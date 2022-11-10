Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Shark vacuums, Amazon devices and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers from AO, Shark and more
There are just two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Read more:
The Oodie sale has landed with 35% off blanket hoodies
Oodie – the Australian company famed for its cocooning blanket hoodies – has already dropped its Black Friday sale. From wearable blankets to weighted blankets, there’s up to 35 per cent off its bestselling products.
The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk
Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.
Oodie grey weighted blanket bundle: Was £188, now £133, Theoodie.co.uk
From soothing anxiety to helping you get a more restful night’s sleep, the benefits of weighted blankets are well-documented. Now, you can save almost 30 per cent on a bundle that includes Oodie’s own weighted blanket and its coveted blanket hoodie
Good morning, shoppers
Welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog, where we’ll be serving up the best deals as they drop in the lead up to the sale and during the main event. From Boots to Currys and Argos, plenty of brands have already kicked off their sales for 2022, so follow along live to be in with your chance of bagging a bargain.
As well as hand-picking the crème de la crème over here on the blog, we’ll also be updating our curated guides daily, to help keep you in the know:
- How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
- Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
- Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
- Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot
- Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
- Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
- Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
- Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
- Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
- Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
- Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Black Friday deal hunters, signing out
All righty folks, we’re logging off for the evening, but feel free to scroll back through the liveblog for all the best Black Friday deals so far. We’ll be back to bring you even more discounts bright and early tomorrow morning, but, in the meantime, here’s our handy list of Black Friday guides, stuffed with all the best, curated deals.
Best beauty Black Friday deals 2022
When it comes to beauty and fashion, the likes of Asos, Gymshark and Pandora always take part in the Black Friday sales, and even more beauty retailers are expected to join in this year, too.
Beauty and perfume are huge when it comes to Black Friday, especially with retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, Sephora, Lookfantastic, and Amazon in the mix. We’ve already started seeing some stellar savings on the best beauty buys. Have a read of our guide below for our top finds:
Top up your beauty stash in the Black Friday sale 2022
We’ve got all the info on the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals 2022, from Tom Ford, Clinique, Oral-B and more
The Dyson airwrap is on sale
There aren’t any Dyson airwrap deals this Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t savings to be found. We’ve just spotted it’s in stock at Dyson’s certified refurbished hub on eBay, where like-new products are sold for discounted prices. This means you can pick up Dyson’s hot brush for £359.99, saving you nearly £100.
Dyson airwrap complete: Was £449.99, now £359.99, Ebay.co.uk
Naturally, the styler landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting that it’s “arguably one of the most popular hair tools on the market since its launch in 2018”. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.
Best home appliances Black Friday deals:
With the rising cost of living, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up cheaper energy-efficient appliances – such as air fryers and heated dryers – to help you save on your household bills.
With all this discounting action, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed during the sale. But don’t worry, IndyBest’s dedicated team of deal-hunters will be keeping an eye out for the best savings across home appliances. In fact, we’ve already started sniffing out those deals so you don’t have to.
Best home appliances Black Friday deals:
The best Black Friday 2022 home appliances deals to shop now
Black Friday 2022 is almost here. These are the best early deals on home appliances on Ninja air fryers, Shark cordless vacuums, and more
Deal on a new TV? Coming right up.
We love Samsung tellies here at IndyBest, and this one’s a particular favourite. Best part? John Lewis has slapped a discount on this 2022 model.
Samsung ‘the frame’ 43in TV, 2022: Was £1,099, now £999, Johnlewis.com
Samsung has a range of stylish TVs that aim to look more slick than the usual big, black rectangle in the corner of your lounge. The Frame is one such screen, where a smart border and frame makes it look like a painting when not streaming your latest Netflix show. There are loads of digitised paintings and prints to pick from, and the TV can be wall-mounted for the full effect too.
Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals
Instead of announcing a date for when its Black Friday sale would begin, Currys went right ahead and kicked off deals on 2 November. The retailer says that prices on hundreds of products have been reduced by up to 40 per cent, and there’s a deal that includes six months of free access to Apple TV+ with every qualifying purchase.
According to Currys, in 2021 it had over 10 million more online visitors across the Black Friday weekend than in 2019, and the busiest times on-site were 9am and 12pm. It also revealed there was an average of 118 orders per minute, so you’ll need to be quick to ensure you don’t lose out on amazing deals.
Best Currys Black Friday deals (so far):
The Currys Black Friday sale sees a Tefal air fryer reduced
Whether it’s a new air fryer, washing machine or TV, the Currys Black Friday 2022 sale is here. These are the best early deals to shop now
Google Pixel 7 Black Friday deals
More of an Android user? EE has an early bird deal on the Google Pixel 7 pro, and it’s a pretty tasty one if you ask us.
Google Pixel 7 pro: £65 per month, £30 up-front cost, Ee.co.uk – free £300 pre-paid card with every purchase
While it’s not technically a deal on the plan itself, EE is currently giving away a free £300 pre-paid Mastercard to anyone who buys a Google Pixel 7 pro with a contract from EE. The best contract gives you 125GB of data for £65 per month with a £30 up-front cost. With the pre-paid card, EE is essentially paying four four months of your contract and the up-front cost on top.
“Everything the Pixel 7 phones do, they do brilliantly. A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, they unlock faster, they take better pictures, they both have battery lives that stretch to two days, and, in our opinion, they’re the best bargains in terms of smartphones today,” our writer said in their review of the new Pixel 7 line-up.
Best gaming Black Friday deals
One particular area to keep an eye on during Black Friday is gaming, where the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch are often found at a reasonable discount, and accessories such as monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price cut. And now we’re already starting to see some big deals rolling in this month before the big day itself.
Best gaming Black Friday deals:
The best Black Friday gaming deals that you can shop right now
Wondering what UK Black Friday deals to expect on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch? Here’s everything you need to know and how to shop the early sales
