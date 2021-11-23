The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Black Friday deals 2021 - live: Best early offers from Nintendo, Pandora and iPhone, plus Uniqlo news
Whether you’re after a Shark vacuum or Apple AirPods, follow along for today’s top offers
With just three days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Black Friday quick UK retailer links:
Stunning £84 discount on the iPhone XR
Apple deals are rare to come by. So when we do find one, we love to share it with you…
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB: Was £499, now £415, Very.co.uk
First released in October 2018, it’s not the newest model but it sure is a good one. When comparing the iPhone XR to the iPhone 12, our reviewer said “performance is very fast” calling it a “mark of just how much Apple’s chips outstrips the competition that a processor released in October 2018 is still fast and capable now”. Even though the iPhone 12 came out on top in this review, the XR was still considered a good phone for a decent price.
For more Apple deals, have a look at our special Black Friday guide.
All-new Nintendo Switch OLED featured in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals
Amazon is keeping us on our toes this Black Friday with deal after deal blowing us away. Now, it has discounted the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED by £27 when bundled with the Just Dance 2022 game. Grab yours while you can, because we have a feeling this one won’t last for long…
Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Just Dance 2022’ bundle: Was £351.99, now £324.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon has done us good here, slashing the price of the all-new Switch. When our tech writer reviewed the console, they noted that “its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes it a no-brainer”. It has a “gorgeous new glass display” and the build quality “feels a whole lot more premium when compared to the Nintendo Switch or the Switch lite”. Best of all, this bundle comes with Just Dance 2022, which is a fun, active game for kids and adults alike. We predict it will sell out fast, so you’ll want to be quick if you want to snap this up.
Three days of early access to Pandora’s Black Friday sale for club members
Pandora knows how to make gift-giving an easy and fun activity. One of their charm-bracelets will have you set for many birthdays and holidays alike; being able to gift someone a personal, meaningful charm each time. Owing to its affordable yet high-quality jewels, the brand is a mainstay on Christmas wishlists year after year, and we’ve all been waiting for Pandora to announce its Black Friday sale. Now, Pandora club members can access three days of early Black Friday access that gives them 20 per cent off. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up here to make sure you’re just in time for the goods!
We got you an exclusive glimpse of Pandora’s Black Friday sale
Whether it’s earrings or charms, we take a look at the deals in Pandora’s Black Friday 2021 sale before anyone else
The ultimate guide to the best Black Friday deals
This year, the mammoth sale takes place between 26 November through to Cyber Monday on 29 November. Black Friday will see prices slashed across tech, home appliances, beauty and more, with all our favourite retailers taking part, from Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO.
Bargain hunters can expect offers on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products and Amazon ereaders throughout the weekend-long sale. Here at IndyBest we know a thing or two about deal-hunting, it is our job, after all. So, you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking to bag a bargain on anything from tech and laptops to mattresses and home appliances.
To help make sure you’re always saving as much as you can on your next big-ticket purchase, we’d recommend taking a look at our guide to the best Black Friday deals – there you’ll find only the creme de la creme.
The best early Black Friday deals you can shop right now
Black Friday 2021 is almost here – we’ve found the best early deals to shop now, including TVs, vacuums and laptops from Currys, Very, Amazon, AO and more
Game on: The best Nintendo Switch deals to shop this Black Friday
This Black Friday there will be plenty of gaming deals to pick from; whether you prefer Xbox, Playstation or the Nintendo Switch, you will not be disappointed. If you already purchased a Nintendo Switch to get you through one of the many lockdowns of the past year and are looking to expand your collection, we’ve selected the best deals on games, controllers and accessories from all over the internet. For those who are in the market for a Nintendo Switch console, there are many convenient bundle deals that will have you sorted and ready to play in no time. What are you waiting for?
Hoping to Switch things up this Black Friday? Here are the early Nintendo deals
Black Friday 2021 will see deals and discounts on the Nintendo Switch and Switch lite consoles, plus games, accessories and bundles. Here are some early deals.
Good morning deal hunters
Welcome back to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty.
There are now just three days to go until the main event and it’s safe to say the sales are ramping up. Whether you’re looking to save on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or a Shark vacuum cleaner, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
Goodnight fellow deal hunters
That’s it today from us folks, we hope you’ve enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow with more of the same, but if you can’t wait until then, check out our guides to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing:
Guides post:
- How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games
- Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance
- Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP
- Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price
Upgrade your phone with these Black Friday offers
With stellar savings to be had across tech – from laptops to TVs – this Black Friday, there’s no better time to bag a bargain on a new phone. Here’s some of the best deals we’ve spotted so far.
Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk
Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 128GB, phantom grey: Was £769, now £649, Johnlewis.com
There’s £120 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 at John Lewis & Partners right now. The flagship device launched earlier this year and is still one of the best Android phones you can lay your hands on, with a class-leading triple-lens camera, a creamy smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a beautiful edge-to-edge screen.
Check out more phone offers in our tech Black Friday round-up
Looking to grab a new iPhone? Amazon launched its Black Friday deals
From Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy to Huawei watches and Sennheiser earbuds, these are the best Black Friday tech deals we’ve found at Amazon Currys and more
What to expect in the Aldi Black Friday 2021 sale
With just days to go until the main event, we’re expecting big things from Aldi’s Black Friday sale. During 2020’s event the budget-supermarket gave shoppers some amazing deals and discounts, slashing the prices of big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, along with a collection of own-brand favourites. So, it’s fair to say, we’re expecting big things from the retailer this year, too.
We’d recommend signing up for an Aldi account in the run-up to Black Friday as this will make checking out a lot quicker on the day. That way you won’t miss out if an item gets really popular. In 2020, Aldi offered some of the most competitive Black Friday prices we’ve ever seen.
The retailer had an impressive range of products up for grabs, with discounts on everything from tech and homeware to health and beauty, and toys. Not only this, but it had deals across a range of its own-brand items and big household names too, including Nintendo, Apple, Samsung, and Lego.
Find out everything you need to know about Aldi’s 2021Black Friday sale below
From Nintendo to Lego, here’s what to expect in Aldi’s Black Friday sale
Everything you need to know about the Aldi Black Friday 2021 sale, including when it starts, the best deals to expect and our expert shopping tips
Deliveroo is offering 25% off food orders for Black Friday
Foodie-favourite Deliveroo has revealed its giving hungry shoppers 25 per cent off food orders over £20 throughout the Black Friday sale, between 22 and 26 November.
We all know deal hunting is hungry work so why not treat yourself this year with everything from a curry to a pizza from thousands of restaurants available on the delivery service.
The discount is applicable to any restaurant with the “Black Friday” tag and you can access the offer via your email.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.