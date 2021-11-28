Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Amazon, Argos and more (The Independent )

The biggest shopping event of the year – aka Black Friday – is now in its third day and we’ve seen stellar savings so far on everything from Shark vacuums to Samsung TVs and Asos lines. With 2021 panning out to be one of the sale’s best years yet, we’re on hand throughout to bring you the very best deals and discounts.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are handpicking the best offers throughout the sale. We’ve already seen some standout deals on Apple Airpods and Dyson vacuums, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

