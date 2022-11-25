Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest savings from Oodie, Nintendo, Ugg and more
The sales have started – here are the biggest UK deals on dehumidifers, Dyson supersonic hair dryer, Meta quest 2 and more
Black Friday has finally arrived. The likes of Currys, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis will be dropping stellar savings across the Cyber Weekend – with the deals getting bigger and better every day.
There are already thousands of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and tech to fashion, beauty, home appliances and mattresses, and even more savings will be rolling in thick and fast.
To save you from endlessly scrolling, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that really are worth your time and money. We won’t be sharing deals that we don’t think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help.
But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day. Happy shopping!
Known for stocking luxurious fragrance treats and skincare buys, we’ve tried and tested a whopping 18 scents from Molton Brown, and we recently raved about the new rose dunes range addition. So, we were very keen to spot some Molton Brown Black Friday deals at stockists John Lewis, QVC, Amazon and lookfantastic. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or treating yourself this Christmas, here’s some highlights.
Molton Brown coastal cypress and sea fennel candle: Was £42, now £31.50, Johnlewis.com
Currently reduced by a sizeable 25 per cent, this 190g candle features Molton Brown’s coastal cypress and sea fennel scent. Presented in a brown glass holder with minimalist branding, the vegan-friendly blend has an estimated burn time of 30-40 hours.
Molton Brown fresh and reinvigorating fine liquid hand wash trio: Was £52, now £39, Qvcuk.com
Buy in bulk and stock up on hand wash ahead of any guests arriving at Christmas, with this trio of 300ml bottles. The three scents are: blue maquis; lemon and mandarin, and pettigree dew, and each one has a formula created to cleanse and soften the skin. Considering the discount, as a bundle, the bottles are priced at £13 a piece, while their usual price is £22 a pop when bought separately. That’s almost a whopping £10 saving per item.
Harry Potter Lego Black Friday deals
Lego Harry Potter 76406 Hungarian horntail dragon: Was £44.98, now £33.74, Johnlewis.com
Young Potterheads will love this magical Hungarian horntail dragon set, which John Lewis & Partners has discounted by 25 per cent. The 671-piece build includes a minifigure and his trusty steed – the firebolt broom – beneath the flying horntail dragon. The mythical creature’s wings can even flap up and down – an impressive build for a bargain price.
Lego Harry Potter 76404 advent calendar: Was £29.98, now £14.99, Johnlewis.com
You still have time to buy your advent calendar this year, and this magical countdown is now half price. Included are 24 Harry Potter gifts with seven familiar minifigures, including Harry, Moaning Myrtle, Horace Slughorn and he who must not be named. Recreate scenes from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’sStone and Harry Potter and theChamber of Secrets with this countdown that should provide hours of fun (and last longer than chocolate advent calendars).
Which supermarkets are taking part in Black Friday 2022?
While the likes of Amazon, Very, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners are all go-to destinations for Black Friday, you’ll find plenty more stellar savings courtesy of supermarkets to fill your trolleys with.
From Aldi and Asda to Tesco, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsburys and Lidl, both online and in-store aisles are packed with savings across tech, beauty, food, clothes and more. We’ve rounded up all the best that Asda has to offer below:
Protect your home from damp with this Black Friday dehumidifier deal
When it comes to investing in a new home appliance, Black Friday is the best time to do just that. And if it’s a dehumidifier you’re searching for, we’ve got just the deal for you.
PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s currently 29 per cent off this portable dehumidifier, which weighs just 3kg, so it’s easy to move from room to room or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable.”
They also added: “It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”
For more Black Friday dehumidifier deals, read our guide below:
The Meta Quest 2 deal you don’t want to miss this Black Friday
Meta quest 2 + Resident Evil 4 bundle: Was £399.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk
Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the “most technically advanced virtual reality headset out there”, Hogarty noted that it’s the “first genuinely user-friendly one”.
