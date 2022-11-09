Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Ring doorbells, Dyson and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers from AO, Shark and more
There’s still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Can you snap up an Amazon Echo speaker this Black Friday?
Well, not just yet. Amazon’s Black Friday event runs from 18 to 28 November, so for official deals you’ll have to be a little more patient. Last year, as well as over the retailer’s own Prime Day events, we’ve spotted discounts on the Echo dot speakers themselves as well as bundle deals including the Ring doorbell.
While there’s no official Black Friday offers live on Amazon at the moment, we did spot a decent 45 per cent saving on the Echo dot third generation.
Amazon Echo dot (3rd gen): Was £39.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
It’s not the latest model, but the thrid-generation Echo dot is still an impressive smart speaker, and has previously featured in our round-up of the best smart speakers. Tech critic David Phelan praised it for impressive performance at a very reasonable price, and said the device “can do all the Alexa-related tasks that the most advanced speakers do, such as answering questions, turning home gadgets on or off, and so on”.
If you’re looking for an affordable way to incorporate smart tech into your home, this £21 speaker is not a bad way to do so.
We’ve found the best deals in Ninja’s Black Friday event
Unsurprisingly, home appliances is a top category when it comes to Black Friday and you can find savings left, right and centre. Ninja is often among the most popular brands for air fryers, blenders, pressure cookers and more devices greatly reduced at both the brand itself and third-party retailers.
Read our guide to find out about the best offers available right now and what to expect in the upcoming weeks:
From air fryers to slow cookers, Ninja's Black Friday sale is not to be missed
Everything you need to know about Ninja’s Black Friday deals. Find out what savings to get on air fryers, food processors and slow cookers
These are the Black Friday shopping guides to bookmark now
If you’re after something specific, say a TV, laptop or air fryer, Black Friday can be a little overwhelming. There are deals all over and most of the big retailers sell a lot of different products. So, to make your life easier, we have guides galore in which we keep track of the best offers in each category. From tech to home appliances and Apple to Amazon, bookmark our guides to make sure you do not miss out.
Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
When is Black Friday 2022?
Officially, the shopping event doesn’t kick off until 25 November and it will run throughout the weekend until the next Monday – dubbed ‘Cyber Monday’. But retailers tend to start earlier and earlier, and plenty have already been dropping some stellar discounts.
As you’re dedicated shopping experts, we’ve rounded up the best early deals from Currys, John Lewis and more in our guide:
Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped
When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys and Boots
Good morning, deal hunters!
We’re creeping yet another day closer to the biggest shopping bonanza of the year and, naturally, we’re once again here to guide you through it. While Black Friday is technically still a couple of weeks away, many brands and retailers have already dropped some early deals and we have a feeling they’ll only get better as the main event approaches…
Keep an eye on our live coverage to find out about deals as they drop.
The best early Black Friday deals to shop now
That’s it from us tonight, folks. We’ll be back bright and early tomorrow sharing all of the latest shopping insights and the best Black Friday deals as they drop. If you can’t wait until then to bag a bargain, below you’ll find all of our guides – all of which are jampacked with the top discounts.
Ninja’s Black Friday sale is hot, hot, hot
Weeks ahead of the official launch of Black Friday, Ninja appliances are already heavily discounted.
Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £229.99, now £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
Given energy bills are currently soaring, it’s no surprise air fryers are a hot commodity. Ninja has reduced the price of its foodi max on its early Black Friday sale and this is a saving worth snapping up.
When we reviewed this model, our tester described the Ninja foodi max multi-cooker as the “biggest and most function-packed model” the brand does. They also found the “air fryer basket rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”. What’s not to love?
Looking for more sizzling Ninja deals? Read our Black Friday guide:
From air fryers to slow cookers, Ninja's Black Friday sale is not to be missed
Everything you need to know about Ninja’s Black Friday deals. Find out what savings to get on air fryers, food processors and slow cookers
Make light work of your laundry pile with this washing machine deal
AEG 7000 washing machine: Was £879, now £599, Johnlewis.com
Among several washing machine deals in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, this one stood out for us. It’s a £280 saving on a 9kg machine from AEG, in white, with a maximum spin speed of 1,400rpm. The AEG 7000 is rated A for energy efficiency and has a maximum volume of 75db. John Lewis estimates that’ll cost about £35 a year to run, and its energy consumption when washing and spinning is 0.65kWh. This deal won’t be around for long, though, as the machine is marked by John Lewis as reduced to clear.
IndyBest favourite mattress has 30% off
Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress: Was £1,338, now £934.15, Mattressman.co.uk
This “Hypnos mattress is incredible”, praised our writer. It took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses, thanks to the fact “it’s supportive, with a nice amount of bounce-back, and is filled with plenty of natural materials that kept us from overheating”. If you’re looking to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, use the code “BLACKDEALS” at the checkout to benefit from the huge saving.
The Boots Black Friday deals you need to see
Boots kicked off its Black Friday sale at the beginning of the month, which of course ramped up the excitement for the big day. These are some of the highlights we’ve seen so far:
Estée Lauder Stella six-piece skincare gift set: Was £78, now £39, Boots.com
Skincare favourite Estée Lauder is known for its powerful products that produce excellent results. With six hero products, this set includes everything you need to achieve a glowy complexion during the festive party season. One of the biggest highlights is the travel-sized version of the hugely popular advanced night repair serum, which was praised by our writer for leaving their skin “soft and silky smooth, comfortably hydrated and cool”.
Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £11.99, now £7.99, Boots.com
Propelled to fame thanks to TikTok, Maybelline’s popular product featured in our review of the best mascaras, with our writer noting the “long, thin and flexible brush head combines a formula of bamboo extract and fibres that builds volume and length with each stroke, but also separates lashes for a fanned-out look”. They added that the formula of the lash sensational sky high mascara “outshines the rest”.
For all this and more, read our guide to the best Boots Black Friday deals in its sale:
The Boots Black Friday sale has started
The Boots Black Friday sale for 2022 has already started – these are the best beauty, perfumes, make-up and skincare deals to shop now
