Black Friday deals 2021 - live: Best sales at Dyson, Sweaty Betty and Argos, plus British Airways news
Whether you’re after a new whizz vacuum or discounted Nintendo switch follow along for today’s top offers
With just two days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Black Friday beauty bargains
From lippies to mascara, Black Friday has never looked so good, with big name retailers already releasing their deals for the event.
With so many deals already up for grabs, it can be hard to narrow things down. In our guide, we’ve cherry-picked the ultimate offers to shop right now, chosen by our IndyBest experts, along with plenty of info on how to get the best out of Black Friday.
MADE.COM’s Black Friday sale is underway with up to 30% off
Looking for a new sofa? Searching for a bedframe? Don’t fret, the luxury furniture retailer Made.com’s Black Friday has well and truly kicked off. Made.com is a firm favourite at IndyBest, with many of their products featuring on our round ups, from best sofa beds to best modular shelving. Here’s hoping some of our best buy’s end up in the retailers Black Friday sale.
Save £69.99 on this Nintendo Switch bundle
Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk
The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this early Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.
Tesco is also selling this bundle for just £239, but it is exclusive to Clubcard holders and is only available in-store.
Save £50 on this Samsung 40 inch smart TV
Samsung 40 inch UE40T5300 smart full HD HDR LED TV: Was £329, now £252.09, Argos.co.uk
TV never looked so good. This full HD LED model ensures viewers enjoy crisp, clear images. The HDR technology also makes whites brighter, intensifies colour and enhances the overall picture for epic cinematic effect. It has a slim design with a very narrow bezel which was chosen so it looks elegant from any angle. It also includes Dolby digital sound plus and Samsung TV plus – a service which provides instant access to loads of extra free TV channels, movies, sports, and more, no subscriptions or credit cards required.
Save £170 on this HP laptop in the Currys Black Friday sale
HP pavilion 14-dv1629sa, 14in, intel core i5, 512 GB SSD: Was £699, now £529, Currys.co.uk
There are some good deals to be had this Black Friday on everyday laptops suitable for students and home working. You can save £170 on this HP pavillion model with an i5 processor and a large 512GB SSD for document and photo storage. It features an 8-hour battery life and a fast charging feature that gives a 50 per cent charge in just 45 minutes.
Does Zara do Black Friday?
Zara
Zara is known for its epic sales – case in point its summer clearance that sent the Internet into a spin with the brand’s items going in and out of stock at lightning speed. As for Black Friday, it does take part in the event, and in 2020, the brand hosted a sale that lasted less than 48 hours, offering up to 40 per cent off selected items.
Early access was given to app users last year, with its event launching at 6pm on the app the night before Black Friday while landing on the website at 7pm. So, we’d recommend downloading the app in advance and adding your favourite items to your basket so you’re good to go as soon as it drops.
We’ve got the lowdown on the best Black Friday TV deals 2021
Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online.
Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. Throughout Black Friday 2021, we’ll be here to bring you shopping advice and expert guidance on navigating the retail mayhem, all from the relative safety of your sofa. Our experts will be rounding up the best Black Friday deals as they happen, as well as giving you all of the details you need before the sales event begins
Sweaty Betty has 25% off site wide for Black Friday
In honour of the Black Friday festivities, Sweaty Betty is running a sitewide deal with 25 per cent off absolutely everything. So get shopping (and sweating).
Sweaty Betty Betty ski base layer top: Was £75, now £56.25, Sweatybetty.com
A seriously fun look from Sweaty Betty, this retro take on skiing gear just oozes cool. Not one to compromise comfort for style of course, the slim-fit and high neck style is made from sweat-wicking fabric, said to offer optimum comfort without any chafing. Luckily for us, Sweaty Betty is now offering a discount of 25 per cent across the whole site when you use the code “Cheers”, so snap these up while you can.
Save £55 on this Philips wake-up light alarm clock
Philips wake-up light alarm clock: Was £140, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re not a morning person, then the solution is to invest in a sunrise alarm clock. And we’ve got just the one for you. This one has previously featured in our review of the best light-up alarm clocks, where our writer praised the gadget’s ability to mimic a holiday-worthy sunrise. There are 20 brightness settings, different natural sound choices, and an FM radio setting. If that’s not enough to persuade you, the brand is clearly one you can trust as a similar model took a spot in this year’s round-up too. Snap this up now and say goodbye to those groggy mornings.
Lovehoney has 60% off sex toys and lingerie for Black Friday
Lovehoney has an impressive 60 per cent off sex toys and lingerie for this Black Friday weekend. The “sexual happiness” retailer has already kicked off its sale with a range of offers that are ready to shop now.
We-Vibe tango X lipstick bullet vibrator: Was £79.99, now £63.99, Lovehoney.co.uk
Practice self-love with the We-Vibe tango X, which currently has 20 per cent off. A bullet vibrator that features seven vibration modes and eight intensity levels, it’s also completely waterproof and USB rechargeable. Featuring in our round-up of the best quiet vibrators, our tester said: “We-Vibe has combined deep, rumbling vibrations – the kind that you need if orgasms can be elusive – with the quietest possible noise levels.”
