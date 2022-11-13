Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Sky Glass, Dyson, TVs and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from Sonos, Ninja, Le Creuset, Amazon and more
With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All of the biggest and best retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday deals, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday
If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.
Consoles, inlcuding the Nintendo Switch often receive the best savings, so if you’re on the hunt for one, it’s never been a better time. We’ve already spotted some early Black Friday deals for you to sink your teeth into below:
These are the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to snap up now
We’re rounding up the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in November on bundles, games, Switch OLED and Switch lite consoles and accessories
Virgin Media Black Friday deals
Virgin Media has come in clutch this Black Friday, and has just unveiled some massive deals on its super-fast M350 broadband package taking it down to its lowest ever price. And there are TV package deals in there, too.
We’ve rounded up all the best Virgin Media Black Friday deals in our guide below. They are seriously unmissable:
Save a whopping £522 on Virgin Media’s ultra-fast broadband this Black Friday
Virgin Media has launched its Black Friday deals, and you can get discounts on fibre broadband, Virgin Media TV, O2 and ultimate volt packages
Best TV Black Friday deals
LG 55UQ7500 4K smart TV: Was £499, now £430, Very.co.uk
Here’s a £69 saving on a 55in smart TV from LG, one of the most highly reviewed TV brands you’ll find. This model strikes the perfect balance between picture quality and affordability, and it was already one of our most recommended buys before the discount. LCD panels might lack the rich contrast of more-expensive TVs in the range, but the suite of streaming apps, the smooth interface, the built-in FreeView and effortless connectivity make this a great choice for pretty much every living room.
There are even more TV Black Friday deals in our guide below:
Black Friday 2022: Best TV deals and discounts
Get early Black Friday 2022 discounts. From LG and Samsung to Sony and Hisense, these are the best television deals to look out for
Sky Glass Black Friday deals
Sky Glass: £36 per month, £10 up-front cost for 24/48 months, Sky.com
If you’re compelled by Sky’s glass offering, its Black Friday deal will save about £96 on the cost of a TV subscription as well as an interest-free loan of its own TV set with built-in speakers.
In our review of the set, our writer described the experience as “the most seamless way to watch Sky TV yet” with particular praise given to the integration of streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.
The TV subscription includes the Sky entertainment package with Netflix for £25 a month with the additional cost of the TV set itself starting from £11 a month for the 43in model, going up to £20 a month for the 65in model.
The best early Black Friday deals
Good morning, deal-hunters! As promised, we’re back with all of the best Black Friday deals. It’s here where you’ll find moment-by-moment updates on all of the top discounts as they drop. Whether you’re searching for a new TV, mattress, coffee machine or games console, there are plenty of money-saving offers to be had.
To get up to speed quickly, make a beeline to our main Black Friday shopping guide:
Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped
When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys, Bose and Boots
The best early Black Friday deals
That’s it from us tonight, folks. It’s been a busy day of deal-hunting, and we’ve seen some impressive Black Friday discounts. We’ll be back bright and early tomorrow, highlighting the top offers across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys.
If you can't wait until then, make a beeline for our Black Friday main guide, which showcases nothing but the créme de la créme of discounts:
Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped
When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys and Boots
This Dyson airwrap dupe is half price for Black Friday
Anyone who’s anyone wants to get their hands on a Dyson airwrap this Black Friday. Despite being well-versed shoppers, we can’t (yet) predict the exact deals that will drop. But what we do know is that a deal on Dyson’s most popular hair tool is unlikely. However, we’ve found a dupe – and it’s half price!
Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £28.99, Very.co.uk
Revlon’s one-step dryer is the perfect dupe for Dyson’s airwrap. It landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, thanks to its “affordability and the oodles of volume it delivers”. With a whopping 50 per cent saving, it’s time to snap it up and call off the airwrap deal search.
Sephora’s Black Friday offering is *chef’s kiss*
When Sephora launched in the UK, the internet went wild, and it’s just got even better because the beauty retailer has kicked off its Black Friday sale.
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £46, now £36.80, Sephora.co.uk
Elemis’s cult cleansing balm has been reduced by an impressive 20 per cent, so there’s no better time to add it to your beauty bounty. When we tested it, our writer noted that, after using it, their “skin felt soft and smooth” and they had a “subtle glow that you often find after having a facial”. From start to finish, “the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount”, they said.
Living Proof perfect hair day advanced clean dry shampoo: Was £20, now £16.50, Sephora.co.uk
Keep your locks looking fresh in between washes with this dry shampoo, which was praised during our test of the best. “Promising comparable results to actually washing your hair with a rinse-out shampoo, we are pleased to report this is as close to the real thing as you’re going to get,” noted our writer. They were “impressed with how smooth, soft and shiny” their strands not only looked but felt. It’s a “true cleansing formula, rather than a volumising styling product”, and one that you’ll be grateful to have.
Lap up these Black Friday laptop deals
Asus vivobook 15: Was £449, now £349, Very.co.uk
- CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 6805
- GPU: Integrated
- Display 15.6in, Full HD
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.
If you want more, you know what to do – check out our guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals now (we told you we were good deal-hunters):
Black Friday 2022: Best laptops deals and discounts
Get Black Friday 2022 discounts. From Dell and Microsoft to Asus and Huawei, these are the best laptop deals to look out for
Searching for a sofa? See this Black Friday deal
Owing to the enormity of Black Friday, it serves as a great time to invest in big-ticket items, such as sofas.
Snug the big chill: Was £1,289, now £902.30, Snugsofa.com
This one took the top spot in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our writer noting that if you’re after a “deep, cosy sofa you can curl up in of an evening, look no further than the big chill”. As for its style, they wrote that “the slight boxiness of the chunky arms and high back give this sofa a super-chic look”, adding that “it’s a great all-rounder that will work with any décor scheme”. Benefit from the 30 per cent saving by entering the code ‘XMAS3’ at the checkout.
