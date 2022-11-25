Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Did you hear that? It was the sound of the Black Friday klaxon going off because, after weeks of waiting, the sale extravaganza has officially begun. We’re talking stellar discounts on everything from tech and gaming to laptops, mattresses and home appliances ramped up to the nines.

Savvy shoppers will know that major players in the game – including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners – started their Black Friday sales weeks in advance, but many brands and retailers wait until now before unleashing their best discounts. Whether you want to save big on beauty, fashion or kids’ toys ahead of the Christmas shopping scramble, now’s the time to make your move.

When it comes to appliances, one that’s been a hot property during this year’s event is the air fryer. This popular piece of kit enables you to fry up a storm with very minimal oil – but, what’s more, research indicates it serves as an energy-efficient way to cook, costing just 17p a day to run. Thanks to Black Friday, you can now get one a whole lot cheaper.

Whether you have a particular brand in mind or would like to find the most cost-effective option, you really couldn’t ask for a better time to buy. Top appliances from the likes of Ninja, Philips and Russell Hobbs are being slashed in price across the Black Friday weekend and right into Cyber Monday (which marks the end of the official weekend of sales).

With the sheer number of deals to wade through, the Black Friday sales can be a daunting experience. But worry not, as we’ll be here to help you through your deal-hunting quest, with the best savings on air fryers as and when they drop. Let’s go…

The best Black Friday air fryer deals in 2022

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker: Was £279.99, now £228, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

Was £279.99, now £228, Ninjakitchen.co.uk (Ninja )

Ninja is one of our go-to brands for high-functioning air fryers and our team here at IndyBest has tried and tested many of its models – its mini 6-in-1 4.7l multi-cooker featured in our guide to the best pressure cookers. In the run-up to Black Friday, you can save just over £50 on the foodie smart lid multi-cooker, which boasts a whopping 11 functions – the appliance is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one. Thanks to its 6l size and four-portion capacity, it’s perfect for the entire family.

Buy now

Instant 3.8l air fryer: Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk

Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk (Argos)

Whether you’re looking to up your finger-food game or cook an entire meal, this 3.8l capacity air fryer can prepare up to four portions at a time. Its removable bowl and dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleaning – because who wants to spend time scrubbing with a full belly? The buttons let you manually set a timer and pick your temperature between 49C and 205C, while overheat protection and auto-off functions help cook your meal to perfection.

Buy now

Tefal actiFry genius XL air fryer AH960840: Was £249 now £149, Currys.co.uk

Was £249 now £149, Currys.co.uk (Currys)

A similar model from the brand secured a spot in our review of the best air fryers, and you can trust this energy-saving appliance will help rustle up an easy meal with minimal effort. Its paddle stirs your food for you, so there’s no need to pull out the drawer and give it a shake. With 1.7l capacity, it has plenty of space to cook for the whole family, and its nine automatic programmes make it hassle-free too. When finished, the pan and paddle can be lifted from the machine and popped into the dishwasher for easy cleaning too.

Buy now

Tower T17079 3l air fryer: Was £50, now £30, Argos.co.uk

Was £50, now £30, Argos.co.uk (tower)

The fluffiest chips in just 15 minutes? This air fryer from Tower has got you covered. Ideal for smaller crowds and even smaller spaces, the 3l capacity houses around three to four potions, the non-stick cooking basket can be removed for easy cleaning, meanwhile the controls are touted as being a doddle to use (there are only two dials for adjusting the temperature and cooking time). Currently discounted by £20, it’s time to complete your cooking arsenal.

Buy now

Instant vortex clearcook 7.6l dual air fryer, black: Was £200, now £150, Argos.co.uk

Was £200, now £150, Argos.co.uk (Instant)

The main selling point of this appliance is probably its two separate compartments, meaning you can air fry your fish and chips at the same time. Thanks to its sync finish, you can make sure they’re ready at the same time too. With a generous 7.6l capacity, it can cook about five to six portions. Similar to an oven, its windows enable you to check on the cooking process every now and then, without having to open the basket and let out heat. Its settings include air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat and dehydrate, and its temperature ranges from 49C to 205C.

Buy now

Tefal actifry advance: Was £199, now £139, Very.co.uk

Was £199, now £139, Very.co.uk (Very)

This appliance has enough capacity for six portions at a time, meaning there’s always enough to go around. The pan and paddle are dishwasher safe, so you don’t just save time on cooking but on cleaning, too. Its snacking basket is great for delicate food, and an app gives you access to more than 250 recipes (created especially for the Actifry) to add to your repertoire.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max OP500UK: Was £229, now £199, Very.co.uk

Was £229, now £199, Very.co.uk (Very)

Ninja has long been the market leader for multi-cookers, and the Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker is the biggest and most function-packed model the company has made. And for Black Friday, Very has knocked off a healthy, oil-free £30 from its original price.

“The enormous 7.5l capacity is great for cooking for bigger families, and the wider, shallower dimensions of the main cooking pot means it’s much better for cooking things that need a bit more room, like a whole roast chicken or a joint of ham,” our writer said in their review of the multi-cooker. “We had great results using the Ninja foodi max. Using the pressure cooker setting, for example, we were able to make seriously flavourful soup in 15 minutes, without stirring once.”

Buy now

Instant Pot duo crisp air fryer: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Johnlewis.com

Was £199.99, now £159.99, Johnlewis.com (John Lewis )

Instant Pot’s duo crisp appliance boasts five cooking functions: air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. With smart cooking functions, time and temperature controls, pre-sets and bright displays, cooking up a feast has never been so simple – and it now has £40 off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. While we haven’t tried this specific model, we have reviewed another Instant Pot multi cooker, and our tester said: “We loved the results from the Pro Crisp. We were impressed by the speed with which it produced crispy sweet potato fries – the results were actually much better than the standalone air fryer we had.”

Buy now

Instant vortex plus 6-in-1 air fryer: Was £119.99, now £94.99, Instantbrands.co.uk

Was £119.99, now £94.99, Instantbrands.co.uk (Instant Brands)

It’s there in the title: this air fryer offers six different ways to cook your food – air fry, bake, roast, reheat, grill and dehydrate. The 5.7l capacity can fit 1kg of chips or a 1.8kg chicken. You can adjust the temperature up to 205C and the cooking time up to one hour. You can save presets of your favourite meals, so, next time, all you have to do is run its programme. It can save up to 80 per cent of energy compared with other cooking methods, too.

Buy now

Philips airfryer essential XL connected: Was £199.99, now £150, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £150, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Amazon has slashed the price of the Philips air fryer by 25 per cent. This would be a good option for larger families, owing to the large 6.2l capacity serving up to five people, while the seven settings allows you to roast, steam and even bake with one machine. The fast and energy-efficient appliance claims to use 60 per cent less energy compared to an oven, while reducing the amount of fat needed to cook by 90 per cent.

Buy now

Black Friday 202

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, many retailers taking part in the big Black Friday sale start their events earlier and earlier each year. Because of this, you would have seen some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Argos dropping discounts weeks in advance.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It started life as an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain on an air fryer, as well as other products across tech, gaming, laptops, mattresses, home appliances and more.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other household appliance offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less