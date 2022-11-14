Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Lego, iPads and Ninja products
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from Sky, Pandora, Apple and more
There are now less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year but if you’re already antsy for a bargain, then the good news is that plenty of top-shelf brands have been dropping their deals early in the lead up to the big day.
All of the biggest and best retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain.
Not to brag, but we like to consider ourselves experts on how to find the best Black Friday deals at IndyBest. Our team of dedicated deal hunters is on hand to guide you through the labyrinth of discounts to find the sales that are really worth your time. So whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help. Happy shopping!
Save £200 on a MacBook pro at Argos
If you’re looking for an excellent saving on Apple’s line of ‘prosumer’ laptops then the 2020 13in MacBook pro is currently discounted by a generous £200 at Argos.
While the model itself is two years old, it’s still a fairly impressive device, with our reviewer stating that Apple has built something “extraordinary” and lavishing their praises on the keyboard in particular.
Argos has already started its Black Friday event, with plenty of other savings to be had on other TVs, laptops and more.
If you want to find all the other deals we’ve spotted at the retailer read our full Argos Black Friday guide for more information.
Good morning, deal hunters
Happy Monday everybody! We’re back with the Black Friday liveblog to help you track down the best bargains the biggest retailers have to offer in the lead up to the big day.
You’ll be able to find all our favourites on our main Black Friday guide but if you’re interested in seeing what all the retailers have to offer, we have a full list across Dyson, Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, and Boots, to name a few of them.
When we spot something that’s simply too good to miss, you’ll find it posted here with all the info you need to grab it before it flies off the shelf throughout the day. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
