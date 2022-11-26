Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals from Amazon, Dyson and M&S, plus air fryer offers
Black Friday sales continue this weekend – here are the biggest UK deals on air fryers, dehumidifiers, Dyson airwrap complete and more
Black Friday has finally arrived, and we’re now into the second day of the shopping event. The likes of Currys, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis are continuing to drop stellar savings across this entire weekend, and this will all culminate in Cyber Monday deals.
There are currently thousands of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, Apple, laptops, gaming consoles and tech to fashion, beauty, home appliances and mattresses, and even more savings will be rolling in thick and fast.
To save you from endlessly scrolling, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that really are worth your time and money. We won’t be sharing deals that we don’t think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for a dehumidifier, a Dyson vacuum cleaner or a Ninja air fryer, we’re here to help.
But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day. Happy shopping!
Cold? Us too, here are some Oodie Black Friday deals
It’s getting real cold now, and we’re still refusing to turn on our heating. Thankfully for us, the Oodie is currently on sale, so we might just survive the winter.
The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk
Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.
“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so pocket-friendly price, but now you can save 35 per cent for Black Friday.
Oodie’s Black Friday sale on blanket hoodies and more has landed
The Oodie Black Friday sale is here, offering some big savings of up to 35% off adults’ and kids’ blanket hoodies, weighted blankets and more
Are there any National Trust Black Friday deals?
While we haven’t spotted any National Trust Black Friday deals, here at The Independent, we do have a host of National Trust voucher codes for you to enjoy.
With our voucher codes, you can get 25 per cent off senior memberships, a £15 National Trust gift card to spend in all shops and cafés and a £5 Marks & Spencer voucher when you purchase a membership.
Best Black Friday O2 phone deals
Apple iPhone 13: Six months free airtime, O2.co.uk
This premium iPhone 13 plan with 150GB of data usually costs £51.98 per month at O2, with £30 up front, but this Black Friday offer gives you six months of airtime for free, meaning you pay £20.99 per month to start off. This is a deal on a slightly more expensive type of O2 plan, which has some extra benefits thrown in.
Switch Up lets you switch to a new phone whenever you fancy it, and, on this plan, you can roam in 75 destinations, including the EU, USA and Australia.
Dash cam Black Friday deals
You only have to spend a few minutes looking at YouTube to know there are some dreadful drivers on our roads. Their antics can wipe out your hard-earned no-claims bonus in a matter of seconds, so making sure you have a witness (in the form of a decent dash cam) to any wrongdoing has never been more important. Thankfully, you can get one while they’re cheaper this Black Friday.
Nextbase front and rear dash cam bundle: Was £169, now £109, Halfords.com
We named Nextbase the best dash cam brand overall in our full round-up review. Now, Halfords is offering 35 per cent off Nextbase’s dash cam bundle – so snap it up quick.
There’s a rare deal on the Xbox series X console, and it might not last long
While other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), the Xbox series X price has remained the same.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the next-gen console fall to, and it might not last long. Xbox’s boss has hinted that it could go up in price after Christmas, so this might be the last time you can get it with a discount. Savings next year might bring the price down to its current RRP (£449.99) instead of the low price it’s at now. Snap it up while you can.
When does Black Friday end in 2022?
You’ve still got a few more days before the Black Friday sales officially come to an end. The sales started yesterday and will finish on Cyber Monday on 28 November.
Cyber Monday is your final chance to snag a bargain before most products return to their recommended retail price, so try not to hang around.
Posca pens are on sale this Black Friday
Posca paint markers are the talk of the playground. If you’ve never heard of them, they provide a nice alternative to water-based paints and work on over 50 surfaces, coming in a number of different tip sizes. Best part? They’re on sale at Ryman this Black Friday.
Posca paint markers, set of 12: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Ryman.co.uk
You can write on virtually any surface with a Posca pen. Metal, wood, canvas, plastic, fabric, you name it. We bet Mrs Rogers is glad we didn’t have a set of these in our day, because, oh boy, we would’ve written on everything. Anyway, you can get £10 off a lovely set of 12 markers this Black Friday.
Get £39 off this ElectriQ dehumidifier
Concerned about damp and mould accumulating in your home? It might be time to invest in a dehumidifier this Black Friday. These machines work by removing any excess water from the air and lowering humidity levels, which can get rid of pollutants, mould, damp, and allergens.
ElectriQ 12l low-energy UV antibacterial dehumidifier with HEP air purifier: Was £208.99, now £169.99, Appliancesdirect.co.uk
Not just a dehumidifier, this appliance boasts a heater function, too. You can control it and even schedule run times, to save on electricity, while away from home using the smart app or via the Alexa voice assistant. While we may not have tested ElectriQ products before, this dehumidifier has a five-year warranty when you pay an extra £39.95 – and it’s currently discounted by £39.
The Olaplex no 3 perfector is almost half price this Black Friday
Olaplex has shot up the ranks as a beauty-buff must-have for many, claiming to tame tresses and strengthen unruly manes, and it’s safe to say it has built up quite a loyal fan base over its relatively short lifetime.
And, guess what? There’s a deal on the Olaplex no 3 hair perfector this Black Friday, with almost 50 per cent sliced off the price. Now’s the perfect time to get luscious locks for less. Everything you need to know about the deal is in our article below:
Get a free £15 voucher with every railcard bought through Trainline
Trainline railcard: Free £15 voucher with every railcard, Thetrainline.com
If you’re going to be travelling a lot over the next few months, Trainline has this pretty impressive Black Friday deal when you buy a digital railcard from the company.
When you purchase a railcard from Trainline between now and 28 November (Cyber Monday), Trainline will give you a £15 discount code to use on any future trips.
