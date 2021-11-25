With just one day to go, the countdown to Black Friday is nearing its end and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and plenty more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.

Boots and Superdrug were some of the first to launch their early Black Friday beauty sales, while AO has already dropped its home appliance offers. Very soon followed suit and now, Amazon, La Redoute, Asos, Calvin Klein, John Lewis, Liberty, Mango and plenty more have dropped their early deals – so we’ve found the best fashion and clothing discounts to snap up right now.

While Black Friday often seems to be dominated by impressive savings on big-ticket tech products – from Apple AirPods to TVs – the event also sees stellar discounts across fashion and jewellery. Last year, participating labels and retailers included Asos, Zalando, Veja, H&M, Missoma, Rixo and many more.

As such, we’re expecting big things from the 2021 sale and IndyBest will be on hand throughout the event to curate a selection of the best savings and deals across the weekend – from accessories and shoes to outerwear and underwear.

The best early Black Friday fashion and clothing deals

The North Face black down hydrenalite hooded puffer jacket: Was £265, now £199, Ssense.com

(The North Face )

Once attributed to outdoorsy folk, The North Face is now a firm fashion favourite among celebs including Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande and Kanye West. But the label’s signature puffer jackets don’t come cheap. Luckily for you, Ssense is offering 25 per cent of a classic design from The North Face as part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale. The black down coat is as practical as it is cool, with a down-filled water-repellent quilted nylon taffeta composition, as well as fold-away hood, zip closure and zippered pockets. The green (was £265, now £186, Ssense.com), pink (was £265, now £164, Ssense.com) and coveted nuptse (was £325, now £267, Ssense.com) puffer jackets are all on sale, too.

Pandora moments heart clasp snake chain bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

(Pandora )

Pandora has kicked off its Black Friday sale with 20 per cent off all its jewellery. Whether it’s a new necklace or a set of charms for a bracelet you’re after, there’s plenty to shop. This hand-finished sterling silver snake chain, which is one of Pandora’s bestselling bracelets, boasts a heart-shaped clasp and you can customise it with any number of the brand’s charms and clips. Or team it with other charm bracelets for a layered look. Check out more of the best deals in our dedicated guide.

Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace: Was £179, now £134.25, Missoma.com

(Missoma.com)

Gold chains are no longer just a Nineties throwback – they’re a mainstream fashion essential. And Missoma, one of our favourite jewellery brands, has stepped up to the plate this Black Friday with 25 per cent off everything – even the coveted Lucy Williams and Harris Reed collections. Just sign up to the newsletter and use code “VIP25” at the checkout.

Nike air force 1 ‘07: Was £99.25, now £74.96, Nike.com

(Nike )

One of Nike’s bestselling trainers, you can save 25 per cent on the brand’s air force 1 sneakers right now by entering the code “GAME21” at checkout. Originally designed for basketball, the pair boast lightweight cushioning and a padded collar that helps with all-day comfort, while the low-cut silhouette creates a streamlined look. A classic trainer for very good reason, there’s no better time to invest.

Calvin Klein cotton stretch pack of three low-rise trunks: Was £40, now £32, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

There’s a reason why the Calvin Klein brand is so enduring, with its underwear designed in classic styles for everyday use and comfort. Its men’s trunks are one of its most popular products and you can save 20 per cent right now on a pack of three low-rise pairs thanks to Selfridges; simply enter the code “SELFCCE” at checkout. Made from 95 per cent cotton and five per cent elastane, the trunks bear the signature logo waistband, have a supportive centre-front pouch and are machine washable.

Topshop vinyl long coat: Was £100, now £80, Asos.com

(Asos )

Asos has launched its Black Friday sale with up to 80 per cent off, including items from Topshop. This very fabulous vinyl coat is certainly one way to make a statement this winter, and is ideal for glamming up casual outfits. Boasting a double breasted-style, press-stud front, side pockets and faux-fur trims, the coat helps create a flattering silhouette with the tie waist. You can save 20 per cent on the piece right now.

