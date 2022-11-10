Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Shark vacuums, Amazon devices and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers from AO, Shark and more
There are just two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Beyond the big tech, fashion and jewellery is where you’ll find some impressive savings – with labels and brands including Asos, Missoma, Ugg, Gymshark, Reformation, Zara, Dr Martens and plenty more taking part.
Black Friday’s first Nintendo Switch OLED deal has dropped
Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk
The first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we’ve seen this Black Friday season comes courtesy of Argos. If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal. In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.
This Ninja air fryer is reduced for Black Friday
Ninja foodi 10-in-1 multifunction oven DT200UK: Was £249.99, now £229.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
This large-capacity countertop oven is perfect for bigger families limited on space. Boasting 10 different functions – air dry, roast, whole roast grill, bake, pizza, dehydrate, reheat, toast and bagel, it takes just 90 seconds to preheat and can whip up a family-size feast in just 30 minutes. While it’s not a huge saving, it’s well worth adding this to your basket while there’s money off.
Save £150 on Apple’s MacBook air laptop in Very’s Black Friday sale
Apple MacBook air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £879, Very.co.uk
Although it’s a couple of years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, alongside the new (and more expensive) M2 model (£1,119, Currys.co.uk). While Apple still charges the original retail price of £999 for the M1 air, Very has sliced off a handy 12 per cent this Black Friday.
This model of MacBook air featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”
Hoover up this £150 saving on a Shark cordless vacuum
Shark anti-hair-wrap IZ202UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £199, Ao.com
Shark is regularly lauded in our cordless vacuum round-ups, and you can save a whopping £150 on one of the brand’s models in the AO Black Friday sale right now. With a 40-minute run time, clever anti-hair-wrap technology and handy tool for corners and crevices, it will make light work of cleaning chores. Said to capture 99.9 per cent of allergens, it’s great for allergy sufferers, too.
Simba’s Black Friday mattress sale is live
Looking to improve your sleep in 2023? A new mattress may be just what you need. Thankfully, Simba has just launched its Black Friday sale – and there’s up to 60 per cent off its most-coveted products.
Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,499, now £824.45, Simbasleep.com
Securing a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses for 2022, our tester said: “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains.” Praising the edge to edge support, temperature-regulating design and multi-zoned layer of foam that adjusts to movements of the body, it’s a no brainer to invest. Right now, you can save 45 per cent on the model.
The Oodie sale has landed with 30% off blanket hoodies
Oodie – the Australian company famed for its cocooning blanket hoodies – has already dropped its Black Friday sale. From wearable blankets to weighted blankets, there’s more than 30 per cent off some of its bestselling products.
The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk
Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.
Oodie grey weighted blanket bundle: Was £188, now £133, Theoodie.co.uk
From soothing anxiety to helping you get a more restful night’s sleep, the benefits of weighted blankets are well-documented. Now, you can save almost 30 per cent on a bundle that includes Oodie’s own weighted blanket and its coveted blanket hoodie
Good morning, shoppers
Welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog, where we’ll be serving up the best deals as they drop in the lead up to the sale and during the main event. From Boots to Currys and Argos, plenty of brands have already kicked off their sales for 2022, so follow along live to be in with your chance of bagging a bargain.
As well as hand-picking the crème de la crème over here on the blog, we’ll also be updating our curated guides daily, to help keep you in the know:
- How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
- Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
- Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
- Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot
- Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
- Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
- Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
- Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
- Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
- Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
- Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Black Friday deal hunters, signing out
All righty folks, we’re logging off for the evening, but feel free to scroll back through the liveblog for all the best Black Friday deals so far. We’ll be back to bring you even more discounts bright and early tomorrow morning, but, in the meantime, here’s our handy list of Black Friday guides, stuffed with all the best, curated deals.
Best beauty Black Friday deals 2022
When it comes to beauty and fashion, the likes of Asos, Gymshark and Pandora always take part in the Black Friday sales, and even more beauty retailers are expected to join in this year, too.
Beauty and perfume are huge when it comes to Black Friday, especially with retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, Sephora, Lookfantastic, and Amazon in the mix. We’ve already started seeing some stellar savings on the best beauty buys. Have a read of our guide below for our top finds:
