Black Friday deals 2021 – live: The best UK sales from Shark, Lego, Mulberry and more
Whether you’re after a new Dyson vacuum or discounted Nintendo switch, follow along for the top offers in the first day of the sale
You’ll be pleased to hear that Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – has finally arrived and a bunch of our favourite brand and retailers have outdone themselves for 2021.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale . We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping deal on a Nintendo Switch console bundle, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Hoover up this Shark deal in the Black Friday sale
Shark anti-hair wrap powered lift-away true pet NZ801UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk
There is a whopping £160 to be saved on this model that featured in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “With an 8m cord this is a versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve,” noted our writer. It features the brand’s signature anti hair wrap technology, which uses a specially designed comb to actively separate and remove hairs as you clean. This “worked well, as did the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum allowing more flexibility to clear hair from hard to reach places around the home”. A great vacuum cleaner now at the pocket-friendly price of £189.
This year, the mammoth sale takes place between 26 November through to Cyber Monday on 29 November. Black Friday see prices slashed across tech, home appliance, beauty and more, with all our favourite retailers taking part, from Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO.
Bargain hunters can expect offers on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products and Amazon ereaders throughout the weekend-long sale.
Black Friday is here!
Good morning deal hunters and welcome to the first day of The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty – until the sales conclusion on 29 November, aka Cyber Monday.
Whether you’re looking to save on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or a Shark vacuum cleaner, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
