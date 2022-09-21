Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year. With millions of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, it’s the best time to bag a bargain.

Almost every brand takes part, think Zara, Charlotte Tilbury, Missoma, Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more. Similarly, retailers go big, with the likes of Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Next all slashing their prices considerably on big-ticket items.

The shopping bonanza initially started in the US as a way for brands to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving. It has since expanded and is no longer just a one-day event, with many retailers starting offering discounts weeks in advance (yes, Amazon we’re looking at you – the retailer is known for kicking things off a whole month in advance).

The Black Friday 2022 sale will likely run from Friday 25 November across the entire weekend until the following Monday – dubbed Cyber Monday – when the sale event ends.

As the discerning deal-hunters that we are, IndyBest will be on hand during the shopping event to bring you all the biggest and best deals across the board. Ahead of Black Friday 2022, here you’ll find everything you need to know, from important dates to the discounts to expect.

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you’re in for a real treat. The shopping event started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more. Similarly, brands also get involved, last year, for example, we saw the likes of Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips, Dr Martens and Charlotte Tilbury slash their prices.

For more intel on who takes part, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered hefty discounts last year for Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, each year retailers who take part in the big Black Friday sale start their deal events earlier and earlier. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos dropping deals weeks in advance.

While this may sound daunting, it’s here in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

As we’ve touched on, the Black Friday sales in 2022 will officially start on Friday 25 November. However, you can expect a huge number of brands and retailers to kick things off weeks in advance. Amazon, for example, started its Black Friday 2021 sale a whole month early.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the following Monday after Black Friday, and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It’s traditionally an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain across tech, coffee machines, air fryers, gaming, TVs and laptops.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Traditionally, Black Friday was hosted online and in-store, while Cyber Monday used to be exclusively an online shopping event. But now, this isn’t the case, so there’s not much difference between the two events.

In terms of the difference in deals, some of the best discounts on big-ticket items may sell out before Cyber Monday. But, this isn’t always the case.

The best Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

Owing to being the best and biggest shopping event of the year, it can feel overwhelming trying to navigate the discounts on offer. To help ensure you make the most of the best Black Friday deals, our crack team of deal hunters will be on hand, as always.

Leading up to and throughout the shopping bonanza, we’ll be reporting on all the news and intel, and we’ll even launch a liveblog where you’ll find minute-by-minute updates on all the best deals.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

Black Friday 2021 was a momentous occasion, as it always is. During the shopping bonanza, our team handpicked some of the biggest and best deals, which of course we will do this year. Below is a selection of the top offers we saw – some of which we expect to see this year too.

Best Black Friday TV deals

During the Black Friday shopping event last year, we saw some particularly impressive savings on TVs from Samsung, Philips, Toshiba, LG and more.

(Ao.com)

For example, the LG OLED65C14LB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV (£1,599, Ao.com) was reduced from £2,499 to £1,696, which was a particularly impressive deal.

(Amazon)

Similarly, the Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV (£1,338.07, Amazon.co.uk), which was named “best for audio” in our review of the best 4K televisions, saw a whopping 30 per cent discount.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

If it’s gaming devices you’re after, last year the price of the Nintendo Switch saw a rare discount.

(Amazon)

The Nintendo Switch bundle with Just Dance (Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to the lowest price we’d ever seen it in. With the console going from £301 to just £273.99.

(Nintendo Switch)

The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Paper Mario: The Origami King (£319.99, Game.co.uk) was reduced by £30, and while this might not be considered a huge saving, the console had only just been released at the time, so it was quite something to see it in the sale at all.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Laptops are undeniably a large investment, so it pays to shop around during sale events. Luckily, Black Friday offers the perfect time to bag a bargain on popular and powerful laptops.

(Amazon)

Last year, we saw the Apple MacBook pro (£1,729, Amazon.co.uk), have a sizeable £100 discount. This was particularly impressive because at the time it was the latest and greatest MacBook pro with the then-new M1 Pro chip and launched only a month prior.

(Huawei )

Another great discount was on the Huawei matebook D 15 (£529.99, Huawei.com), which features in our review of the best laptops for students. The device was reduced from £529.99 to £379.99, so we expect to see a similar range of discounts across Huawei’s impressive laptops this year.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals

Known for its impressive beauty tech, as well as vacuum cleaners, discounts on Dyson’s products are hugely popular. Unfortunately, we didn’t see a deal on the Dyson airwrap during the Black Friday sale, but there was still a huge range of discounts available.