Sleeper party feather-trim pyjama set: Was £245, now £196, Libertylondon.com

(Sleeper)

If Sleeper’s coveted feather-trim pyjama set has been on your wish list for a while, now’s the time to take the plunge, as Liberty has slashed its price on the loungewear set by 20 per cent for Black Friday. Our reviewer crowned Sleeper’s design the winner in our round-up of the best loungewear pieces, saying that this “ensemble is anything but dowdy, it feels decadent, chic and sparks so much joy”. They added that while the two-piece is a real investment, “not only can this set be worn at home, it’s also the perfect outfit for a day-to-night switch-up, when that’s back on the cards”.

Chuck 70 hi vintage white/green/amarillo: Was £85, now £49.99, Converse.com

(Converse.com)

Another one for you retro lovers, this 1970s-inspired take on the famous Chuck Taylor all star is one of our favourite finds. They may be better than half price, but they’re certain to score you serious style points for many years to come. In a crisp white with a pop of green, they’ll also work with any outfit, so you really will get your money’s worth.

Vivienne Westwood Mayfair crystal orb necklace: Was £85, now £68, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Adorn yourself in Vivienne Westwood’s signature orb logo with this Mayfair necklace and save 20 per cent on it by entering the code “SELFCCE” at checkout. Crafted from brass with a polished gold tone, it’s encrusted with shimmering cubic zirconia crystals for that extra touch of glam. The pendant has a lobster-clasp fastening and a chain length of 47cm.

Rixo lucile, clover blue: Was £265, now £199, Rixo.co.uk

(Rixo.co.uk)

Take a look inside any fashion lovers wardrobe and we’re sure a Rixo dress will be somewhere in the mix. Known for its floral designs and bright colours, the much-loved brand pieces aren’t hard to spot. But a saving of 25 per cent off is more of a rare occasion.

Whistles knitted tank co ord top: Was £89, now £66.75, Whistles.com

(Whistles )

While a knit tank top is great for layering all year round, it really comes into its own during winter. This one from Whistles is currently reduced by 25 per cent as part of the label’s Black Friday sale. Endlessly wearable, wear the crew neck over a white shirt for a sophisticated look, solo with jeans, or with a black dress and boots. The oatmeal colourway screams autumn, while the wool composition is sure to keep you toasty. It gets extra points from us for using certified responsibly sourced wool.

Alexa Chung Enid cut out dress: Was £375, now £262.50, Alexachung.com

(Alexa Chung )

Alexa Chung’s eponymous fashion label is hosting up to 70 per cent off for Black Friday, and this midi dress is a standout. Very in vogue with its cut-out design, the lace-trimmed white Peter Pan collar provides a playful yet prim touch. The cinched-in waist gives the dress a flattering shape while its mid-length hem makes it ideal for dressing up during winter. You can save more than £100 on it right now.

Bluebella catori bra in black: Was £38, now £22, Bluebella.com

(Bluebella )

Synonymous with delicate, lacey lingerie, Bluebella is an expert brand in affordable luxury with it featuring in our round-up of the best plus-size lingerie shops. Now, the label is offering up to 50 per cent off everything until 30 November, meaning you can pick up this flattering black bra for half price. It boasts a deep, plunging neckline that drops into a U-shaped band of underwire, and the cups are embellished with stitched diagonals of embroidery. Complete the set with the catori thong (was £16, now £9.60, Bluebella.com).

Mango reversible faux shearling-lined coat: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Mango’s Black Friday sale has arrived and it’s safe to say we’re not disappointed with up to 50 per cent off across clothing, accessories and shoes. This shearling coat that’s ideal for winter has caught our eye, and it’s also reversible, meaning you can mix up your look day to day. The contrasting faux leather outer and faux sheepskin lining add warmth and detailing, while the long-line design is perfect for cocooning yourself up in.

Reformation Hugh dress: Was £218, now £186, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Reformation has somewhat of a cult following thanks to its flattering dresses, feminine silhouettes and sustainable practices. For Black Friday, the label is offering 25 per cent off all its styles, meaning you can pick up its bestselling Nikita dress for £180. The fitted bodice and cinched-in waist create a figure-hugging shape, while the midi length is ideal for balmier days. The dress is designed with comfort in mind, with adjustable straps, while the ruffled hem and trumpet skirt lines give it extra shape.

