Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.

With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker or cordless vacuum, prepare for sizable savings on plenty of products.

And with the rising cost of living, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up cheaper energy efficient appliances – such as air fryers and heated dryers – to help you save on your household bills.

With all this discounting action, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed during the sale. As such, IndyBest’s dedicated team of deal-hunters will be keeping an eye out for the best savings across home appliances and a host of other categories, including TVs and laptops, beauty products and more throughout the event.

Read more:

Ahead of this year’s sale, here you’ll find everything you need to know about Black Friday – and, most importantly, the best deals and discounts on home appliances to expect during the main event.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday originated in the US, when stores hosted clearance sales the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping period. In the decades since, the sale has expanded into a gigantic worldwide event that spans a four-day period – with some brands even launching their Black Friday sales a whole month prior.

Huge discounts are offered by most UK retailers on big-ticket brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more. With deals spanning tech, beauty, kids’ toys, fashion and home appliances, you can expect to save on Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips, Dr Martens and Charlotte Tilbury, to name just a few.

To discover all the brands taking part, our mammoth guide from last year’s Black Friday has more intel.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Falling this year on Friday 25 November, Black Friday will see most brands continue their sales across the entire weekend, concluding the following Monday, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Though officially starting on Friday, it has become tradition for many brands to launch their pre-Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the main event. Last year, we saw online giants including Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos all kickstarting their sales almost a month in advance.

What were the best Black Friday home appliance deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday was the biggest sale yet with huge discounts on everything from Dyson cordless vacuums to Ring doorbells and Nespresso coffee machines.

(Argos)

Shoppers could save £150 on Dyson’s cyclone V10 animal (£450, Argos.co.uk) as well as 50 per cent off Tefal’s actifry genius air fryer (£159, Currys.co.uk) and nearly 40 per cent on Le Creuset’s stainless steel cookware set (£511.81, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

We also saw big savings on iRobot vacuums, Hisense fridge freezers, Google nest cameras, Wayfair furniture and Russel Hobbs kettles.

(Ninja)

Other highlights included a £30 saving on Shark’s cordless handheld vacuum cleaner (£129.99, Lakeland.co.uk) and £50 slashed from the price of Ninja’s foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker (£200, Argos.co.uk).

