The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Black Friday deals 2021 - live: Best sales from Ninja, PLT and Elemis, plus Sonos news
Whether you’re after a new whizz vacuum, a discounted Nintendo switch or some Molton Brown goodies, follow along for today’s top offers
PSA: Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – is just one day away, which means brands and retailers are ramping up their deals ahead of the main event.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. Now that we are so close to the big day, we’re seeing standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to the lowest price yet on Apple’s AirPod pros and a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Black Friday quick UK retailer links:
Highly anticipated Pandora Black Friday sale now live
Stuck on Christmas gift ideas? Here at IndyBest, we’re all about giving you shopping advice. Pandora is usually featured on many wishlists, and with the brand’s highly anticipated Black Friday sale you can save some serious cash on presents this year. While Pandora is best known for its charm bracelets, which will have you set for birthdays and Christmases for years to come, the brand has much more to offer from necklaces to earrings.
It’s the season to sparkle, and with 20 per cent off this selection will do just that:
Pandora is offering 20% off everything right now
Pandora has launched its Black Friday 2021 sale with a whopping 20% off deal on its necklaces, earrings and rings – here’s what to buy now
The best tech deals for Black Friday 2021
Black Friday is almost here with the day itself lands on 26 November this year, but retailers like to fire the starting gun early, so we’ve seen more and more tech and gaming deals dropping daily, from earbuds and laptops to TVs and smart speakers.
The Indybest team will be here to help keep you updated on all of the best Black Friday tech deals from brands like Apple, Dyson and Samsung, plus deals from retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos, Amazon and even Aldi. Check out our tech guide below for all the best early Black Friday deals.
Looking to grab a new iPhone? Amazon launched its Black Friday deals
From Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy to Huawei watches, Sennheiser and Beats, these are the best Black Friday tech deals we’ve found at Amazon, Currys and more
Glossier members can get in a few hours of early Black Friday shopping
While this highly anticipated sale doesn’t start until 12pm today for most of us (tick-tock), Glossier members can already have some early Black Friday fun right now! When using the code “SHOPEARLY” at checkout, you get 20 per cent off your products. Here’s one deal we think should not go unnoticed:
Glossier the makeup set: Was £43, now £35, Glossier.com
Glossier has long been the “cool girl” of the beauty world, championing fresh-faced make-up. Now with 20 per cent off, whether you are new to the brand (where have you been?) or a die-hard fan, you’ll want to jump at this Black Friday deal. Featuring its famous lash slick mascara, cloud paint gel blush and, of course, it’s signature boy brow, Glossier had compiled its best products for a natural, everyday look in this bundle.
Need a little more inspiration on what to buy? Here are some products we recommend:
What to buy from Glossier, tried and tested
We tried and tested the best that ‘cool girl’ brand Glossier has to offer – here’s our review of what is worth the hype
Which Sonos speaker will suit your needs best?
Sonos is yet to launch its Black Friday discounts, but with the big day creeping up on us we want you to be prepared. If you’re in the market for a new speaker, we doubt you can do much better than Sonos. While the brand offers the best of the modern music listening experience, its many packages can make choosing the best speaker for you a little confusing. As your shopping guide, we love making your life easier, so we rounded up the best ones for different situations for you.
8 best Sonos speakers that elevate your listening experience
One, Roam or Beam? We compare the best Sonos bluetooth speakers for their price, design and more to help you make an informed purchase
Online queues for JD’s Black Friday sale
You know you’ve done Black Friday right if people are queueing for your discounts, and JD already achieved this milestone a day before the big event. The brand has some amazing offers lined up, including up to 50 per cent off major brands like Nike, Adidas and The North Face, so we’d say it’s worth the wait.
While you’re queueing, allow us to give you a little preview:
It looks like JD Sports, the king of trainers, will reign supreme this Black Friday
With brands including Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Fila and more, JD Sports Black Friday 2021 event is big, and we’ve rounded up all the best discounts
Amazon offers 20% off its warehouse products
As we all know, Amazon is home to pretty much everything you might need – so any Black Friday discounts from this retailer are much appreciated. This year, that includes 20 per cent off its warehouse products! For those of you who are unfamiliar: it’s where Amazon sells used or slightly damaged products – after testing they still work properly of course. Prices from the retailer’s warehouse section are usually lower than in-store for branded items. And as a special Black Friday treat, these products are made even more affordable.
Allow us to explain why Amazon Warehouse is an underrated gem:
How to find Amazon’s discount Warehouse section
What is Amazon Warehouse? Everything you need to know about Amazon’s secret savings section and the best deals to shop from Shark, Fitbit, Lego and more
Save 35 per cent on Elemis renowned cleansing balm
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 3-in-1, 100g: Was £44, now £28.60, Amazon.co.uk
Only few UK beauty buffs haven’t heard of Elemis, and here at IndyBest we tested this exact cleansing balm. It’s safe to say, we were suitably impressed. Our reviewer said: “From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount. At full price, this product definitely is a luxury and quite expensive for most, so we’re thrilled to see it discounted.
Bookmark our guide for the best deals in beauty for this Black Friday.
The best Amazon Black Friday deals to add to your baskets
A major player in the game, the online giant has been slashing its prices across TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more since 8 November.
In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch, Fitbit and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering deals on its own streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music, as well as on Kindles, 4K TVs and headphones – meaning there’s no better place to bag a bargain.
There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but with so many deals up for grabs it can be tricky to know where to start. Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best Black Friday deals you can snap up now.
Amazon has dropped its big Black Friday deals early – don’t miss these
Amazon’s Black Friday Week 2021 sale has started – these are the best deals to shop now on Shark, Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo dots, 4K TVs, laptops and more
Starting in 15 hours: 80 per cent off everything at Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing has been at it for a while with its Pink Friday warmup sale, featuring major discounts in the weeks leading up to the main event – and we expect no less from a brand that’s famous for its massive sales. On the day itself – which Pretty Little Thing calls Pink Friday rather than Black Friday – there’s a staggering 80 per cent off everything. The countdown on the brand’s website has begun and with only 15 more hours to go, it’s time to have a browse and pick your favourites. Or if you can’t wait, many of the brand’s products are already discounted!
For more fashion deals this Black Friday, have a look at our special guide:
The best early Black Friday fashion deals happening right now
Mango, Office and Liberty have dropped early Black Friday deals and we’ve got the lowdown on the best clothing offers we can expect from Zara, H&M and more
Ninja has launched its Black Friday sale
Ninja has joined the Black Friday madness with up to £70 off limited edition models, up to £114 off cookware bundles and more. We have featured the brand across a range of different review round-ups, so were pleased to see its sale finally dropping.
Ninja Foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
We were happy to see this one, as it was featured in our round-up of the best pressure cookers. Our tester said: “Within days, we were using it so much it never once made it into the cupboard and we started to wonder how we’d ever lived without it.” As a special feature, this cooker includes a built-in air fryer. Our tester found it easy to use and enjoyed the larger capacity which works brilliantly for cooking up a family feast.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.