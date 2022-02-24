Black Friday deals – live: Black Friday sales guide on Nintendo, Ugg and more
Big names such as Boots, Samsung, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
With just four days until Black Friday officially kicks off, hundreds of brands and retailers have already launched thousands of Black Friday savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts right up until Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. If you can buy it online, chances are Black Friday has a discount on it.
The likes of Amazon, Nintendo, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Apple, Zara and more set to join the fun in the coming week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years and years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
Seven top tips for shopping the Black Friday sales
Whether you’ve got your eye on an air fryer or want to refresh your jewellery collection, Black Friday sees discounts across beauty, tech, appliances, fashion and more. As such, shopping in the sales can feel a little overwhelming.
Thankfully, the IndyBest team have been covering the sale for years so have a few helpful tips to navigate the event, from making a list to being wary of dodgy brands or deals. Steve’s rounded up the seven top tips below. Happy shopping!
Our seven top tips for shopping the Black Friday sales
Here’s how to pick out the good deals from the bad ones, so you can shop with confidence
Listen up: Apple’s Airpods pro are at their lowest price ever
If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you’re in luck as Amazon has reduced Apple’s Airpod pro 2 to their lowest price ever.
The second-gen buds promise better audio quality, noise-cancelling and battery life, and, yes, finally, you can control the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. The buds have been praised by The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan countless times, so you can trust they are a great investment.
The Apple AirPods pro reduced to lowest price for Black Friday
Listen up, the tech giant’s earbuds now cost less than £200
Good morning deal hunters
Welcome back to our Black Friday blog, where I’ll be bringing you the best deals as they drop. With just four days to go until the main event, plenty of retailers have kicked off their sales early (see Amazon, Nintendo, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots).
You can find the creme de la creme of deals in our main guide below. Consider it your cheet sheet to the event.
Best early Black Friday 2023 deals, plus when the main sales event starts
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, Black Friday sales can help you save ahead of Christmas