“You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” he added. It’s this simplicity that is one of the big reasons “behind the company’s acquisition by Facebook, now Meta”.
If you want a “VR experience without the fuss, there’s no better entry point” than this device. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of the device by £50, and has bundled it with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.
Save up to 20% on Apple Airpods and watch
Apple Watch series 7, GPS, 41mm red: Was £369, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon is giving you a 19 per cent discount on last year’s red Apple Watch series 7 with GPS, and it will have you running wild into the new year.
“The Apple watch remains a remarkably advanced wearable when it comes to health and fitness metrics. If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade,” our writer said in their review of the smartwatch.
Apple AirPods pro, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon discounted the new AirPods pro earlier this week, and it’s just slashed it again by a further £10, saving you an unmissable eight per cent. These are the second-generation AirPods pro wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, which only arrived in September of this year.
Our reviewer gave them a rating of 8/10 and said: “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model. Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”
The Xbox series S is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday
Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk
The Xbox series S is currently discounted by £60 at Amazon, as part of its early Black Friday offerings. It’s a remarkably good deal on a games console in 2022 that was already decent value, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re in the market for a console to play the latest games.
In our round-up of the best gaming consoles to play in 2022 we said: “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”
Save more than £100 on the Flannels beauty advent calendar
Flannels beauty advent calendar: Was £235, now £119, Flannels.com
Flannels’s debut on the beauty advent calendar scene is almost too good to be true. With 25 products from some of the buzziest brands in the industry, it’s packed full of skincare saviours, as well as make-up must-haves that’ll have you party-ready in no time.
What’s inside the Flannels beauty advent calendar for 2022? Taking you from 1 December all the way up until the big day, you’ll find 25 products, 18 of which are full-sized. You can expect to unpack some of the best-known brands, including the likes of 111Skin, Sarah Chapman, Patrick Ta, and Pat McGrath. Owing to the Black Friday discount on this calendar, you’ll want to get your hands on it as soon as you can.
Looking for an air fryer? These are the best Black Friday deals
When it comes to appliances, one that’s been a hot property during this year’s event is the air fryer. This popular piece of kit enables you to fry up a storm with very minimal oil – but, what’s more, research indicates it serves as an energy-efficient way to cook, costing just 17p a day to run. Thanks to Black Friday, you can now get one a whole lot cheaper.
Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker: Was £279.99, now £228, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
Ninja is one of our go-to brands for high-functioning air fryers and our team here at IndyBest has tried and tested many of its models – its mini 6-in-1 4.7l multi-cooker featured in our guide to the best pressure cookers. In the run-up to Black Friday, you can save just over £50 on the foodie smart lid multi-cooker, which boasts a whopping 11 functions – the appliance is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one.
Instant 3.8l air fryer: Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk
Whether you’re looking to up your finger-food game or cook an entire meal, this 3.8l capacity air fryer can prepare up to four portions at a time. The buttons let you manually set a timer and pick your temperature between 49C and 205C, while overheat protection and auto-off functions help cook your meal to perfection.
Tefal actiFry genius XL air fryer AH960840: Was £249 now £149, Currys.co.uk
A similar model from the brand secured a spot in our review of the best air fryers, and you can trust this energy-saving appliance will help rustle up an easy meal with minimal effort. Its paddle stirs your food for you, so there’s no need to pull out the drawer and give it a shake. With 1.7l capacity, it has plenty of space to cook for the whole family, and its nine automatic programmes make it hassle-free too.
The Ugg Black Friday sale has landed with up to 30% off
The brand’s boots and slippers are always top of our wish list during the winter months, and now you can save up to 30 per cent on selected styles.
The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.
From the brand’s cult mini boots (was £150, now £119.99, Ugg.com) to the classic long boots (was £170, now £134.99, Ugg.com), or this pair of cosy wooly slippers (was £100, now £61.99, Ugg.com), if you’ve set out to bag a sheepskin bargain, here’s everything you need to know, including the best deals to shop now.
