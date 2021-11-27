Black Friday deals 2021 – live on day 2: Dyson, Nintendo Switch, Pandora and more weekend sales
Whether you’re after the Dyson corrale or discounted kids toys, follow along the second day’s top offers
Black Friday – aka the best shopping event of the year – has finally arrived and we’re now in the second day of the bonanza. From deals on Apple Airpods to offers on Dyson vacuums, 2021 is panning out to be one of the sale’s biggest years yet.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale . We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from a Peloton bike to a whopping deal on a Nintendo Switch console bundle, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Save 55% on Tefal’s bestselling air fryer
Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer: Was £220, now £99, Currys.co.uk
Cook up a storm in the kitchen with this air fryer that featured in our review of the best. Owing to its nifty features, including a self-stirring paddle, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustments, “you’re in air-fryer heaven” here. As for its cooking performance, all you have to do is “bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil”, and you’ll “return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries”. A must-have appliance for any foodies among us. Check out our video review of the best air fryers, which this features in.
Save on & Other Stories at Asos with this Black Friday code
As far as we can tell, the official & Other Stories Black Friday sale is over. But, you can save on the brand’s clothing at Asos. And the best thing is, the retailer is offering an extra 20 per cent off sale items with the code “HAPPYHAUL”.
& Other Stories keeper cotton high waist straight leg jeans: Was £65, now £41.60, Asos.com
If you’re in need of a new pair of jeans, this straight leg pair for & Other Stories are the ones to invest in. With a high waist cut and slightly baggy cut, they look like they’ll be super comfortable. Wear with a sparkly top for party season or chunky knit for a cold winter’s day. Don’t forget to enter the discount code: “HAPPYHAUL” at the checkout.
Hoover up this Shark vacuum Black Friday deal
Shark upright vacuum cleaner NV602UK lift-away: Was £249.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk
When Mrs Hinch recommends a cleaning brand, it’s good practice to listen up. And now’s the time to save on this Shark vacuum. While we’re yet to review this exact model, a similar one was highly commended in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners, with our writer praising it for being a “versatile machine”. A key similarity between the two is the lift-away technology that allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum – something our tester found allowed for “more flexibility” when it came to cleaning hard-to-reach spots.
Footlocker’s ‘biggest’ Black Friday yet
Reebok club C: Was £64.99, now £34.99, Footlocker.co.uk
“Reebok’s club C trainers are a favourite for a reason – firstly, the clean-lined, classic design transcends trends and go with everything (yes, everything!) and secondly, the comfort is undeniable,” noted our tester when they reviewed these for our guide to the best women’s white trainers. “Thanks to the midsole cushioning, there will be no need to wear these in, they’re perfect straight out of the box,” they praised. And now with nearly 50 per cent off, we’d recommend snapping these up.
Transform your at-home cinema with the best Black Friday TV deals
We’re giving you the best offers so that you can upgrade your TV for less this Black Friday – our highlight so far is this one:
Samsung QE55Q70AATXXU 55in QLED 4K smart airslim TV: Was £1,199, now £849, Studio.co.uk
This 55in 4K QLED TV from Samsung is one of the best-spec mid-range TVs around. The TV runs on a quantum 4K processor, so it’s great for gaming, albeit a little slower than the flagship Samsung Q90T telly in 2020. It also comes with six built-in speakers, meaning you should get some neat pseudo surround sound effects without the need for a soundbar. You can save £200 on this model right now.
Searching for a sofa? See this Black Friday deal
Snug the big chill: Was £1,139, now £968, Snugsofa.com
This one took the top spot in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our writer noting that if you’re after a “deep, cosy sofa you can curl up in of an evening, look no further than the big chill”. As for its style, they wrote that “the slight boxiness of the chunky arms and high back give this sofa a super-chic look”, adding that “it’s a great all-rounder that will work with any décor scheme”.
Snap up this coffee machine in Black Friday
Nespresso creatista pro SNE900BSS coffee machine by Sage: Was £679, now £499.95, Johnlewis.com
The only thing hotter than coffee right now is this deluxe appliance. With almost £180 off and Nespresso products selling out fast at John Lewis & Partners, now could be the best time to invest in the cafe-quality coffee machine. Sage claims it can whip up two cappuccinos in 65 seconds, while the fully-automated steam wand means you can perfect your latte art at home. In our review of another Nespresso machine, our tester loved how quiet it was. Since this machine is a quiet mark-awarded product, we think it’ll be just as good. Another thing we love about Nespresso machines is how easy to use they are – and this one is no exception. Adjusting the coffee volume, milk texture or temperature seems like a simple task with the creatista pro.
Pandora’s Black Friday sale is worth its weight in gold
With such an impressive discount, Pandora’s Black Friday sale is sure to make you sparkle.
Pandora sparkling wishbone ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so the saying goes, so why not give the gift of sparkle this Christmas? This wishbone ring is encrusted with stones, which are likely to catch the light beautifully. If silver isn’t the colour you’re after, it also comes in rose gold (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net) and gold (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net).
Pandora curb chain necklace: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net
Cast your mind back to June 2020 and you may remember how a chain worn by Connell Waldron (aka Paul Mescal) brought necklace mania to the UK. We think this example is a perfect everyday piece, and it’s available in silver (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net) and rose gold (was £115, now £92, Pandora.net), should gold not be your metal of choice.
Gamers rejoice: Here’s 24% off the Nintendo Switch console
As gaming consoles go the Nintendo Switch is a popular one. And we’re glad to say we’ve found a corker of a deal here that means everyone’s a winner.
Nintendo Switch with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Just Dance 2022’ and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £378.99, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk
This is an excellent bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console in the neon red and blue colourway. You’re essentially buying the Nintendo Switch and then getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at half its usual price. But then, to sweeten the deal even further, you’re also getting Just Dance 2022 and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. As usual, you’ll get two neon joy-cons and a Switch dock for TV play out of the box.
We’ve just spotted a Dyson corrale Black Friday deal
Dyson corrale straightener, Prussian blue/copper: £399, Boots.com
This is not a money off deal on the hair tool, but you do get a bonus for shopping at Boots – the retailer is offering £10 worth of Advantage Card points when you spend £60 more on electrical beauty, so while it’s not a direct discount, you will get a small amount of cash back in loyalty rewards. In our review, our tester praised the coralle as “a truly innovative tool. It makes styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze.”
