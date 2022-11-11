Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Bose headphones, Le Creuset cookware and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find offers from AO, Shark and more
There are just two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Babyliss’ hair curling tool is now half price at Boots
BaByliss Curl Secret: Was £120, now £60, Boots.com
If you want long-lasting, effortless tousled waves, this tool ticks every box, especially if you’re can’t be bothered to spend ages doing your hair.
Simply secure a strand of hair inbetween the plates, it’ll suction it up into the ceramic curl chamber, wait for four consecutive beats and open the handles. Within seconds you’ll be left with a gentle curl - it couldn’t be easier.
This bargain is a welcome saving ahead of the party season, and one of many currently on offer at Boots - check out our shopping guide to the retailer’s Black Friday sale.
Catch 40 winks and a £450 discount on this Simba mattress
The Simba Hybrid® Essential Mattress: Was £999, now £549.45, Simbasleep.com
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, make sure you take advantage of the Black Friday sale, as many are reduced by hundreds of pounds.
One major saving we’ve spotted in Simba Sleep’s slew of discounts is its hybrid mattress, which currently has a huge £450 off. It’s IndyBest approved too - when we tried it for for ourselves, our reviewer said: “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains.”
What discounts on PS5, Xbox and Switch are available?
Across the Black Friday sale, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch often see some reasonable savings, along with gaming accessories like consoles, monitors and keyboards.
If you’re a gamer or shopping for someone who is this Christmas, there’s already plenty of bargains on offfer at Amazon and Currys. And despite the fact that Black Friday is still officially weeks away, brands such as Samsung, PS5 and FIFA have kicked off their deals extra early.
Games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been reduced by nearly 20 per cent, while a Samsung 32in gaming monitor has been slashed by £100.
Save 40% on this Le Creuset oven dish set
Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish, Set of 2: Was £60, now £36, Johnlewis.com
If you’re looking to improve your culinary repertoire, Le Creuset’s durable cookware is the most reliable money can buy. With a huge 40 per cent off at John Lewis, this duo set of oven dishes is a deal too good to miss.
Ideal for hosting Christmas Day with the family, as well as for everyday cooking, this offer spans the brand’s orange, blue and black styles. Oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe, they’ll last years thanks to their scratch-resistant glossy coating.
Currys has slashed the price of Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones by £70
Bose wireless bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones 700: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk
Perfect for podcasts, music and watching Netflix on your phone, laptop or tablet, these noise-cancelling headphones from Bose are currently reduced by £70 in Currys’ Black Friday sale.
When we reviewed this pair, our tech reporter was very impressed with their long battery life - you can enjoy 20 hours of use on a full charge, and a 15-minute charge gives you two hours of juice. Our tester also said, “We really enjoyed wearing them, never feeling uncomfortable or as if we needed a break. Even in warmer weather, they still fit comfortably, and would be well-suited for a long day at work or focusing on a big project.”
Good morning, shoppers!
Welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog, where we’ll be spotlighting the best deals and biggest savings as they launch in the lead up to the sale and during the main event. From Amazon to John Lewis, Currys to Argos, plenty of brands and retailers have already unveiled their early-bird sales for this year, so follow along live to be in with your chance of bagging a bargain.
- How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
- Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
- Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
- Best air fryer Black Friday deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot
- Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
- Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
- Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
- Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
- Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
- Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
- Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Up your gym gear game for less this Black friday
Score big savings on one of the nation’s most popular fitness wear brands: Gymshark. The gymwear brand earlier today announced that its Black Friday sale will launch on 17 November – that’s a little over a week before the official day itself.
From gym leggings to sports bras, accessories to outerwear, a whole range of Gymshark goodies will feature in this year’s sale. And yes, the sale will span across both mens and womenswear.
Whether you’re looking to shop your favourites at a discount, or are simply trying to get ahead of your gift shopping for the festive season, you won’t want to miss out.
If you simply can’t wait for the Black Friday deals to start, then we’ve found some impressive discounts that are available to shop now:
Can you score a Black Friday discount at Apple?
It’s the question on many people’s lips, the words typed into search engines: can you get a deal on Apple products for Black Friday? Apple rarely takes part in big-ticket sale events, with deals on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches impossible to find at the company itself.
However, third-party retailers often discount Apple’s portfolio of products throughout the entirety of Black Friday. In 2021, we saw Three offering up stellar contract deals on the Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. There were also deals to be found on the Apple Watch series 7 at Currys.
While most early Apple Black Friday 2022 deals have yet to launch, we’ve rounded up the best ones we’ve managed to spot so far – all in the article below.
Save on Monica Vinader at Selfridges
Geometric gemstone wire recycled 18ct gold-plated earrings: Was £125, now £85, Selfridges.com
Strut into sparkly season with these beautiful earrings as decorative accessories – and bag them at a discount as Selfridges is selling the pair for £40 less than usual. Jewellery is a huge part of Black Friday, with many shoppers eager to get their hands on a good deal across the likes of Monica Vinader and other brands.
These beauties are a gorgeous emerald green with recycled 18 carat gold plating. They are also part of Selfridges’ Project Earth edit, which highlights products that are better for both people and the planet.
Save £80 on Remington PROluxe at Boots
Using Intelligent StyleAdapt™ Technology, the PROluxe You™ Adaptive Straightener learns, adapts and personalises the heat intesity to your hair’s styling needs. If you want to achieve all-day salon-quality results, now’s a great time to snap up this appliance. Originally £149.99 and reduced down to £69.99, this is a steal ahead of Black Friday.
Remington PROluxe You™ adaptive straightener: Was: £149.99, now £69.99, Boots.com
Perfect to use on all types of hair, whether you have long, short, fine, thick, curly or straight, you can create a salon-worthy look at home. The straighteners feature an ultra-fast 15 second heat up function, as well as memory aptitude – plus there’s an automatic safety shut-off after 60 minutes.
If you’re looking for more deals and savings on beauty and electricals, check out our Black Friday Boots guide here:
