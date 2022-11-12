Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Virgin Media, air fryers, Nintendo Switch and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from Dyson, Le Creuset, Amazon and more
There are less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All of your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday deals, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Will Peloton take part in Black Friday?
New York-based fitness company Peloton has taken the world by storm thanks to its high-tech at-home spin bikes, which are loved by the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio. But will it be taking part in Black Friday?
Well, last year, it did. So that’s a fairly good indication that it will be offering some hefty deals this year. As for what you can expect, in 2021, it reduced the Peloton bike by £300, so fingers crossed it’ll do the same this year.
Of course, you’ll be the first to know as soon as the deals drop.
Protect your home from damp with this early Black Friday dehumidifier deal
When it comes to investing in a new home appliance, Black Friday is the best time to do just that. And if it’s a dehumidifier you’re searching for, we’ve got just the deal for you.
PureMate 2200ml portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
While Amazon is yet to kick off its official Black Friday sale, there’s currently 33 per cent off this portable dehumidifier. It weighs just 3kg, so it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable.” They also added: “It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”
For more Black Friday dehumidifier deals, read our guide below:
Improve your air quality and save money on a dehumidifier in the Black Friday sales
Everything you need to know about Black Friday deals dehumidifiers UK 2022. From offers already live to what brands will be participating
When is Black Friday 2022?
Good morning and welcome back to our rolling coverage of all of the latest Black Friday news and deals.
When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?
The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.
That being said, each year, retailers and brands that take part in the big Black Friday sale start their deal events earlier and earlier. The likes of Boots, Currys, Argos, and Dyson have already kicked off their sales with some impressive deals, and you can expect Amazon to follow suit.
While this may sound daunting, our main guide has all of the details and the créme de la créme of discounts:
Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped
When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys and Boots
What a day of Black Friday deals, with gaming laptops, washing machines and a good dose of Dyson all thrown in
Good night, deal hunters!
That’s all from us today, but we’ll be back again in the morning, bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and ready to bag a bargain.
So far this week, we’ve seen plenty of price slashings from a whole host of retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Argos, and the deals are only going to get better the closer we get to the big day. For more bargain browsing, be sure to take a look at our dedicated guides, and keep checking in to see our latest and greatest bargain-hunting finds.
This gaming computer has had a price cut of £200, so we think you may be tempted
There’s no short supply of gaming deals to be had over Black Friday, and big-ticket items such as this laptop are sure to go down a treat.
Gigabyte G5 KD 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £899, now £699, Currys.co.uk
- CPU: Intel Core i5 (11th gen)
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060
- Display: 15.6in, Full HD, 144Hz
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB
There’s £200 off this excellent gaming laptop at Currys this Black Friday. Generally speaking, you don’t often see laptops running on the RTX 3060 graphics card for less than around £900, so the Gigabyte G5 KD was already great value – and that was before it was discounted to £699. The specs are about a year old, but this will happily run every new release at smooth framerates, and crack through processor-intensive jobs like video rendering at a decent speed.
Santa, if you’re reading this, then you may want to look at this toy deal
Santa may have his workshop of helpers, but we’re sure he pops to the shops every now and again to save some time. Now, he can save some money too, thanks to great toy deals from Smyths Toys, Very and Amazon. And this games table is sure to go down a treat.
12-in-1 games table: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Smythstoys.com
Why buy your children just one game this Christmas, when you could pick up a dozen for under £100? This games table has been reduced by £20 and includes different tops for playing pool, table football, push hockey, table tennis, chess, shuffleboard, cards and more. The table measures L 124cm x W 59cm x H 90cm and it also includes all the accessories you’ll need to play, such as billiard balls, an eight-piece shuffleboard set, and a table tennis set with a net, two bats and three balls.
We’ve been vigilantly looking for Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals, and this Dyson one is currently in the top spot
A huge number of vacuum cleaners are vying for your attention over Black Friday, with the home appliance being no stranger to the sale. But a Dyson is the holy grail of grit suckers, depending on who you ask, and with a saving of over £100, this isn’t one to miss.
Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329.99, Dyson.co.uk
Our team of crack testers has reviewed everything from cordless vacuums to robot models, so it’s fair to say we know a thing or two about the ones that really stand out. In our in-depth review of the Dyson v10 absolute, our writer praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life on the basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.” Thanks to Dyson’s early Black Friday deal, you can get this vacuum while it’s £100 cheaper.
Want a Black Friday deal you can sleep on? These are the best mattresses to bag for a bargain
Mattresses are another particularly pricey item that sometimes feels unfair to fork out on. But the beauty of Black Friday strikes again as they’re a big ticket item that you can really bag for a bargain. We’ve got a dedicated guide to suit all your mattress shopping needs, so you can sleep soundly knowing the best deals are laid out for you below.
The only Black Friday mattress deals you need to know
Black Friday 2022 is nearly upon us – these are the best mattress deals on memory foam, hybrid and pocket-sprung models to shop now from Emma, Simba and Nectar
Le Creuset has entered the Black Friday sale, but who brought it in may surprise you
Luxury cookware label Le Creuset has racked up a huge number of fans, but it’s products come at quite a price. While Amazon, Very and Currys are custodians of great deals when it comes to Black Friday, you may be surprised to learn this one is from Harrods, how fancy.
Le Creuset volcanic round casserole dish: Was £355, now £284, Harrods.com
In the classic orange colourway, this Le Creuset cast iron pot is sure to feature on many a wish list. Now, at 20 per cent off, you can bag a small saving from the original price. After all, it’s meant to last a lifetime, so it’s sure to pay off in the end.
Looking to save on a SIM card? Best take a look at this Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deal
SIM cards are an everyday essential, so getting a good saving can really help. Take care of the pennies, and the pounds will look after themselves, after all. This Carphone Warehouse deal is sure to sound wonderful for someone, so be sure to snap it up if that sounds like you.
100GB SIM card: £15 per month, £50 cashback, Carphonewarehouse.com
Happy with your current phone but still paying over the odds for your rolling contract? Think about switching to a SIM-only deal. This offer from Vodafone gives you 100GB of 5G data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £15 per month. That’s already cheaper than giffgaff, for example (though bear in mind Vodafone locks you into a 12-month contract). For a Black Friday treat, you’ll also get £50 cashback shortly after joining.
