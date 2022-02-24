Save across tech, beauty, fashion and more (The Independent )

With just four days until Black Friday officially kicks off, hundreds of brands and retailers have already launched thousands of Black Friday savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts right up until Cyber Monday on 27 November.

While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. If you can buy it online, chances are Black Friday has a discount on it.

The likes of Amazon, Nintendo, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Apple, Zara and more set to join the fun in the coming week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years and years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.