(Dyson )

Boots offered customers £10 worth of Advantage Card points when they spent £60 more on electrical beauty, which included the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Boots.com) and the corrale straightener (£399.99, Boots.com).

(Currys)

If you’re interested in the Dyson floorcare deals, the V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (£625, Argos.co.uk) was reduced to £439.99, which is quite something considering the fact that the appliance came out on top when we compared it to the Dyson V7 model in our review. Similarly, the Dyson V8 saw a whopping discount, which made the vacuum cleaner cost less than £200.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

Gaming discounts are a huge deal during Black Friday. If you’re interested in knowing what was on offer last year, of course, we’ve already mentioned the Nintendo Switch savings, but that wasn’t the only gaming device that was discounted.

(Currys)

Those buying the Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset (£399, Currys.co.uk) during Black Friday benefitted from the fact the device cost just £299 and came with a free £50 voucher. We’re hoping to see a similar offer this year, but it’s all to play for.

(Amazon)

While the Razer blackshark v2 X wired gaming headset (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) saw a hefty saving in Amazon’s Black Friday event. The headset was reduced by 40 per cent off, making it just £35.99.

Best Black Friday home appliances deals

From vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners to air fryers and stand mixers, you can expect to see some huge savings across home appliances. If 2021’s event is anything to go by, you’re likely to be very impressed with this year’s deals too.

(Amazon)

Star bakers were able to benefit from 25 per cent off the popular KitchenAid stand mixer last year, which was particularly impressive considering the appliance retails at £599.99.

(Currys)

Similarly as great was the fact that the Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer (£159, Currys.co.uk) saw such a huge price reduction, so much so, it cost just £99 on Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Currys deals

The Currys Black Friday sale included hundreds of deals on a whole host of products, including coffee machines, headphones, air fryers, and tablets, so it truly spoiled its customers for choice.

(Currys)

The Echo dot (£22.99, Currys.co.uk) was on offer for £18.99 from £39.99, but that wasn’t the only smart speaker to be discounted, because the retailer also slashed the price of the Apple HomePod mini (£89, Currys.co.uk) from £89 to just £69. Similarly, the Google nest mini (£49, Currys.co.uk) cost just £18 on Black Friday.

(Currys)

Away from smart speakers, there was a whole host of other deals to benefit from. For example, those who were in the market for a new washing machine saw the Samsung series 5+ auto dose WW90T534DAW/S1 (£519, Currys.co.uk) reduce to just £449.

Best Black Friday Amazon deals

Last, but by no means least, the Amazon’s 2021 Black Friday sale was of course an event like no other. The online giant started its sale a whole month in advance, dropping early deals regularly.

(Amazon)

Its own brand devices were heavily discounted, which we expect will happen again this year. The price of the Amazon fire HD 8 tablet (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed by a whopping 56 per cent to just £39.99. Similarly, the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £36.99 from £54.99.

(Amazon)

Those that were looking to ramp up their home security last year were luckily rewarded because the Ring video doorbell (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) was taken down from £89 to £67. If you’re looking to bag a bargain, Amazon is a great destination to know during Black Friday.

What will be the best Black Friday deals this year?

While we are some of the best shoppers in the business, the best Black Friday deals this year still remain unknown. But if last year’s discounts are anything to go by, you’ll be in for a real treat. Owing to the sheer amount of offers made available, the shopping bonanza is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2021?

Cyber Monday – which this year will fall on 28 November – is the last day to benefit from the huge discounts available.

(Amazon)

Last year, we saw a final reduction on the Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case (£199, Johnlewis.com), which saw them cost £185. Owing to the fact that there is an all-new pair of the earbuds, we expect to see the second generation AirPods pro be reduced once again.

(The North Face)

In terms of fashion, The North Face diablo down jacket (£290, Thenorthface.co.uk), cost just £200. While we haven’t reviewed this exact style, the brand’s similar nuptse puffer jacket, which is characterised by its colour-blocked two-tone design, featured in our review of the best men’s puffer and down jackets. As such, you can tell that brands do go big during the Cyber Monday sale.

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section