Dickies Morristown jacket: Was £95, now £65, Size.co.uk

(Size )

Workwear brand Dickies makes effortlessly cool designs, and this Morristown jacket is a sure investment for every season. Currently reduced by more than 30 per cent in Size’s Black Friday sale, you can save £30 on the piece. With its cosy cotton composition, this practical button-down has four pockets and looks the part with a striped navy and black pattern and slightly oversized fit, making it ideal for layering during the colder months. The Dickies signature logo on the left pocket is the cherry on top.

Vans black sheep backpack: Was £28, now £19.60, Vans.co.uk

(Vans.co.uk)

Calling all skater heads and indie kids, the Vans Black Friday sale is now live. And with 30 per cent off, this sherpa backpack takes the brand’s famous checkerboard design to a whole new level. As always, Vans has brought together the cute and the kitsch, resulting in a true stand-out piece.

Dr Martens 1461 Bex leather Derby shoes: Was £190, now £142.50, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

A chunky on-trend update on the classic 1461 shoes, this pair of men’s Bex Dr Martens are crafted with the brand’s signature smooth black leather upper and joined together with its classic yellow stitching and lace-up front. Pair them with trousers and an oversized shirt for an effortlessly cool look. And as they’re Dr Martens, you know they’ll see you through year-on-year wear. Save 25 per cent on the sunglasses right now by entering the code “25MF” at checkout.

All Saints tarren biker skirt: Was £99, now £69.30, Allsaints.com

(All Saints)

Kicking off its Black Friday sale, All Saints are offering 30 per cent of everything site-wide meaning you can pick up this effortlessly cool leather skirt for under £70. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best mini skirts, our tester said it “ boasts a classic biker style in a flattering A-line silhouette,” adding that the “two small zips and a longer one down the middle give the skirt just the right amount of edge.” Whether worn fully grunged up with a cropped leather jacket or toned down with a white open shirt and vest, it’s a wardrobe mainstay.

Ugg fluff yeah logo slider: Was £80, now £63.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg )

Shoes don’t get much more comfier than Uggs, especially in slipper form, and you can save more than 20 per cent right now on this pair of oh yeah slides as part of the brand’s huge Black Friday sale. The very similar fluff yeah slides earned a spot in our round-up of the best slippers, where our reviewer said: “Although a little over the top, we were obsessed from the moment we put them on, and they instantly put a smile on our face every time we wore them thereafter.” They also lauded them as “undeniably soft and cosy”, and, thanks to the elasticated band, there’s “no sliding around”.

Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £136, Laredoute.co.uk

(La Redoute )

An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 20 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Black Friday guide for all the latest deals and discounts.

& Other Stories wide flared trousers: Was £75, now £64, Stories.com

(& Other Stories )

Tap into the trouser silhouette of the season with this wide-leg flared design from & Other Stories that come in a “mole” colourway. Pressed creases, a welt back pocket and high-waist fit award the trousers a sophisticated look while the long-length fit means it can be easily dressed down with trainers and a T-shirt. Stylish and smart but still comfy, they’ll take you from the office into the bar. Enter the code “VIP20” for 20 per cent off in the & Other Stories early access Black Friday sale

Adidas ozweego trainers, white: Was £89.99, now £71.90, Office.co.uk

(Office )

Looking to elevate your sneaker game? This unisex Adidas pair make for the perfect statement white trainers. The chunky track sole is bang on trend while the beige and grey panelling adds character to the 1990s-inspired design. Crafted with comfort in mind, the upper lining is breathable while the oversized silhouette boasts plush cushioning that hugs the foot. Save 20 per cent on the trainers right now by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout.

Mango leather boots with tall leg: Was £139.99, now £99.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Since Princess Diana took riding boots out of equestrian circles and into the fashion crowd, these high-rise shoes have come in and out of vogue. We reviewed the black colourway of this pair from Mango in our round-up of the best women’s boots with our writer calling them a “perfect example” of the style boasting a “rounded toe, flat heel and wide fit around the calves”. They added that the boots “are a sure investment that will see you through this winter and beyond”. And now, you can save £40 for Black Friday.

