It’s the good news shoppers have been waiting for – Black Friday 2021 is now finally here. Several retailers jumped the gun and started their sales during the first week of the month, but now we’re diving into Black Friday weekend itself, there are thousands of discounts to be had across a range of categories – from tech to home appliances and beauty – and thankfully we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best offers as they drop.

With Black Friday now underway, shoppers can expect discounts on laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products and ereaders, plus much, much more.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

Gamers are also in for a treat, as Nintendo has just added a new member to its Switch family, called the Switch OLED (£309.99, Very.co.uk). If our bargain-hunting senses are anything to go by, its arrival will bump the cost of previous models down.

To help you we’re continually updating this guide with the best deals we find, so you don’t have to waste time endlessly scrolling. Thank us later.

The best Black Friday 2021 deals

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £116, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. Check out our guide to the best early Apple Black Friday deals, where you’ll find savings on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Just Dance 2022’ and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £378.99, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is an excellent bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console in the neon red and blue colourway. You’re essentially buying the Nintendo Switch and then getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at half its usual price. But then, to sweeten the deal even further, you’re also getting Just Dance 2022 and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. As usual, you’ll get two neon joy-cons and a Switch dock for TV play.

Buy now

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599.99, now £439.99, Argos.co.uk

(Currys)

As well as fans and hair-styling tools, Dyson is renowned for its vacuums – but they don’t come cheap. Luckily for us, Argos has slashed the price on the V11 absolute model by £160 in its Black Friday sale. The appliance came out on top over the Dyson V7 model in our head-to-head review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.

Buy now

Ring wired video doorbell: Was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the cheapest Amazon’s smart doorbell has ever been, and while it’s the entry-level model, it packs in all of the most important features you would expect. It can be hardwired into your existing doorbell’s electrics, or into a socket. It alerts you to visitors as they approach your door and allows you to see and speak to them live through your smartphone or home smart display, no matter where in the world you might be. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect for more features, such as rolling recordings stored in the cloud.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine by magimix, silver: Was £179, now £69, Johnlewis.com

(Nespresso)

Now with over 61 per cent off, your caffeine fix awaits thanks to this impressive early Black Friday deal. After taking this Nespresso coffee machine for a spin, our tester said: “The user interface is so simple, no one could fail to work it, and each pod is so cleverly set up with its own brewing info, coffee is perfect every time which proves a boon in a busy workspace, home office or family kitchen.” We also featured a similar model in our review of the best coffee pod machines too, so it’s safe to say we’re a fan of this Nespresso range. Snap it up now.

Buy now

Google Nest mini, 2nd gen, charcoal: Was £49, now £18, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

When we tested this dinky smart speaker – which happens to be Google’s smallest smart device – it did not disappoint. Lightweight and fitting in the palm of our tester’s hand, it’s a direct rival to Amazon’s echo dot. Our reviewer added: “It’s a great bit of kit, with a sound that comfortably outperforms its size and microphones that cope with most situations with ease, with the vital feature of offering the best voice assistant on the market.” Now on sale with an incredible 63 per cent off, we’d recommend adding it to your cart sharpish.

Buy now

Peloton bike plus: Was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk

(Peloton)

With a £300 deduction for Black Friday, this is a deal you really won’t want to miss. If the whopping saving isn’t reason enough to take the plunge, the Peloton bike+ featured in our review of the best exercise bikes with our writer noting that the size of the screen has been increased from the predecessor, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”. The brand has also “boosted the surround sound with a quality soundbar so you can be screamed at (sorry, motivated by) the instructors with ear munching volume and clarity”. The classes are where Peloton bikes really do stand out from the rest, they’re high in quality and intensity, and the upbeat instructors provide the perfect amount of motivation needed.

Buy now

Eve premium hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £978, now £782, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

“The Eve premium hybrid is our favourite of the new generation bed-in-a-box options,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses. It performed so well that it took the top spot in our guide, with our tester adding that they “noticed a more luxurious feel” with this bed than with the others they tested. The durability is “outstanding”, so it should last you longer than other mattresses, and “it also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium”. It really is “a brilliant all-rounder”.

Buy now

Samsung QE43QN90AATXXU 43in smart 4K ultra HD HDR neo QLED TV: Was £1,299, now £949, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Samsung set is special for a few reasons: it launched in 2021 so it’s still very new; it’s relatively petite for a QLED TV and so it’s ideal for smaller rooms; and it uses the brand’s latest “neo QLED” pixel technology for improved contrast and image quality over previous QLED panels. It might be the best 43in television you can buy, and right now there’s a generous £300 discount at Currys.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Fawkes Dumbledore’s phoenix set: Was £35, now £18.40, Argos.co.uk

(Lego)

Loyal and intelligent, Dumbledore’s trusty phoenix companion never left the Hogwarts headmaster’s side. And now, kids aged 10 and up can see the fiery feathered friend come to life with this Argos-exclusive model that has a third off. Fawkes looks life-like with a powerful beak and realistic “flying” wings powered by a hand-turned mechanism. Containing 597 Lego pieces, it measures more than 24cm from beak to tail.

