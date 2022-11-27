Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals from Amazon, Dyson and M&S, plus air fryer offers
Black Friday sales continue this weekend – here are the biggest UK deals on air fryers, dehumidifiers, Dyson airwrap complete and more
Black Friday has finally arrived, and we’re now into the second day of the shopping event. The likes of Currys, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis are continuing to drop stellar savings across this entire weekend, and this will all culminate in Cyber Monday deals.
There are currently thousands of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, Apple, laptops, gaming consoles and tech to fashion, beauty, home appliances and mattresses, and even more savings will be rolling in thick and fast.
To save you from endlessly scrolling, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that really are worth your time and money. We won’t be sharing deals that we don’t think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for a dehumidifier, a Dyson vacuum cleaner or a Ninja air fryer, we’re here to help.
But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day. Happy shopping!
Good morning savvy shoppers!
To those who are just tuning in, welcome to our live coverage of the biggest shopping bonanza of the year! We’re kicking off our third day of the Black Friday weekend bright and early to bring you all the best deals. From M&S snow globe gin and Dyson airwrap dupes to Apple iPhone and Ninja air fryer deals, we’re here to guide you through the thousands of deals and help you bag a bargain.
Shop a Santa steal with these toy savings
Black Friday is a month before Christmas, so many use this time as a chance to purchase presents for far less cash. When it comes to going through their Santa list, popular toys can be a pricey buy, which is why we’ve found the best Black Friday toy deals around.
Covering everything from Lego to Disney playlets, Harry Potter merch and more, read the guide below for some standout savings:
Get set for December with this reduced Lego advent calendar
December is right around the corner, and there’s still time to buy an advent calendar. Lego fans rejoice, because we’ve spotted a half-price Harry Potter advent calendar pick.
Lego Harry Potter 76404 advent calendar: Was £29.98, now £14.99, Johnlewis.com
Included are 24 Harry Potter gifts with seven familiar minifigures, including Harry, Moaning Myrtle, Horace Slughorn and he who must not be named. Recreate scenes from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’sStone and Harry Potter and theChamber of Secrets with this countdown that should provide hours of fun (and last longer than chocolate advent calendars).
Read about the best Lego Black Friday deals in the guide below:
Tuck into this sweet velvetiser saving
Christmas is fast approaching, which serves up the perfect excuse to get cosy on the sofa with a festive film and hot chocolate. So, we were very excited to see a deal on Hotel Chocolat’s popular velvetiser.
Hotel Chocolat velvetiser hot chocolate machine: Was £109.95, now £79, Amazon.co.uk
First thing’s first – and to answer the question that’s probably on your lips – a velvetiser is similar to a milk frother. It works by simultaneously beating and whisking the milk and hot chocolate together to create a silky smooth mixture with a frothy top.
We got our hands on this particular model last year and our reviewer is obsessed. “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious.” They said. “The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get. You definitely take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder.”
This Amazon Black Friday deal sees the machine’s price reduced by 28 per cent, or a little over £30. The machine comes bundled with 10 single servings of hot chocolate (with milky, salted caramel, classic and hazelnut options), and two ceramic mugs.
Snuggle up with the Oodie Black Friday sale
Australian brand Oodie is known for selling cosy blanket hoodies, and as the days get colder, they become an even more practical purchase. Particularly when you throw in a few Black Friday savings too.
The fleece-lined favourites currently have more than 30 per cent off, making for a money saving buy to help offer warmth and cosiness this winter.
Take a look at the buys we’ve got our eye on in the guide below:
Browse Black Friday dehumidifier deals
Dehumidifiers are a practical purchase as we head into winter, so we’ve been hunting down the best Black Friday deals.
Designed to remove excess water in the air and lower humidity levels, they help tackle damp, allergens, mould and pollutants. Plus, they’re an economical way to dry clothes too.
Take a look at the best Black Friday dehumidifier savings in the guide below:
Clean up with 50% off dishwasher tablets
Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to save cash on weekly household buys, like this half-price saving on dishwasher tablets.
Finish powerball ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, pack of 80: Was £26, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk
Currently reduced by a whopping £13, you’ll enjoy a sparkling discount on this household essential. Because this is a big bag containing 80 dishwasher tablets, that 50 per cent reduction means each one comes in at around 16p. A formula complete with a “protector shield” by popular brand Finish, these tablets have been designed to wash glasses and dishes and they should do so without you needing to use a pre-rinse cycle too.
Plus, according to Finish, the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even during your dishwasher’s eco-cycle. Said to create a shine effect, we can see the price is a clear-cut saving.
Whether you’re getting set for cleaning up after Christmas dinner or are looking to shop a savvy saving on a daily staple, the purse-friendly deal will ensure your money goes further.
Grab over 50% off an Amazon echo dot
Amazon’s Black Friday bonanza is one of the best, with the online giant serving up savings across all sections. We’ve spied an over 50 per cent price-cut on the newest Amazon echo dot.
Amazon Echo dot 5th generation speaker: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk
The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 51 per cent sliced off its price for Black Friday – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.
Browse other Amazon bargains you won’t want to miss in the guide below:
Snap up a £37 saving on Living Proof at Lookfantastic
Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale spans across big-name beauty brands, whether you’re shopping for skincare, make-up or hair tools. Now’s the time to bag a bargain on daily staples like haircare too.
Living Proof restore collection: Was £52, now £14.81, Lookfantastic.com
Saving on shampoo may not be sexy, but it is certainly savvy, considering it’s an everyday essential item that many of us can’t do without. With a huge saving of £37.19 when using code “EXTRA5”, you’ll get a 236ml shampoo and conditioner, alongside a restoring weekly hair mask. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, this deal really is Living Proof that Black Friday bargains are well worth a look.
Check out the rest of the best Lookfantastic Black Friday deals in the guide below:
Save over 40% on an electric blanket
Now here’s a deal that will put you to sleep. Electric blankets offer an extra level of comfort and warmth on those cold winter nights as well as being cost effective to run.
Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £34.98, Amazon.co.uk
Currently reduced by more than 40 per cent, this Silentnight comfort control electric blanket has three heat settings and is available in single, double and king sizes. Key features include attachment straps, while the fleece material is machine-washable for added practicality. Coming with a three-year guarantee for peace of mind, the white blanket is hypoallergenic too.
We featured this product in our best electric blankets shopping guide, where our reviewer rated it as best value for money and said: “It is an efficient and easy-to-use electric blanket that kept us warm at night.” They added: “There is so much to like about this blanket,” it will “fold up and fit easily into even the smallest airing cupboards.”