Ray-Ban rectangle 1969 metal sunglasses: Was £130, now £97.50, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

The right pair of sunglasses can be an all-year-round accessory and this Ray-Ban pair fits the bill. The rectangular shape is a contemporary twist on an archival Ray-Ban design while the gold frames and grey photochromic lenses are in keeping with the brand’s classic style. The pair offer 100 per cent UV protection and are finished with adjustable nose pads and arms. Save 25 per cent right now by entering the code “25MF” at checkout.

Calvin Klein leather biker jacket: Was £330, now £264, Calvinklein.com

(Calvinklien.co.uk)

Channel your inner T-bird thanks to 20 per cent off this Calvin Klein black leather jacket. Crafted from 100 per cent sheep leather with branded matte silver hardware, a discount on a piece like this is giving us chills... and they’re multiplying.

Uniqlo U trench coat: Was £129.90, now £99.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo )

An all-year-round staple, you can’t go wrong with a trenchcoat. And you can enjoy £30 off this one from Uniqlo as part of the brand’s Black Friday sale. Practical and stylish, it’s is made from a cotton-blend fabric, meaning it’s robust enough to keep you toasty through winter while still being sufficiently lightweight for spring. The oversized fit is bang on trend and it still boasts all the classic features of a trench, including tortoiseshell buttons, wide lapels and a vent at the back.

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £39.99, now £20, Crocs.co.uk

(Crocs)

These shoes have nostalgia written all over them. If you thought Crocs peaked during the Noughties, you’re wrong: they’ve been making a steady comeback and, while it’s a love or hate scenario, it seems like they’re here to stay. In our Crocs shopping guide our reviewer said they were “comfortable, lightweight and breathable” and that “thanks to the material, they’ll mould to your feet”. For those of us who are still unsure about the trend, Crocs is currently offering up to 50 per cent off for Black Friday and this discounted pair offers the perfect opportunity to get on board.

Radley Baylis road medium multiway grab bag: Was £219, now £109, Radley.co.uk

(Radley)

Black handbags are a wardrobe staple, and this Radley one is currently half price. Also available in ink blue, the grained leather finish has a mock-croc trim. There are three compartments: a zipped centre and two magnetic-fastening side sections. Twin grab handles and a removable cross-body strap promise to add fashionable functionality. Complete with a detachable Radley London dog, it comes in a branded dust bag, too.

Na-kd double breasted oversized blazer: Was £58.95, now £38.31, Na-kd.com

(Na-kd )

A blazer is a sartorial failsafe that can see you through every season. This design from Na-kd took the crown in our round-up of the best oversized blazers with our reviewer saying it “boasts everything you could want in an oversized jacket with its longline fit, statement padded shoulders, long arms and boxy feel.” With its slit at the back, dark khaki colour and four front buttons, they added that the blazer’s an “easy-to-wear piece that makes for an effortlessly cool cover-up.” You can save 30 per cent right now by entering the code “BLACKWEEK” at checkout.

Lemon Jelly city tall rainboots, canyon: Was £120, now £96, Office.co.uk

(Lemon Jelly )

Comfy, cool and sustainable, what more could you want in a pair of boots? These Lemon Jelly stompers earned a well-deserved spot in our round-up of the best women’s boots with our reviewer saying that “the weight of the boots blew us away – they felt like feathers on the feet.” They added that “the rich autumnal shade of brown elevates the look, and the chunky sole is very on-trend” while “the fact that they are sustainable, vegan and waterproof is just the cherry on top.” Now, you can save 20 per cent on the pair by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout.

Gap cable knit mockneck sweater: Was £59.95, now £29.97, Gap.co.uk

(Gap )

A firm favourite for basics, Gap is offering 50 per cent off everything for Black Friday. If your knitwear collection is in need of a refresh for winter, then this cable knit should do the trick. With its high-neck cut, it looks as though it’ll keep you warm when the temperatures really drop. We’re partial to an oversized, borrowed-from-the-boys look; if you are too, we’d recommend sizing up.

