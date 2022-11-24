Black Friday 2022 – live: Early deals from Dyson, Sonos, Gymshark and more
The sale starts on Friday, but you can already find discounts on dehumidifers, ghd hair straighteners, Screwfix tools and more
There’s now just one day to go until Black Friday officially begins. But, as will surely come as no surprise to seasoned shoppers, there are already plenty of bargains to snap up.
From air fryers to TVs, laptops to vacuum cleaners, shops like Currys, Amazon, Argos and a whole host of other retailers began adding products to their virtual bargain buckets at the start of November, and there are more savings to be had each and every day.
So far, we’ve seen Lego sets, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys all enter the sale, and the closer we get to the official Black Friday date, which this year falls on 25 November, the more savings start rolling in thick and fast.
To save you from endlessly scrolling and stressing about what is actually a bargain buy, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that are really worth your time. We won't be sharing deals that we don't think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help.
But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day.
Shop these Black Friday 2022 TV deals right now
Televisions are also a big deal during the Black Friday sales, and for 2022 we’ve found some great deals on TVs from big brands like Samsung, LG and Sony. With the World Cup underway and Christmas telly not far behind, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new television – and at a great price, too.
These are the best Black Friday 2022 deals we’ve found so far
The big day is still 24 hours away, but there are already loads of deals to take advantage of. We’ve rounded up all of the best discounts we’ve found so far, and you can find them all in the article below. Whether it’s a cut-price Amazon Echo, a Nintendo Switch or a new mattress, we have got deals for you.
Good morning!
Good morning, bargain hunters, and welcome back to another day of the IndyBest team’s Black Friday 2022 live blog. We’re now just 24 hours away from the big day itself, and there are more deals and discounts than ever, with lots of retailers cutting prices across a huge range of products.
We’ll be bringing you the biggest deals on this live blog, right through the day and into the evening. So bookmark this page and keep an eye on it for all of the latest Black Friday discounts.
Gymshark’s sale can save you up to 60% on workout gear
Gymshark’s Black Friday sale has landed, so if you’re shopping for new running leggings, sports bras, tops or gym bags, you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Much of its clothing is designed with sweat-wicking fabrics, dope dyeing technology (which uses less water) and seamless styles spanning menswear and womenswear.
Now offering up to 60 per cent off selected lines, it’s perfect timing if you’re already planning your fitness goals for the new year, or keen to expand your workout wardrobe.
We’ve narrowed down the thousands of products on sale into a handy shopping guide, focusing only on the biggest and best discounts. Take a look below:
Take your gameplay to the next level with this HP 16in laptop - now reduced by £400
HP victus 16in gaming laptop: Was £1,249, now £849, Currys.co.uk
Black Friday is a great opportunity to save money on consoles, monitors, new games, and keyboards. We’ve also been keeping a close eye on PC’s which can help make gameplay faster and more responsive. So when we spotted a whopping £400 off this 16in laptop from HP designed for just that, we had to share.
A great option if your budget is less than £1,000, it can comfortably run games such as Fortnite at 1080p without any issues, has an RTX 3060 and 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz screen for crystal clear, high-resolution visuals. It can also double up as a work laptop too, thanks to its discreet casing.
For more gaming deals, we’ve rounded up all the biggest savings across Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo below:
What discounts are there across Apple products?
While we love Apple’s slick product line-up of Macbooks, AirPods, iPhone’s and tablets, it’s very rare that you’ll find them with much of a discount.
However, Black Friday is one of the few times of the year where prices are reduced. Whether you’re looking for a new phone and SIM contract, a new pair of headphones or an Apple watch, we’ve found up to £100 off select items.
Our top tip when shopping Apple products? Head to third-part stockists such as Very, Amazon, John Lewis and Currys, who always offer bigger price drops than Apple’s own website.
To help you stay on top of all the savings, we’ve curated a dedicated shopping guide to the best deals you’ll find this Black Friday.
Update your DIY tools with this £80 Gtech combi drill saving
Gtech combi drill: Was £154.96, now £77.48, Gtech.co.uk
If you have renovation plans coming up that you’ll be taking on yourself, make sure you have the right DIY tools to make life easier. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of savings to be found this Black Friday.
This Gtech combi drill is reduced by £80 and is versatile enough to tackle large and small diameters, thanks to 21 torque options and a half-inch chuck.
Its also featured in our review of the best cordless drills and drivers, in which our tester described it as “very comfortable to hold and its nicely contoured grip makes it a real joy to work with”. They also added, “The design made it easy to switch between the three working modes and the chuck itself was sturdy and efficient. Underpinning this performance was the lithium-ion battery, which coped well with everything we threw at it without any signs of flagging.”
For more discounts across power tools and drills, read our shopping guide below:
There’s £140 off this remote control lego truck
Lego Technic app-controlled 4x4 Mercedes-Benz zetros: Was £284.99, now £144, Very.co.uk
If you’re Christmas shopping for a Lego lover in the Black Friday sales, you won’t be disappointed by this massive £140 saving at Very.
Made up of 2,109 pieces, this build is an app-controlled motor vehicle designed for children aged 12 years and up. You can open the bonnet, cab doors, check on the working suspension and even inspect the gearbox.
You can operate it via the CONTROL+ app on your smartphone, which will allow you to steer and experiment with the different locking mechanisms, which are designed to help manoeuver it over rough terrain. Perfect for outdoor play, this is a dream gift for a young car lover.
The Body Shop’s Black Friday sale has landed - here’s what we’ll be shopping
The Body Shop drops of youth collection: Was £86, now £40, Thebodyshop.com
The Body Shop has finally unveiled its Black Friday savings, and it’s safe to say we’re impressed. With discounts across some of its most popular products, including skincare and bodycare treats, there’s also deals to be found across Christmas bundles.
A standout set for us was this drops of youth collection, which is reduced by £46 and features four full-size products: drops of youth bouncy jelly mist (£16, Thebodyshop.com), drops of youth youth bouncy sleeping mask (£22, Thebodyshop.com), drops of youth liquid peel (£16, Thebodyshop.com) and drops of youth youth concentrate (£32, Thebodyshop.com).
A well-loved Indybest brand, when we reviewed the drops of youth youth concentrate, it earnt the title of ‘best overall’ in our guide to the best The Body Shop buys , where our reviewer said: “Refreshing and nourishing, our skin looked brighter, balanced and much softer to the touch after use.” They also added that the formula layers well and “the concentrate brings a veil-like effect to the skin, which quickly soaks in.”