Buy now

Apple AirPods max: Was £549, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

In the market for some new over-ear headphones? Apple’s AirPods max are some of the best around, especially for iPhone users. But they’re not cheap, and they’re rarely ever on sale... until now. Amazon is currently offering a 22 per cent saving for Black Friday. Our writer praised the spatial audio feature in their review of the best wireless headphones: “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again, giving you a new perspective on what you’re listening to.”

Buy now

Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £149, now £119, Ghdhair.com

(IndyBest)

Voted as the best tool for straightening and curling in our best ghd straighteners round-up, the gold straighteners heat to a maximum of 185C, which the brand says is the optimum temperature for styling without frazzling locks. In our review, the tester said this tool is a “versatile option, as not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with”. “Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it,” they added.

Buy now

Amazon Echo, 4th gen: Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of Amazon’s bestselling home devices, this smart speaker currently has nearly 40 per cent off for Black Friday. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

(Apple)

Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.” We’ve also found a great offer on the iPhone 12 mini in our guide to Three’s early Black Friday deals.

Buy now

Delonghi dinamica ECAM 350.55 bean to cup coffee machine: Was £1,200, now £569, Currys.co.uk

(De'Longhi )

Bean-to-cup machines often produce excellent, fresh results, as the coffee is ground directly before brewing. This is a fantastic half-price discount on an established brand – we rated the larger version of this very machine the best for pots of coffee in our best bean-to-cup coffee machine round-up, as there are presets for making bulk batches. This example features one-touch making, a number of different strength options and a generous water-tank capacity of 1.8l.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron 20cm casserole and 29cm stoneware dish set, two piece, volcanic: Was £247, now £148.20, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

Le Creuset’s colourful and glossy dishes are the It-buy of kitchenware, and right now you can nab this two-piece set with 40 per cent off. The stoneware dish is oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher safe, and lends itself to baking, roasting and grilling. Plus, the handcrafted cast iron is said to be the lightest you can buy – we’re already fans, with its oval cousin landing top spot in our best casserole dish round-up, where our tester praised the easy-clean enamel interior, and noted: “It’s an obvious choice for casseroles and soups of course, but this dish has also become our go-to when roasting meat for a super-succulent Sunday roast.”

Buy now

Shark anti-hair wrap powered lift-away true pet NZ801UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

There is a whopping £160 to be saved on this model that featured in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “With an 8m cord this is a versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve,” noted our writer. It features the brand’s signature anti hair wrap technology, which uses a specially designed comb to actively separate and remove hairs as you clean. This “worked well, as did the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum allowing more flexibility to clear hair from hard to reach places around the home”. A great vacuum cleaner now at the pocket-friendly price of £189.

Buy now

JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 compact sound bar: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up with this JVC sound bar, currently reduced by 30 per cent in Currys’s Black Friday sale. The compact design is compatible for TVs 17in and over and it features a pair of built-in full-range speakers (15W) to give you quality stereo sound. Bluetooth connectivity means you can not only stream sound from your TV, but also your phone, tablet or other smart devices.

Buy now

Philips perfectdraft machine and glassware bundle: Was £249, now £199, Beerhawk.co.uk

(Philips)

Bring the pub to you with this at-home beer tap that currently has £50 off. Designed to pour cold draught beer, the machine chills a keg to 3C and keeps it carbonated for 30 days, meaning you can enjoy a fresh pint for longer. It also features an LED display, which shows the temperature and amount of beer left in the keg, so you know when it’s almost time to stock up on more. We haven’t reviewed this particular machine but Philips is one of IndyBest’s favourite brands, featuring in our round-ups for the best electric toothbrushes, 4K TVs and more, so you can rest assured that you’re buying a quality product.

Buy now

Ugg oh yeah slide: Was £80, now £63.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Shoes don’t get much more comfier than Uggs, especially in slipper form, and you can save more than 20 per cent right now on this pair of oh yeah slides as part of the brand’s huge Black Friday sale. The very similar fluff yeah slides earned a spot in our round-up of the best slippers, where our reviewer said: “Although a little over the top, we were obsessed from the moment we put them on, and they instantly put a smile on our face every time we wore them thereafter.” They also lauded them as “undeniably soft and cosy”, and, thanks to the elasticated band, there’s “no sliding around”.

Buy now

Glossier the makeup set: Was £43, now £28, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

Glossier has long been the “cool girl” of the beauty world, championing fresh-faced make-up. Now with £15 off, whether you are new to the brand (where have you been?) or a die-hard fan, you’ll want to jump at this Black Friday deal. Featuring its famous lash slick mascara, cloud paint gel blush and, of course, it’s signature boy brow, Glossier had compiled its best products for a natural, everyday look in this bundle.

Buy now

We-Vibe tango X lipstick bullet vibrator: Was £79.99, now £63.99, Lovehoney.co.uk

(We-Vibe)

Practise self love with the We-Vibe tango X, which currently has 20 per cent off. A bullet featuring seven vibration modes and eight intensity levels, it’s also completely waterproof and USB rechargeable. Featuring in our round-up of the best quiet vibrators, our tester said: “We-Vibe has combined deep, rumbling vibrations – the kind that you need if orgasms can be elusive – with the quietest possible noise levels.”