Nike NSW hooded jacket, curve, olive: Was £90, now £60, Very.co.uk

(Very)

The trend for puffer jackets shows no signs of waning so make sure you pick up this Nike hooded jacket from Very and save £30 on the piece right now. The relaxed fit is perfect for casual wear while the water-resistant fabric, insulation and fleece cuffs ensure you’re kept warm during winter. And with the addition of Nike Therma trapping your body heat, you’ll keep cool and dry. A full zip fastening secures the fit while there are also two handy side zip pockets and a fixed hood with drawstring ties. The olive colourway is also bang on trend.

Edge of Ember kismet charm necklace: Was £125, now £94, Edgeofember.com

(Edge of Ember )

Edge of Ember, the sustainable jewellery brand that’s one of Meghan Markle’s favourites, is offering 25 per cent off its entire collection for Black Friday – and it’s the label’s only sale of the year. If you’re really looking to tap into Markle’s style, why not pick up this kismet charm necklace that she’s often been spotted in. The square pendant is decorated with the lucky number seven and a four-leaf clover, while its minimalist design is perfect for everyday wear.

Astrid & Miyu rose charm hoops in gold: Was £59, now £44.25, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu )

A classic gold hoop earring with a difference, this Astrid & Miyu set comes with rope charms for extra detailing. It’s removable, too, so you can customise your bling day-to-day, and as the hoops are made from gold-plated brass, you can enjoy the shine for longer. The best news? There’s currently 25 per cent off site-wide at Astrid & Miyu, meaning you can snap up these earrings for under £50.

Pour Moi rewind underwired bra, black cobalt: Was £26, now £18.20, Pourmoi.co.uk

(Pour Moi )

Stocking a vast selection of different underwear styles for all shapes, sizes and curves, Pour Moi earned a spot in our guide to the best plus-size lingerie shops. The brand launched its early Black Friday sale on 9 November with up 40 per cent off nightwear, clothing and underwear lines, meaning you can now save 30 per cent on its rewind underwired bra which our reviewer praised as “comfortable and flattering.” “The bra cups your boobs and provides support around your back without the bulge,” they added. With its layered look and black cobalt colourway, as well as blue ribbons on each strap, we love its aesthetic too.

Monica Vinader signature thin bangle: Was £250, now £175, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

Monica Vinader is offering a discount of 25 per cent site-wide, or 30 per cent for products over £150. Stack up your arm candy with this slimline bangle, available in sterling silver, 18ct gold vermeil or 18ct rose-plated gold vermeil. Complimentary engraving can also be added for a personalised touch. Made from 100 per cent recycled metals, shop small, medium or large, depending on your preference.

What is Black Friday?

Originating in the US, Black Friday was traditionally a one-day in-store event taking place the day after Thanksgiving Day, with the sales marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained momentum in the UK, when Asda introduced the first in-store sale, which had people flocking to their nearest branch to take advantage of the discounts. The huge success of Asda’s event led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Retailers have since kicked off the sale earlier and earlier – and some of our favourite deals so far are from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Asos, Rixo and Calvin Klein, to name only a few.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952 in the US, when retailers in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend. It concludes on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday.

But, as you can see from the great selection of early deals above, many retailers have already kicked off the bargain bonanza.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys, TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys PC World, Amazon, Very and John Lewis & Partners, so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops too.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers, from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World to Very, Next and Argos. This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite shops and follow them on socials, too.

As with any sales event, we’d suggest refining your shopping list beforehand, as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

If you’re buying large appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways, too.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

Fashion is one of the most saturated areas during Black Friday, with a huge number of retailers and labels participating, from Asos, & Other Stories, Nike and Reformation to jewellery brands including Missoma, Monica Vinader and Astrid & Miyu.

To help you navigate the myriad deals, IndyBest will be handpicking the very best offers throughout the weekend to bring you curated guides. One of the best preparations you can do in the lead up to the event is to refine your shopping list to ensure you only snap up deals you actually want.

We’d also recommend signing up for accounts with your favourite brands so you can check out with items quicker during Black Friday and not miss out. With an account, you can also register for email notifications so you’re in the know about upcoming deals.

Most retailers also allow you to create wish lists of items so when the discounts drop, you can add them to your basket and check out even faster. Lastly, it’s always good to check the RRP prices of items, so you know if it’s a worthwhile discount or not.

