If you know any students, hardworking parents of health nuts, you’ll know all about these machines. Sometimes it can be hard to get the converted to stop talking about them. But when something can make both crispy chips and delicious cookies, it’s hard not to get excited.

John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys and Amazon are all regular purveyors of different makes, sizes and colours. We at IndyBest have reviewed many in our time, however, and we think that Ninja is one of the most reliable brands out there.

So we were chuffed to realise that Argos currently has a huge discount on one of the top models. Read on to find about more about this delicious deal.

Ninja Foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator: Was £229.99, now £178.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Did you run out of breath before you got to the end of the name of this product? Us too. But since this bad boy has so many functions in one, we’ll forgive Ninja its unwieldy conventions.

If you buy this model you’ll have the ability to pressure cook, air crisp, slow cook, steam, sear, bake, grill and dehydrate... you can even also use it to make yogurt. Having a full-size oven is increasingly, like, so overrated.

For the airfrying function specifically, the appliance rapidly circulates hot air to achieve a fry-like effect with the need for only minimal oil.

It also boasts a 7.5l capacity – enough for five to six portions – a removeable pot and dishwasher-safe parts.

We featured this exact model in our round-up of the best pressure cookers, where our tester appreciated how it was to use, adding: “With an easy turn dial control, LED screen and countdown timer, it was a cinch to produce a melt-in-the-mouth beef casserole in half an hour.” And you can’t argue with that.

Similarly, when we reviewed the best air fryers, we named the Ninja airfryer AF100UK (£99.98, Ninjacooking.co.uk) our best buy. With this model being significantly beefier in terms of size and features, we have faith that the brand’s air frying chops will also apply to this version. Our tester said it was “simple and easy to use”, and called it “ideal for weeknight dinners when you want to knock up a feast, fast”.

Buy now

