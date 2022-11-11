Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Bose headphones, Le Creuset cookware and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers from AO, Shark and more
There are just two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Currys has slashed the price of Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones by £70
Bose wireless bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones 700: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk
Perfect for podcasts, music and watching Netflix on your phone, laptop or tablet, these noise-cancelling headphones from Bose are currently reduced by £70 in Currys’ Black Friday sale.
When we reviewed this pair, our tech reporter was very impressed with their long battery life - you can enjoy 20 hours of use on a full charge, and a 15-minute charge gives you two hours of juice. Our tester also said, “We really enjoyed wearing them, never feeling uncomfortable or as if we needed a break. Even in warmer weather, they still fit comfortably, and would be well-suited for a long day at work or focusing on a big project.”
The best early Black Friday deals to know
Good morning, shoppers!
Welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog, where we’ll be spotlighting the best deals and biggest savings as they launch in the lead up to the sale and during the main event. From Amazon to John Lewis, Currys to Argos, plenty of brands and retailers have already unveiled their early-bird sales for this year, so follow along live to be in with your chance of bagging a bargain.
As well as hand-picking the most impressive savings over here on the blog, we’ll also be updating our curated guides daily, to help keep you in the know:
Up your gym gear game for less this Black friday
Score big savings on one of the nation’s most popular fitness wear brands: Gymshark. The gymwear brand earlier today announced that its Black Friday sale will launch on 17 November – that’s a little over a week before the official day itself.
From gym leggings to sports bras, accessories to outerwear, a whole range of Gymshark goodies will feature in this year’s sale. And yes, the sale will span across both mens and womenswear.
Whether you’re looking to shop your favourites at a discount, or are simply trying to get ahead of your gift shopping for the festive season, you won’t want to miss out.
If you simply can’t wait for the Black Friday deals to start, then we’ve found some impressive discounts that are available to shop now:
Grab yourself some new gym gear in Gymshark’s 2022 Black Friday sale
We’ve found the best picks from the Gymshark 2022 Black Friday sale - and you can grab huge savings
Can you score a Black Friday discount at Apple?
It’s the question on many people’s lips, the words typed into search engines: can you get a deal on Apple products for Black Friday? Apple rarely takes part in big-ticket sale events, with deals on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches impossible to find at the company itself.
However, third-party retailers often discount Apple’s portfolio of products throughout the entirety of Black Friday. In 2021, we saw Three offering up stellar contract deals on the Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. There were also deals to be found on the Apple Watch series 7 at Currys.
While most early Apple Black Friday 2022 deals have yet to launch, we’ve rounded up the best ones we’ve managed to spot so far – all in the article below.
These are the best early Apple Black Friday deals available to shop now
Everything you need to know about Black Friday Apple deals, and the early discounts on iPads, watches, AirPods and iPhones from Currys, Very and more
Save on Monica Vinader at Selfridges
Geometric gemstone wire recycled 18ct gold-plated earrings: Was £125, now £85, Selfridges.com
Strut into sparkly season with these beautiful earrings as decorative accessories – and bag them at a discount as Selfridges is selling the pair for £40 less than usual. Jewellery is a huge part of Black Friday, with many shoppers eager to get their hands on a good deal across the likes of Monica Vinader and other brands.
These beauties are a gorgeous emerald green with recycled 18 carat gold plating. They are also part of Selfridges’ Project Earth edit, which highlights products that are better for both people and the planet.
Save £80 on Remington PROluxe at Boots
Using Intelligent StyleAdapt™ Technology, the PROluxe You™ Adaptive Straightener learns, adapts and personalises the heat intesity to your hair’s styling needs. If you want to achieve all-day salon-quality results, now’s a great time to snap up this appliance. Originally £149.99 and reduced down to £69.99, this is a steal ahead of Black Friday.
Remington PROluxe You™ adaptive straightener: Was: £149.99, now £69.99, Boots.com
Perfect to use on all types of hair, whether you have long, short, fine, thick, curly or straight, you can create a salon-worthy look at home. The straighteners feature an ultra-fast 15 second heat up function, as well as memory aptitude – plus there’s an automatic safety shut-off after 60 minutes.
If you’re looking for more deals and savings on beauty and electricals, check out our Black Friday Boots guide here:
The Boots Black Friday sale is big
The Boots Black Friday sale for 2022 has already started – these are the best beauty, perfumes, make-up and skincare deals to shop now
This Black Friday air fryer deal is anything but hot air
Air fryers are hot property right now. This particularly useful piece of kit enables you to fry up a storm without oil – but, what’s more, research indicates it serves as an energy-efficient way to cook, costing just 17p a day. Thanks to Black Friday, you’ll now be able to get one a whole lot cheaper.
And we’ve only gone and found you a corker of a deal. Tefal’s actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer has £100 off right now – snap it up now:
Sizzle up a storm with this £100 saving on a Tefal air fryer from Currys
Help trim the fat with this £50 saving on a Tefal air fryer from Currys. Here’s how to shop the early Black Friday deal
John Lewis’s Black Friday sale is a corker
After the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert this morning, we’ve had the high street stalwart firmly on our mind. And luckily, the retailer has kicked off its Black Friday sale already. You can expect up to £400 off TVs, 40 per cent off Lego and so much more.
To find out all this and more, take a peruse of our guide to the John Lewis Black Friday sale:
Here’s the lowdown on the John Lewis Black Friday 2022 sale
Everything you need to know about the John Lewis Black Friday sale 2022, from when it starts to what deals to expect
Hoover up this Dyson vacuum cleaner deal while you can
Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329, Dyson.co.uk
Our team of crack testers has reviewed everything from cordless vacuums to robot models, so it’s fair to say we know a thing or two about the ones that really stand out. In our in-depth review of the Dyson v10 absolute, our writer praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life on the basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.” Thanks to Dyson’s early Black Friday deal, you can get this vacuum while it’s £100 cheaper.
Dyson’s Black Friday sale has started already
Dyson’s Black Friday 2022 sale has started already – these are the best deals to shop now, including £100 off vacuums
Sleep easy and save on an Simba mattresses this Black Friday
Searching for a new mattress? We’ve got a deal for you
Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £2,299, now £1,264.45, Simbasleep.com
This is Simba’s most advanced mattress to date, and it featured in our review of the best mattresses. The hybrid luxe boasts ten layers, making it a particularly thick mattress. Despite all of the technology, “which does perhaps sound slightly overwhelming, we found that the reality was highly comfortable”, praised our writer. Make sure you don’t miss out on Simba’s Black Friday deal if this mattress has piqued your interest.
