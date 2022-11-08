Jump to content

Liveupdated

Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals, including GoPro hero 9 and microwaves

The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers on Ninja, Dyson and more

Lois Borny
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:02
We're rounding up the best offers and discounts from brands we've tested and loved

We’re rounding up the best offers and discounts from brands we’ve tested and loved

(The Independent)

Black Friday 2022 is still weeks away, but plenty of brands and retailers are already dropping early deals ahead of the biggest sale event of the year.

The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. There’s no better time to find a deal and sort out your Christmas shopping.

To help you find the best bargains during Black Friday, our crack team of IndyBest deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!

Read more:



When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Technically speaking, we have a little way to go yet, with Black Friday officially starting on 25 November, and most brands and retailers continuing their sale through the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

But as you may have guessed, many big names get ahead of the game with early Black Friday deals – which seem to get earlier and earlier every year.

Case in point – Boots, Currys, Argos, and Dyson have already kicked off their sales with some serious savings, and we’re keeping a watchful eye on Amazon which we expect to follow suit. Read our Black Friday shopping guide for everything you need to know.

Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys and Boots

Lois Borny8 November 2022 10:02


Good morning, Black Friday early birds!

Hello there! If you were with us yesterday, welcome back. If you’re new to the IndyBest Black Friday liveblog, hello and welcome!

We’ll be sharing the best early Black Friday deals, while answering all your burning questions about the mammoth shopping event – so you’ll know what’s what when it comes to finding a whopping air fryer deal or whatever it may be. Let’s go…

Lois Borny8 November 2022 09:20


Black Friday deal tracker, signing off

That’s all from us today! We’ll be back bright and early to share some more of our favourite Black Friday deals this month. In the meantime, you can follow our individual guides to help you find the best sales.

Here’s the full list of every guide, whether you’re looking for good deals on energy-saving home appliances, gaming or somewhere in between. We’ll be keeping these up to date with new offers and discounts as Black Friday slowly approaches.

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 22:00


Microwaves are a versatile piece of kit, not only for their ability to heat up leftovers, but they cost just 8p a day to run, according to research from Utilita. So, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up a microwave deal.

Named best solo microwave in our round-up, our writer said of the Russell Hobbs Scandi compact manual microwave: “If simplicity and style top your wish list, this Russell Hobbs microwave is a winner”. It’s great for “straightforward cooking, reheating and defrosting” and “has everything you will need at a great price”.

(Russell Hobbs)

Buy now

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 21:20


Save £90 on a GoPro hero 9 action camera at Very

Very has sliced a sizeable £90 off the GoPro hero 9 action camera in this early Black Friday deal. The hardy snapper landed a spot in our round-up of the best action cameras, receiving a 9/10 rating.

“The GoPro hero 9 packs a punch with 5K recording and the addition of a highly useful front-facing screen,” our writer said in their review. “With the new processor included in the 10 Black, the hero 9’s touchscreen and general interface response is found a little lacking in comparison, but for most casual or enthusiast users, we don’t think this will be a deal-breaker.”

(GoPro)

Buy now

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 20:31


Save £600 on a Samsung folding phone at Amazon

Remember when phones used to fold and bend when we wanted them to, and then they started bending when we didn’t? Well we’re happy to report that it’s come full circle, and bendy phones are cool again.

Which is just as well as Amazon currently has a saving of a cool £600 on the Galaxy Z fold3. The Galaxy Z fold3 may have been replaced by the ever-so-slightly more-advanced fold4, but it’s still managed to stay at the top of our list for best folding phones despite the brand’s upheaval, and for good reason.

We’re always ready to sing the fold4’s praises, but as noted in our review of the latest flagship model, the tiny improvements make the upgrade a much tougher sell than its predecessor, so we can wholeheartedly recommend the previous iteration.

Buy now

Flip out over this £600 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Z fold3

Samsung’s flagship phone of 2021 has been reduced, saving customers £600 this November 2022. Here’s where to shop the deal

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 19:21


Save 10 per cent on ‘God of War Ragnarok’ pre-orders with this deal at Amazon

If you’re hoping to find the best gaming deals on Black Friday, Amazon currently has a deal on God of War Ragnarok that will save shoppers 10 per cent off the cost of their pre-order.

It’s on track to be one of our favourite games of the year. In our 5/5 review, we said: “After the dust has settled and the credits have rolled, God of War Ragnarok is as strong a continuation as anyone could have hoped for, and a fitting end to Kratos’s latest chapter. On its own merits, it’s difficult to fault but on the foundations of 2018’s God of War, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.”

Pre-order now

God of War Ragnarok delivers on high expectations with perfect execution – our review

God of War Ragnarok takes everything its predecessor laid bare at the altar and delivers it with near perfect execution. Read our full review

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 18:31


Save £14 on a pair of Amazon echo dots

Although not strictly a Black Friday deal, we’ve spotted Amazon has an offer where two third-generation Echo dot speakers can be snapped up for £29.98. That’s a saving of £14 over the usual price when buying a pair.

All you have to do is add them both to your basket and use the code “2ECHODOT3” at checkout. With a pair of these Alexa smart speakers, you can set up a home intercom system, or use them to create a stereo pair when listening to music.

(Amazon)

Buy now

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 17:31


Save £50 on a Ninja 3-in-1 food processor

If you’re looking for a serious heavy-weight food processor to handle your blitzing, pulsing and pureeing needs, you may want to turn to Ninja’s range of products.

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best food processors, this Ninja three-in-one appliance will make your life easier in the kitchen – and now it has £50 off in the Very Black Friday sale.

“The perk to this particular appliance is its 3-in-1 USP, offering itself up as a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender,” our reviewer said. Praising the automatic one-touch for blending and processing, they also added “these programmes really took time out of our food prep tasks.”

(Amazon)

Buy now

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 16:34


Save £100 on an iPad pro with Apple pencil at John Lewis

John Lewis is one of the top retailers in the UK when it comes to electronics, appliances and other goods, so we’ve been expecting to see some good deals pop up there.

This deal sees £100 knocked off a bundle that include the latest-generation iPad pro tablet, plus Apple’s second-generation Pencil stylus and the company’s magic keyboard dock. More specifically, this is the 11in version of the tablet, with wifi, 256GB of storage and the space grey colour option, with matching keyboard.

(Apple )

Buy now

Jasper Pickering7 November 2022 15:51

