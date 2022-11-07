Black Friday 2022 – live: Best early deals on TVs and air fryers today
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers on Ninja kitchen gadgets and more
Black Friday 2022 is still weeks away, but plenty of brands and retailers are already dropping early deals ahead of the biggest sale event of the year.
The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. There’s no better time to find a deal and sort out your Christmas shopping.
To help you find the best bargains during Black Friday, our crack team of IndyBest deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Hoover up these Dyson Black Friday deals
Nature abhors a vacuum, but Black Friday can’t get enough of them.
Dyson has cut the price of some of its best-selling cordless hoovers by £100 to celebrate the sale. That brings the Dyson v10 extra down to £319.99, and the top-end Dyson v10 absolute down to £329. We’re tracking all of the Dyson deals here.
AO’s got a good deal on this 4K telly
AO is getting into the Black Friday spirit, with discounts across everything from smart watches and fridge freezers to washing machines and hoovers.
One of the better AO deals we’ve spied this morning is on this 50in 4K Samsung TV, which was already great value at £529 but is now a steal at £399. The TV is a cheaper than rivals because it uses the more inexpensive LED technology, which is a smidge less vibrant than OLED or QLED panels.
Looking for more Black Friday TV deals? We’ve got a dedicated page rounding up the best discounts in the run up to the sales event.
Black Friday’s started early at John Lewis
Black Friday isn’t so much a single day as it is a feeling – and it seems that most retailers feel like running their sale throughout all of November this year.
The latest to join this parade of early worms is John Lewis, which is cutting prices on electricals, tech and more.
The best TV deal we’ve spotted is on this Sony Bravia XE55A80J, an excellent 55in 4K OLED screen featuring Google TV interface, Dolby Atmos sound and Sony’s “acoustic surface audio technology”, which turns the entire screen into a speaker. It’s down to £999 from £1,399 in the Black Friday sale.
Also, don’t let the marketing fool you – the TV sounds fine, but no amount of audio trickery will ever sound as good as a dedicated soundbar. That’s why Sony offers £200 off the Sony HT-A5000 when you buy a Sony television.
Ninja launches its Black Friday deals
Ninja just dropped its Black Friday deals. The premium kitchen brand is best known for its superstar food processor, but its range includes multi-cookers with air fryer functionality, ice cream makers, mini ovens and grills.
There’s £30 off the limited edition copper multicooker, a 14-in-1 oven that includes an air fryer, pressure cooker and a combi-steamer for “crispy results”. The best kind of results, if you ask us.
But check this out: Amazon has gazumped the brand with an even better deal on the same multicooker, where the limited edition pot is just £235.62.
Good morning, deal hunters!
Hello there! Welcome to Monday’s Black Friday 2022 deal-tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the retail horizon for the best early deals on everything from air fryers and TVs to air fryers again, because everybody suddenly can’t get enough of air fryers.
Stick with us for a running commentary on the best offers to shop today, as well as the hottest new discounts as they appear.
