Black Friday deals 2021 – live on day 2: Dyson, Nintendo Switch, Pandora and more weekend sales
Whether you’re after the Dyson corrale or discounted kids toys, follow along the second day’s top offers
Black Friday – aka the best shopping event of the year – has finally arrived and we’re now in the second day of the bonanza. From deals on Apple Airpods to offers on Dyson vacuums, 2021 is panning out to be one of the sale’s biggest years yet.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale . We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from a Peloton bike to a whopping deal on a Nintendo Switch console bundle, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Pandora’s Black Friday sale is worth its weight in gold
With such an impressive discount, Pandora’s Black Friday sale is sure to make you sparkle.
Pandora sparkling wishbone ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so the saying goes, so why not give the gift of sparkle this Christmas? This wishbone ring is encrusted with stones, which are likely to catch the light beautifully. If silver isn’t the colour you’re after, it also comes in rose gold (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net) and gold (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net).
Pandora curb chain necklace: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net
Cast your mind back to June 2020 and you may remember how a chain worn by Connell Waldron (aka Paul Mescal) brought necklace mania to the UK. We think this example is a perfect everyday piece, and it’s available in silver (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net) and rose gold (was £115, now £92, Pandora.net), should gold not be your metal of choice.
Gamers rejoice: Here’s 24% off the Nintendo Switch console
As gaming consoles go the Nintendo Switch is a popular one. And we’re glad to say we’ve found a corker of a deal here that means everyone’s a winner.
Nintendo Switch with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Just Dance 2022’ and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £378.99, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk
This is an excellent bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console in the neon red and blue colourway. You’re essentially buying the Nintendo Switch and then getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at half its usual price. But then, to sweeten the deal even further, you’re also getting Just Dance 2022 and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. As usual, you’ll get two neon joy-cons and a Switch dock for TV play out of the box.
We’ve just spotted a Dyson corrale Black Friday deal
Dyson corrale straightener, Prussian blue/copper: £399, Boots.com
This is not a money off deal on the hair tool, but you do get a bonus for shopping at Boots – the retailer is offering £10 worth of Advantage Card points when you spend £60 more on electrical beauty, so while it’s not a direct discount, you will get a small amount of cash back in loyalty rewards. In our review, our tester praised the coralle as “a truly innovative tool. It makes styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze.”
Listen up to this deal: Apple AirPods pro earbuds are just £185
As brand’s go, Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, but you’re likely to find competitive prices from third party retailers this Black Friday. Case in point on the tech giant’s popular earbuds.
Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk
These earbuds are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. When we reviewed the Airpods pro, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. The AirPods pro also come with Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charging case, released in October.
This Hotel Chocolat velvetiser deal is here to save winter
Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, copper: Was £109.95, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
‘Tis the season for hot chocolate and now is the best time to upgrade your drinking experience by investing in Hotel Chocolat’s popular velvetiser. Akin to a traditional milk frother, the machine works by simultaneously heating and whisking milk and hot chocolate together to create a silky smooth mixture with a frothy top. In our review of the velvetiser, our tester said it “felt really luxurious” and made “each drink feel like a mini experience”. Just don’t forget the marshmallows.
Achieve shiny, healthy locks with Olaplex Black Friday deal
Olaplex no.0 intensive bond treatment: Was £26, now £19.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk
If you’ve not heard of Olaplex, you must have been living under a rock – this haircare brand has been shaking up the beauty scene since 2014. And now its products have 25 per cent off with the code “CBBF25”. This treatment works to repair the bonds in your locks that give hair structure and strength, but which can be damaged by too much colouring or heat. Olaplex’s products tend to be on the more expensive side, so this is an opportunity to get the hair of your dreams while saving some pennies. If you still aren’t sold, in our full review of the product our tester said: “After a couple of days, we could really notice the difference – our hair looked noticeably shinier and with far less split ends – almost giving it a coat of shining armour to protect it.”
Secure your home for less with Amazon’s Ring Black Friday doorbell deals
When it comes to securing our homes, it really has never been easier. And now you can save on one of the most popular video doorbells.
Ring video doorbell, wired: Was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk
As brands go, Amazon-owned Ring is the one to know when it comes to upgrading your at-home security. And this is one of the cheapest smart doorbells. It’s an entry-level device, making it perfect if you’re just getting started with adding smart tech into your home. It has all the features that you’d need including high definition night vision, motion detection, instant notifications, live view, and two-way talk via the app on your phone.
An unmissable Apple Watch series 6 deal for Cyber Weekend
Apple Watch series 6: Was £379, now £319, Amazon.co.uk
In the market for a new fitness tracker? Amazon is currently offering £60 off the 2020 Apple Watch series 6 with the aluminium casing and a product red sport band. This GPS model lets you take calls, reply to texts and get directions while out and about, although you’ll still need your iPhone close by. It also has a blood oxygen sensor and an ECG monitor, and it’s got an always-on display that Apple says is 2.5 times brighter outdoors than the previous series 5.
Good morning Black Friday shoppers
Welcome back The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty. It’s now the second day of the sale and retailers are ramping up their deals.
Whether you’re looking to save on Zara, an Apple MacBook or Dyson vacuum, we’ll be handpicking deals throughout the day so you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Happy shopping!
