friday fridge freezer deal for you.
LG centum GBB92MCBAP 70/30 fridge freezer: Was £1,899, now £1,499, Currys.co.uk
This LG fridge freezer isn’t only reduced by £400, but it also took the top spot in our review of the best fridge freezers. Our tester noted that it’s “beautifully finished, marvellously quiet and a pleasure to use, with effort-busting features such as its ice-free compartments, which consign the chore of defrosting to the permafrost of history”. But the best thing of all is that “it is superbly energy-efficient – a quality recognised in the appliance’s energy rating of A, which is rarely awarded”.
Hoover up these Dyson Black Friday deals
Dyson is known for its home appliances and beauty, from its convenient cordless vacuum cleaners to high-tech hair tools, so it’s prime time to invest in its highly coveted products. And of course, we’ve found a deal for you in its early sale.
Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329.99, Dyson.co.uk
Our team of crack testers has reviewed everything from cordless vacuums to robot models, so it’s fair to say we know a thing or two about the ones that really stand out. In our in-depth review of the Dyson v10 absolute, our writer praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life on the basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.” Thanks to Dyson’s early Black Friday deal, you can get this vacuum while it’s £100 cheaper.
The Apple Black Friday deals to expect, from iPads to iPhones
You don’t need us to tell you that Apple rarely takes part in sale events, so Black Friday serves as the best time to invest in the tech brand’s coveted products.
Whether it’s a new pair of AirPods, an Apple Watch, an iPad, or even a MacBook laptop, our tech writer Alex Lee (who is an Apple expert) is on hand to share all of the details on how to find the best deals, as well as the ones you can currently shop. You can thank him later.
PSA: Currys Black Friday sale has already started!
Yes, you read that correctly. Currys Black Friyay (as the retailer is dubbing it) kicked off nice and early. And of course, as your veteran deal-hunters, we’ve scoured the website to curate an expert guide to the best deals you can shop right now.
Coffee lovers rejoice because the Breville VCF126 barista max coffee machine (was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk) is reduced in the sale. It was named the best bean-to-cup machine in our review of the best espresso machines, so you can trust that it’s a worthy addition to your kitchen.
In terms of tech, the Garmin fenix 6 pro (was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk) has been reduced by £150. The watch tracks steps, running, sports, calories and sleep, while also logging your heart rate, blood oxygen, VO2 Max and even stress levels.
Will the Royal Mail strike affect Black Friday deliveries?
Due to an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions, Royal Mail workers will strike throughout November. Unfortunately for shoppers, that means there could be a delay in deliveries during the sale event.
Workers announced they will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The exact dates are Thursday 24 November, Friday 25 November (Black Friday), and Monday 28 November (Cyber Monday).
A Black Friday TV deal that’ll transform your lounge into a cinema
Big sale events are the perfect time to score a bargain on big-ticket tech, including TVs. And we’ve got the lowdown on all the best early Black Friday deals. The deal below instantly caught the eye of our tech writers, Steve Hogarty and Alistair Charlton.
Hisense 43A6BGTUK 4K smart TV: Was £329, now £249, Currys.co.uk
You honestly don’t get 4K televisions much cheaper than this. Certainly not good ones like the Hisense 43A6GTUK, which supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120Hz refresh rates for console and PC gaming. What’s the catch? Well, it’s an LCD panel display, so you won’t get the rich IMAX-style contrast of TVs costing three to four times as much. But unless you’re kitting out a Tony Soprano-style home cinema system, or are kept up at night thinking about “nits” and “contrast ratios”, we challenge you to spot the difference. This is a bargain 4K television and it looks great.
Ninja’s Black Friday sale is anything but hot air
Yes, everyone’s favourite home appliance brand Ninja has kicked off its Black Friday sale already. So if you’re searching for an air fryer deal, you’ve come to the right place.
Ninja foodi max OP500UK multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £229, now £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
Air fryers are a hot commodity at the moment, so, naturally, as soon as we saw this early Black Friday deal on this Ninja appliance, we had to share. In our in-depth review of this model, our tester noted the Ninja foodi max multi-cooker is the “biggest and most function-packed model” the brand does. Our tester found it produced “great results”, and the “air fryer basket also rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”.
When is Black Friday 2022?
The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.
That being said, each year, retailers and brands that take part in the big Black Friday sale start their deal events earlier and earlier. The likes of Boots, Currys, Argos, and Dyson have already kicked off their sales with some impressive deals, and you can expect Amazon to follow suit.
The early Black Friday deals to know
Good morning, deal-hunters. It’s official – we’ve kicked off our Black Friday liveblog. If you’re new around here, welcome – consider us your nifty team of shopping experts that find the very best discounts for you.
While the official event doesn’t start until 25 November, at the rate retailers are currently dropping discounts, it’s fair to say it’s already begun in earnest. Currys, Argos and Boots have all kicked off their sales already, slashing the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys.
Follow along with our liveblog, to stay in the know with all the latest offers and insights here.
