Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Oodies, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from KitchenAid, Pandora and more
There is now less than a week to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year but if you’re already looking for a bargain, then the good news is that plenty of big-name brands have been dropping their deals early in the lead up to the big day.
All of our favourite retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain before the holiday season begins in earnest.
Not to brag, but, at IndyBest, we like to consider ourselves experts on how to find the best Black Friday deals. Our team of dedicated deal hunters is on hand to guide you through the labyrinth of discounts to find the sales that are really worth your time. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help. Happy shopping!
Meta Quest 2 with ‘Beat Saber’ and ‘Resident Evil 4’ is £50 off
Want to grab a deal on a new virtual reality headset? The Meta Quest 2 is currently £50 off its asking price, and it even comes with two games included.
The price of the Meta quest 2 has been on something of a rollercoaster since its launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta increased it to £399 – using the excuse of production costs and economic conditions around the world.
The Meta quest 2 and Resident Evil 4 bundle (Was £399.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk) also includes a copy of Beat Saber – a rhythm dancing game that uses the Quest’s controllers to slash boxes to the beat of the track. Resident Evil 4 is, well, one of the best horror games ever made reimagined for the VR platform, so it’s definitely worth investigating on that promise alone.
The Meta Quest 2 deal you don’t want to miss in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
This is the Meta Quest 2 deal you don’t want to miss in Amazon’s Black Friday sale – read for how you can save on the VR headset
Morning, bargain hunters
Good morning everyone! We’re back with the liveblog to track all the best Black Friday deals we’ve been able to spot so far. From TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys , we’re leaving no stone unturned in the hunt for the best deals that you can shop early. If you’re interested in reading our product- and retailer-focused guides, then have a peruse of our extensive list below while we walk you through today’s best finds:
