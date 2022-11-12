Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year. With millions of deals to be had across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain.

Almost every brand takes part, think Zara, Charlotte Tilbury, Missoma, Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more. Similarly, retailers go large, with the likes of Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, and Next all slashing their prices considerably on big-ticket items.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

The shopping bonanza initially started in the US as a way for brands to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving. The Black Friday 2022 sale will officially start on Friday 25 November and run across the entire weekend until the following Monday – dubbed Cyber Monday – when the sale event ends. But many retailers and brands have started dropping discounts weeks in advance, notably Currys, Argos, Very, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots.

As the discerning deal-hunters that we are, IndyBest is on hand during the shopping event to bring you all the biggest and best deals across the board. Ahead of Black Friday 2022, here you’ll find everything you need to know, from important dates to the deals you can shop now.

Best early Black Friday deals 2022

Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Our team of crack testers has reviewed everything from cordless vacuums to robot models, so it’s fair to say we know a thing or two about the ones that really stand out. In our in-depth review of the Dyson v10 absolute, our writer praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life on the basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.” Thanks to Dyson’s early Black Friday deal, you can get this vacuum while it’s £100 cheaper.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, 24-month contract: £41.99 per month, £49.99 up-front cost, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Carphone Warehouse )

You can save £72 over 24 months with this Black Friday deal on the all-new iPhone 14 at Carphone Warehouse. The plan has a £49.99 up-front charge and is provided by iD Mobile, which is part of the Three network. You’ll be able to access unlimited 5G data, wherever it’s available, plus other benefits such as inclusive roaming in 50 countries worldwide.

In our review of the handset, our reviewer said the iPhone 14 might look similar on the outside, but its “internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary”. They added: “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, featuring Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera.”

Buy now

Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 broadband: Was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media )

Virgin Media has kicked off its Black Friday sale with a bang, making it the perfect time to upgrade your internet package. With this deal, you get Virgin Media’s M350 ultra-fast broadband for £27 per month, saving you 52 per cent on the original price. M350 comes with average download speeds of 362Mbps and average upload speeds of 35Mbps, ideal for households that like to stream, game and download content fast. New subscribers will also receive a free Virgin Media Stream box, which brings together your favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

It’s the first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we’ve seen this Black Friday season, and it comes courtesy of Argos. If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal. In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Buy now

Pure air go, second generation: Was £349, now £299, Pureelectric.com

(Pure)

There’s £50 to be saved on the Pure air go, which took the top spot in our round-up of best electric scooters. Our tester noted it “strikes an uncompromising balance between value, battery life, comfort, and build quality”. What’s more, the “IP65 water resistance – a grade above most other scooters we’ve tested – means you can confidently zip through puddles without damaging any of the sensitive electronics inside, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to continue riding during the wetter winter months”.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

Air fryers are a hot commodity, and this model feature in our review of the best air fryers, with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests” – which is surely reason enough to snap this up while it’s on offer. Better still, it can also “make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option”.

Buy now

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car: Was £169.99, now £127.49, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

If you’re still crying about Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Formula 1 next year, this race car was made just for you. The design is an accurate, miniaturised recreation of the new-regulation car introduced to the grid this year with working V6 pistons, DRS and differentials for precision steering, as well as McLaren’s unmistakable livery. It has more than 1,400 pieces and, with a discount of 25 per cent, you can make an excellent display piece or push it around the living room as you quietly whisper to yourself “honey badger don’t care”.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £28.99, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

Searching for a Dyson airwrap Black Friday deal? Take it from us, your veteran sale shoppers, you may not find one. But Revlon’s one-step dryer is the perfect dupe. It landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, thanks to its “affordability and the oodles of volume it delivers”. With a whopping 50 per cent saving, it’s time to snap it up and call off the airwrap deal search.

Buy now

Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £494.55, Emma-mattress.co.uk

(Emma)

Black Friday mattress deals are some of the best. And, luckily, everyone’s favourite bed-in-a-box brand Emma has kicked off deals early. This mattress is currently reduced by 55 per cent, which is quite something, considering it received rave reviews in our guide to the best mattresses. The “isolation was excellent, but we were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature”, praised our tester. If you want to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, this is the bed for you.

Buy now

Our Place always pan: Was £125, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place)

Chances are you’ve seen Our Place’s Instagram-worthy pans. The always pan secured a spot in our review of the best induction pans, with our writer noting that it is as “much a pleasure to cook with as it is to look at, and would be a welcome and useful addition to any keen cook’s collection”. The brand rarely discounts its cookware, so snap this up now while it has £40 off.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush: Was £90, now £45, Boots.com

(Boots)

In the market for a new electric toothbrush? This Oral-B design is currently half price and it has a number of impressive features that make cleaning your gnashers a breeze. It has pressure control that alerts you if you brush too hard, along with three different brushing modes and a battery that lasts more than two weeks. While we haven’t tested this exact one, a number of Oral-B models feature in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, so you can be confident you’re buying from a quality brand. For more information on early discounts on electric toothbrushes, hair tools, and so much more, check out our guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals.

Buy now

Breville barista max coffee machine: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Breville)

Black Friday home appliances deals are often very impressive, and Currys is treating shoppers to a saving of more than 30 per cent on this Breville device, which was named the best bean-to-cup machine in our review of the best espresso machines. Our tester praised the barista max for being “easy to set up and operate”, they also found that it is “not nearly as noisy as expected, even when grinding whole beans”. Most importantly, it “makes a superb cup of coffee, whether an espresso or latte”.

Buy now

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie )

Securing a spot in our review of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. Our writer’s only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, but now you can save 35 per cent for Black Friday.

Buy now

Hisense 43A6BGTUK 4K smart TV: Was £329, now £249, Currys.co.uk

(Hisense)

Black Friday is the perfect time to find a whopping deal on a TV, and you honestly don’t get 4K televisions much cheaper than this. Certainly not good ones like the Hisense 43A6GTUK, which supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120Hz refresh rates for console and PC gaming. What’s the catch? Well, it’s an LCD panel display, so you won’t get the rich Imax-style contrast of TVs costing three to four times as much. But unless you’re kitting out a Tony Soprano-style home cinema system, or are kept up at night thinking about “nits” and “contrast ratios”, we challenge you to spot the difference. This is a bargain 4K television and it looks great.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £46, now £36.80, Sephora.co.uk

(Elemis)

When Sephora launched in the UK, the internet went wild, and it’s just got even better because the beauty retailer has kicked off its Black Friday sale. Elemis’s cult cleansing balm has been reduced by an impressive 20 per cent, so there’s no better time to add it to your beauty bounty. When we tested it, our writer noted that, after using it, their “skin felt soft and smooth” and they had a “subtle glow that you often find after having a facial”. From start to finish, “the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount”, they praised.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you’re in for a real treat. The shopping event started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Nintendo, Sky, Virgin Media, Gymshark, Pandora, Our Place, and more.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, each year, retailers and brands that take part in the big Black Friday sale start their deal events earlier and earlier. The likes of Boots, Currys, Argos, and Dyson have already kicked off their sales with some impressive deals, and you can expect Amazon to follow suit.

While this may sound daunting, this guide will be on hand throughout the event.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

The Black Friday sales in 2022 will officially start on Friday 25 November. However, as we’ve touched on, a huge number of brands and retailers have already kicked things off, really ramping up the excitement for the big day itself.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the following Monday after Black Friday, and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It’s traditionally an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain across tech, coffee machines, air fryers, gaming, TVs, and laptops.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Traditionally, Black Friday was hosted online and in-store, while Cyber Monday used to be exclusively an online shopping event. But now, this isn’t the case, so there’s not much difference between the two events.

In terms of the difference in deals, some of the best discounts on big-ticket items may sell out before Cyber Monday. But, this isn’t always the case.

Will the Royal Mail strike affect Black Friday deliveries?

Due to an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, Royal Mail workers will strike throughout November. Unfortunately for shoppers, that means there could be a delay in deliveries during the sale event.

Workers announced they will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The exact dates are Thursday 24 November, Friday 25 November (Black Friday) and Monday 28 November (Cyber Monday).

The best Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

Owing to being the best and biggest shopping event of the year, it can feel overwhelming trying to navigate the discounts on offer. To help ensure you make the most of the best Black Friday deals, our crack team of deal hunters will be on hand, as always.

Leading up to and throughout the shopping bonanza, we’ll be reporting on all the news and intel, and we’ll even launch a liveblog where you’ll find minute-by-minute updates on all the best deals.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

Black Friday 2021 was a momentous occasion, as it always is. During the shopping bonanza, our team handpicked some of the biggest and best deals, which of course we will do this year. Below is a selection of the top offers we saw – some of which we expect to see this year too.

Best Black Friday TV deals in 2021

During the Black Friday shopping event last year, we saw some particularly impressive savings on TVs from Samsung, Philips, Toshiba, LG and more.

(Ao.com)

For example, the LG OLED65C14LB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV (£1,599, Ao.com) was reduced from £2,499 to £1,696, which was a particularly impressive deal.

(Amazon)

Similarly, the Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV (£1,503.56, Amazon.co.uk), which was named “best for audio” in our review of the best 4K televisions, saw a whopping 30 per cent discount.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2021

If it’s gaming devices you’re after, last year the price of the Nintendo Switch saw a rare discount.

(Amazon)

The Nintendo Switch bundle with Just Dance (Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to the lowest price we’d ever seen it in. With the console going from £301 to just £273.99.

(Nintendo Switch)

The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Paper Mario: The Origami King (£319.99, Game.co.uk) was reduced by £30, and while this might not be considered a huge saving, the console had only just been released at the time, so it was quite something to see it in the sale at all.

Best Black Friday laptop deals in 2021

Laptops are undeniably a large investment, so it pays to shop around during sale events. Luckily, Black Friday offers the perfect time to bag a bargain on popular and powerful laptops.

(Amazon)

Last year, we saw the Apple MacBook pro (£1,725, Amazon.co.uk), have a sizeable £100 discount. This was particularly impressive because at the time it was the latest and greatest MacBook pro with the then-new M1 Pro chip and launched only a month prior.

(Huawei )

Another great discount was on the Huawei matebook D 15 (Huawei.com), which features in our review of the best laptops for students. The device was reduced from £529.99 to £379.99, so we expect to see a similar range of discounts across Huawei’s impressive laptops this year.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals in 2021

Known for its impressive beauty tech, as well as vacuum cleaners, discounts on Dyson’s products are hugely popular. Unfortunately, we didn’t see a deal on the Dyson airwrap during the Black Friday sale, but there was still a huge range of discounts available.

(Dyson )

Boots offered customers £10 worth of Advantage Card points when they spent £60 more on electrical beauty, which included the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Boots.com) and the corrale straightener (£399.99, Boots.com).

(Currys)

If you’re interested in the Dyson floorcare deals, the V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (£530, Argos.co.uk) was reduced to £439.99, which is quite something considering the fact that the appliance came out on top when we compared it to the Dyson V7 model in our review. Similarly, the Dyson V8 saw a whopping discount, which made the vacuum cleaner cost less than £200.

Best Black Friday gaming deals in 2021

Gaming discounts are a huge deal during Black Friday. If you’re interested in knowing what was on offer last year, of course, we’ve already mentioned the Nintendo Switch savings, but that wasn’t the only gaming device that was discounted.

(Currys)

Those buying the Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset (£399, Currys.co.uk) during Black Friday benefitted from the fact the device cost just £299 and came with a free £50 voucher. We’re hoping to see a similar offer this year, but it’s all to play for.

(Amazon)

While the Razer blackshark v2 X wired gaming headset (£44.89, Amazon.co.uk) saw a hefty saving in Amazon’s Black Friday event. The headset was reduced by 40 per cent off, making it just £35.99.

Best Black Friday home appliances deals in 2021

From vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners to air fryers and stand mixers, you can expect to see some huge savings across home appliances. If 2021’s event is anything to go by, you’re likely to be very impressed with this year’s deals too.

(Amazon)

Star bakers were able to benefit from 25 per cent off the popular KitchenAid stand mixer last year, which was particularly impressive considering the appliance retails at £599.99.

(Currys)

Similarly as great was the fact that the Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer (£219, Currys.co.uk) saw such a huge price reduction, so much so, it cost just £99 on Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Currys deals in 2021

The Currys Black Friday sale included hundreds of deals on a whole host of products, including coffee machines, headphones, air fryers, and tablets, so it truly spoiled its customers for choice.

(Currys)

The Echo dot (£22.99, Currys.co.uk) was on offer for £18.99 from £39.99, but that wasn’t the only smart speaker to be discounted, because the retailer also slashed the price of the Apple HomePod mini (£89, Currys.co.uk) from £89 to just £69. Similarly, the Google nest mini (£49, Currys.co.uk) cost just £18 on Black Friday.

(Currys)

Away from smart speakers, there was a whole host of other deals to benefit from. For example, those who were in the market for a new washing machine saw the Samsung series 5+ auto dose WW90T534DAW/S1 (£519, Currys.co.uk) reduce to just £449.

Best Black Friday Amazon deals in 2021

Last, but by no means least, Amazon’s 2021 Black Friday sale was of course an event like no other. The online giant started its sale a whole month in advance, dropping early deals regularly.

(Amazon)

Its own brand devices were heavily discounted, which we expect will happen again this year. The price of the Amazon fire HD 8 tablet (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed by a whopping 56 per cent to just £39.99. Similarly, the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £36.99 from £54.99.

(Amazon)

Those that were looking to ramp up their home security last year were luckily rewarded because the Ring video doorbell (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) was taken down from £89 to £67. If you’re looking to bag a bargain, Amazon is a great destination to know during Black Friday.

What will be the best Black Friday deals this year?

While we are some of the best shoppers in the business, the best Black Friday deals this year still remain unknown. But if last year’s discounts are anything to go by, you’ll be in for a real treat. Owing to the sheer amount of offers made available, the shopping bonanza is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2021?

Cyber Monday – which this year will fall on 28 November – is the last day to benefit from the huge discounts available.

(Amazon)

Last year, we saw a final reduction on the Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case (£184, Johnlewis.com), which saw them cost £185. Owing to the fact that there is an all-new pair of the earbuds, we expect to see the second generation AirPods pro be reduced once again.

(The North Face)

In terms of fashion, The North Face diablo down jacket (£290, Thenorthface.co.uk), cost just £200. While we haven’t reviewed this exact style, the brand’s similar nuptse puffer jacket, which is characterised by its colour-blocked two-tone design, featured in our review of the best men’s puffer and down jackets. As such, you can tell that brands do go big during the Cyber Monday sale.

