Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668335440

Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Sky Glass, Dyson, TVs and more

The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from Sonos, Ninja, Le Creuset, Amazon and more

Alex Lee
Sunday 13 November 2022 10:30
<p>Today’s best Black Friday deals, from Boots to Apple </p>

Today’s best Black Friday deals, from Boots to Apple

(The Independent)

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.

All of the biggest and best retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain.

As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday deals, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!

Read more:

1668335440

Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday

If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliancesApplegamingTVslaptops and much more.

Consoles, inlcuding the Nintendo Switch often receive the best savings, so if you’re on the hunt for one, it’s never been a better time. We’ve already spotted some early Black Friday deals for you to sink your teeth into below:

These are the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to snap up now

We’re rounding up the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in November on bundles, games, Switch OLED and Switch lite consoles and accessories

Alex Lee13 November 2022 10:30
1668334540

Virgin Media Black Friday deals

Virgin Media has come in clutch this Black Friday, and has just unveiled some massive deals on its super-fast M350 broadband package taking it down to its lowest ever price. And there are TV package deals in there, too.

We’ve rounded up all the best Virgin Media Black Friday deals in our guide below. They are seriously unmissable:

Save a whopping £522 on Virgin Media’s ultra-fast broadband this Black Friday

Virgin Media has launched its Black Friday deals, and you can get discounts on fibre broadband, Virgin Media TV, O2 and ultimate volt packages

Alex Lee13 November 2022 10:15
1668333640

Best TV Black Friday deals

LG 55UQ7500 4K smart TV: Was £499, now £430, Very.co.uk

(LG)

Here’s a £69 saving on a 55in smart TV from LG, one of the most highly reviewed TV brands you’ll find. This model strikes the perfect balance between picture quality and affordability, and it was already one of our most recommended buys before the discount. LCD panels might lack the rich contrast of more-expensive TVs in the range, but the suite of streaming apps, the smooth interface, the built-in FreeView and effortless connectivity make this a great choice for pretty much every living room.

Buy now

There are even more TV Black Friday deals in our guide below:

Black Friday 2022: Best TV deals and discounts

Get early Black Friday 2022 discounts. From LG and Samsung to Sony and Hisense, these are the best television deals to look out for

Alex Lee13 November 2022 10:00
1668332700

Sky Glass Black Friday deals

Sky Glass: £36 per month, £10 up-front cost for 24/48 months, Sky.com

(Sky)

If you’re compelled by Sky’s glass offering, its Black Friday deal will save about £96 on the cost of a TV subscription as well as an interest-free loan of its own TV set with built-in speakers.

In our review of the set, our writer described the experience as “the most seamless way to watch Sky TV yet” with particular praise given to the integration of streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The TV subscription includes the Sky entertainment package with Netflix for £25 a month with the additional cost of the TV set itself starting from £11 a month for the 43in model, going up to £20 a month for the 65in model.

Buy now

Alex Lee13 November 2022 09:45
1668331800

The best early Black Friday deals

Good morning, deal-hunters! As promised, we’re back with all of the best Black Friday deals. It’s here where you’ll find moment-by-moment updates on all of the top discounts as they drop. Whether you’re searching for a new TV, mattress, coffee machine or games console, there are plenty of money-saving offers to be had.

To get up to speed quickly, make a beeline to our main Black Friday shopping guide:

Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys, Bose and Boots

Eva Waite-Taylor13 November 2022 09:30
1668290413

The best early Black Friday deals

That’s it from us tonight, folks. It’s been a busy day of deal-hunting, and we’ve seen some impressive Black Friday discounts. We’ll be back bright and early tomorrow, highlighting the top offers across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys.

If you can’t wait until then, make a beeline for our Black Friday main guide, which showcases nothing but the créme de la créme of discounts:

Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys and Boots

Eva Waite-Taylor12 November 2022 22:00
1668288613

This Dyson airwrap dupe is half price for Black Friday

Anyone who’s anyone wants to get their hands on a Dyson airwrap this Black Friday. Despite being well-versed shoppers, we can’t (yet) predict the exact deals that will drop. But what we do know is that a deal on Dyson’s most popular hair tool is unlikely. However, we’ve found a dupe – and it’s half price!

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £28.99, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

Revlon’s one-step dryer is the perfect dupe for Dyson’s airwrap. It landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, thanks to its “affordability and the oodles of volume it delivers”. With a whopping 50 per cent saving, it’s time to snap it up and call off the airwrap deal search.

Buy now

Eva Waite-Taylor12 November 2022 21:30
1668286813

Sephora’s Black Friday offering is *chef’s kiss*

(Getty/The Independent)

When Sephora launched in the UK, the internet went wild, and it’s just got even better because the beauty retailer has kicked off its Black Friday sale.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £46, now £36.80, Sephora.co.uk

(Elemis)

Elemis’s cult cleansing balm has been reduced by an impressive 20 per cent, so there’s no better time to add it to your beauty bounty. When we tested it, our writer noted that, after using it, their “skin felt soft and smooth” and they had a “subtle glow that you often find after having a facial”. From start to finish, “the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount”, they said.

Buy now

Living Proof perfect hair day advanced clean dry shampoo: Was £20, now £16.50, Sephora.co.uk

(Living Proof)

Keep your locks looking fresh in between washes with this dry shampoo, which was praised during our test of the best. “Promising comparable results to actually washing your hair with a rinse-out shampoo, we are pleased to report this is as close to the real thing as you’re going to get,” noted our writer. They were “impressed with how smooth, soft and shiny” their strands not only looked but felt. It’s a “true cleansing formula, rather than a volumising styling product”, and one that you’ll be grateful to have.

Buy now

Eva Waite-Taylor12 November 2022 21:00
1668285013

Lap up these Black Friday laptop deals

Asus vivobook 15: Was £449, now £349, Very.co.uk

(Asus)
  • CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 6805
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display 15.6in, Full HD
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB

Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.

Buy now

If you want more, you know what to do – check out our guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals now (we told you we were good deal-hunters):

Black Friday 2022: Best laptops deals and discounts

Get Black Friday 2022 discounts. From Dell and Microsoft to Asus and Huawei, these are the best laptop deals to look out for

Eva Waite-Taylor12 November 2022 20:30
1668283213

Searching for a sofa? See this Black Friday deal

Owing to the enormity of Black Friday, it serves as a great time to invest in big-ticket items, such as sofas.

Snug the big chill: Was £1,289, now £902.30, Snugsofa.com

(Snug)

This one took the top spot in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our writer noting that if you’re after a “deep, cosy sofa you can curl up in of an evening, look no further than the big chill”. As for its style, they wrote that “the slight boxiness of the chunky arms and high back give this sofa a super-chic look”, adding that “it’s a great all-rounder that will work with any décor scheme”. Benefit from the 30 per cent saving by entering the code ‘XMAS3’ at the checkout.

Buy now

Eva Waite-Taylor12 November 2022 20:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in