Liveupdated1668076522

Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Shark vacuums, Amazon devices and more

The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers from AO, Shark and more

Daisy Lester
Thursday 10 November 2022 10:35
<p>Today’s best Black Friday deals, from Boots to Apple </p>

Today’s best Black Friday deals, from Boots to Apple

(The Independent)

There are just two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.

All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.

As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!

Read more:

1668076522

The Black Friday fashion deals to look out for, from Zara to Dr Martens

Beyond the big tech, fashion and jewellery is where you’ll find some impressive savings – with labels and brands including Asos, Missoma, Ugg, Gymshark, Reformation, Zara, Dr Martens and plenty more taking part.

To make sure you stay afloat during the sale, we’ll be rounding up the best fashion and jewellery deals in our curated guide throughout Black Friday. Watch this space...

Update your wardrobe in the Black Friday fashion and jewellery sale

We’ve got the lowdown on the Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022. From the brands taking part to early-bird offers.

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 10:35
1668075719

Black Friday’s first Nintendo Switch OLED deal has dropped

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we’ve seen this Black Friday season comes courtesy of Argos. If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal. In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Buy now

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 10:21
1668074771

This Ninja air fryer is reduced for Black Friday

Ninja foodi 10-in-1 multifunction oven DT200UK: Was £249.99, now £229.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

This large-capacity countertop oven is perfect for bigger families limited on space. Boasting 10 different functions – air dry, roast, whole roast grill, bake, pizza, dehydrate, reheat, toast and bagel, it takes just 90 seconds to preheat and can whip up a family-size feast in just 30 minutes. While it’s not a huge saving, it’s well worth adding this to your basket while there’s money off.

Buy now

We’ve rounded up more of the best Ninja Black Friday deals in our guide below:

From air fryers to slow cookers, Ninja’s Black Friday sale is not to be missed

Everything you need to know about Ninja’s Black Friday deals. Find out what savings to get on air fryers, food processors and slow cookers

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 10:06
1668073822

Save £150 on Apple’s MacBook air laptop in Very’s Black Friday sale

Apple MacBook air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £879, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

Although it’s a couple of years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, alongside the new (and more expensive) M2 model (£1,119, Currys.co.uk). While Apple still charges the original retail price of £999 for the M1 air, Very has sliced off a handy 12 per cent this Black Friday.

This model of MacBook air featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Buy now

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 09:50
1668073079

Hoover up this £150 saving on a Shark cordless vacuum

Shark anti-hair-wrap IZ202UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £199, Ao.com

(Shark )

Shark is regularly lauded in our cordless vacuum round-ups, and you can save a whopping £150 on one of the brand’s models in the AO Black Friday sale right now. With a 40-minute run time, clever anti-hair-wrap technology and handy tool for corners and crevices, it will make light work of cleaning chores. Said to capture 99.9 per cent of allergens, it’s great for allergy sufferers, too.

Buy now

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 09:37
1668072022

Simba’s Black Friday mattress sale is live

Looking to improve your sleep in 2023? A new mattress may be just what you need. Thankfully, Simba has just launched its Black Friday sale – and there’s up to 60 per cent off its most-coveted products.

Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,499, now £824.45, Simbasleep.com

(Amazon.co.uk)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses for 2022, our tester said: “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains.” Praising the edge to edge support, temperature-regulating design and multi-zoned layer of foam that adjusts to movements of the body, it’s a no brainer to invest. Right now, you can save 45 per cent on the model.

Buy now

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 09:20
1668071422

The Oodie sale has landed with 30% off blanket hoodies

Oodie – the Australian company famed for its cocooning blanket hoodies – has already dropped its Black Friday sale. From wearable blankets to weighted blankets, there’s more than 30 per cent off some of its bestselling products.

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

Buy now

Oodie grey weighted blanket bundle: Was £188, now £133, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie)

From soothing anxiety to helping you get a more restful night’s sleep, the benefits of weighted blankets are well-documented. Now, you can save almost 30 per cent on a bundle that includes Oodie’s own weighted blanket and its coveted blanket hoodie

Buy now

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 09:10
1668070811

Good morning, shoppers

Welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog, where we’ll be serving up the best deals as they drop in the lead up to the sale and during the main event. From Boots to Currys and Argos, plenty of brands have already kicked off their sales for 2022, so follow along live to be in with your chance of bagging a bargain.

As well as hand-picking the crème de la crème over here on the blog, we’ll also be updating our curated guides daily, to help keep you in the know:

Daisy Lester10 November 2022 09:00
1668031247

Black Friday deal hunters, signing out

All righty folks, we’re logging off for the evening, but feel free to scroll back through the liveblog for all the best Black Friday deals so far. We’ll be back to bring you even more discounts bright and early tomorrow morning, but, in the meantime, here’s our handy list of Black Friday guides, stuffed with all the best, curated deals.

Alex Lee9 November 2022 22:00
1668029447

Best beauty Black Friday deals 2022

When it comes to beauty and fashion, the likes of Asos, Gymshark and Pandora always take part in the Black Friday sales, and even more beauty retailers are expected to join in this year, too.

Beauty and perfume are huge when it comes to Black Friday, especially with retailers such as BootsJohn Lewis, Sephora, Lookfantastic, and Amazon in the mix. We’ve already started seeing some stellar savings on the best beauty buys. Have a read of our guide below for our top finds:

Top up your beauty stash in the Black Friday sale 2022

We’ve got all the info on the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals 2022, from Tom Ford, Clinique, Oral-B and more

Alex Lee9 November 2022 21:30