Buy now

Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £60 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.” Want to know more about Fitbit’s Black Friday offers? Check out our guide to the brand’s best deals.

Buy now

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 256GB: Was £849, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking for a new tablet, then Apple’s latest 2021 iPad pro has just gone on sale at Currys, beating Amazon’s previous Black Friday price cut. It’s powered by the same M1 chip that’s found in the new MacBook pro and there’s a liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID and some new rear and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device. “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer: Was £220, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

Cook up a storm in the kitchen with this air fryer that featured in our review of the best. Owing to its nifty features, including a self-stirring paddle, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustments, “you’re in air-fryer heaven” here. As for its cooking performance, all you have to do is “bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil”, and you’ll “return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries”. A must-have appliance for any foodies among us.

Buy now

The North Face black down hydrenalite hooded puffer jacket: Was £265, now £199, Ssense.com

(The North Face )

Once attributed to outdoorsy folk, The North Face is now a firm fashion favourite among celebs including Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande and Kanye West. But the label’s signature puffer jackets don’t come cheap. Luckily for you, Ssense is offering 25 per cent of a classic design from The North Face as part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale. The black down coat is as practical as it is cool, with a down-filled water-repellent quilted nylon taffeta composition, as well as fold-away hood, zip closure and zippered pockets. The green (was £265, now £186, Ssense.com), pink (was £265, now £164, Ssense.com) and coveted nuptse (was £325, now £267, Ssense.com) puffer jackets are all on sale, too.

Buy now

Amazon blink outdoor HD 1080p wifi security camera system, 2 cameras: Was £179.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Keeping our homes safe is a top priority for most of us, but reassurance normally comes with quite the price tag. That’s why this £100 saving on an Amazon blink outdoor camera system has caught our attention. Working with Alexa and featuring remote viewing from your smartphone and cloud back-up storage, this could be a great choice for anyone a bit tech-savvy.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £40, Boots.com

(Oral-B)

In the market for a new electric toothbrush? You can save a whopping £50 on this one from the pros at Oral-B, which has lots of impressive features that make cleaning your gnashers a breeze. Not only does it have pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, but it also features three different brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge. While we haven’t tested this exact one, a number of Oral-B models featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, so you can be confident that you’re buying from a quality brand. For deals on eletric toothbrushes, hair tools and more, check out our guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals.

Buy now

Ray-Ban RB2168 unisex polarised square sunglasses, matte black/grey gradient: Was £203, now £101.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

Who said sunnies are just for summer? These shades from Ray-Ban are a timeless staple to be worn all year round – effortlessly cool and chic, their square frames are sure to flatter, while the impact-resistant, polarised lenses bring views into clear focus. Now just half price, this is a cracking deal that’s not to be missed.

Buy now

Clinique’s best bits skincare and makeup gift set: Was £90, now £45, Johnlewis.com

(Clinique)

For Clinique fans, this is a real treasure trove. Whether you’re gifting it to a friend or refreshing your own collection, it’s packed with seven skincare and make-up products that are suitable for all skin types, so it’s sure to impress. The contents feature the brand’s take the day off cleansing balm, touted for removing even the most stubborn make-up, while there’s also a full-size high impact mascara for adding some oomph to your look and a moisture surge lip hydro-plump. And with 50 per cent off right now, it’s a no brainer.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following the Black Friday weekend and falls on 29 November this year.

Traditionally it has always been exclusively online, and especially so in 2020 due to the pandemic – the UK was mostly under lockdown, with non-essential shops remaining shut throughout November.

Cyber Monday is your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas, and there’s often a broad range of retailers that slash prices across smart TVs, laptops, fashion, mattresses and more.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?

On 29 November – also known as Cyber Monday – retailers further slashed prices, giving customers a last-minute opportunity to snap up a bargain.

Included were these Apple AirPods pro earbuds with a wireless case (£184.23, Amazon.co.uk), reduced from £249 down to £198.

(Apple)

We were very impressed with them in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, where our reviewer rated them for their comfortable fit and easy setup.

“The microphones, which ensure the noise-cancelling is effective, also work well for hands-free phone calls. Pairing with an iPhone is incredibly simple: open the earbuds’ case near the phone and it’ll pair automatically. The charging case is wireless chargeable, so you can plonk it on a compatible charging pad,” our tester said.

This pair of Veja V-10 leather sneakers that were £115 (Netaporter.com), came down to just £77, which is the lowest price we’ve seen them at.

(Veja)

Our reviewer featured them in our round-up of the best women’s shoes for spring, and said, “Veja’s strong focus on transparency and sourcing Fairtrade, organic materials means it’s a key player in the sustainability game. And these distinctive kicks are the perfect transitional shoe.”

For those looking to improve their culinary repertoires, this Kenwood prospero stand mixer (£139.99, Argos.co.uk) was reduced from £199.99 to £99.99.

(Kenwood)

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

