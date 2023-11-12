Jump to content

Liveupdated1699780822

Black Friday – live: What brands and retailers have launched early sales?

Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals

Lois Borny
Sunday 12 November 2023 09:20
While the sale event officially kicks off on 24 November, there are already major savings to shop now

(The Independent)

As ever, Black Friday deals are making an early entrance, with hundreds of brands and retailers tearing up the rule book to kickstart a month of Black November savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.

While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technologyTVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattressesbeautyfashionhome appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday will have it discounted.

The likes of SharkDysonJohn LewisNinjaVeryCurrys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with AmazonNintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming weeks. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.

Save a sizzling £100 on a Ninja air fryer

Looking for an energy-efficient cooking appliance for less this autumn and winter? There’s 45 per cent off a Ninja air fryer at Amazon now.

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker, air fryer and multi, 5.7l: Was £249.99, now £138, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

Save almost £100 with this sizzling air fryer deal. The Ninja model has a 5.7l capacity and its 10 cooking functions include steam, bake and grill. The IndyBest-approved brand has featured in our best air fryers guide too.

Helen Wilson-Beevers12 November 2023 09:20
Good morning Black Friday deal-hunters

Hello and welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog. As promised, we’ll be here sharing all of the best early deals as they drop. Whether you’re looking for savings across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses and kitchen appliances, it’s here where you’ll find just that. Keep with us to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Eva Waite-Taylor12 November 2023 09:03
Best early Black Friday deals to shop now

That’s it from us today, but we’ll be back bright and early tomorrow to bring all of the best early Black Friday deals across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more. In the meantime, if you want to get in on the action, we’d recommend browsing our guide to Black Friday. It’s here where you’ll find information on brands and retailers, including Shark, Boots, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and more, and the discounts that have already dropped. Bye for now!

When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?

From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, the Black Friday sales is the best chance to save ahead of Christmas

Lois Borny11 November 2023 20:00
Boots Black Friday sale

If you’re in the market for perfume, skincare, make-up and electricals, you’ll be glad to know that Boots has already started its shopping bonanza.

Highlights include £100 off the Dyson corrale straightener and there’s £30 off Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette.

Want to know more? We’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals in the Boots sale:

Boots Black Friday sale 2023: The best deals to shop now

Our expert shopping team is expecting to see savings from big-name brands such as Clarins, Shark and more

Lois Borny11 November 2023 19:00
Shopping for power tools? Shop Screwfix’s Black Friday sale

DeWalt cordless combi drill: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Screwfix.com

(DeWalt)

Snap this combi drill up while it has an impressive £100 off. Designed with a brushless motor and XR technology, the drill has plenty of nifty features including a 13mm metal chuck, spindle lock and LED light to help illuminate your workspace. It comes with two Li-Ion batteries that have a 75-minute charge time as well as two-speed settings.

Looking for more deals on power tools? Read our guide now:

Best Black Friday power tool deals to expect for 2023

Get impressive discounts on everything from drills to jigsaws

Lois Borny11 November 2023 18:00
Asos Black Friday sale

Asos has announced that its Black Friday sale will kick off on Friday 24 November, with deals dropping throughout the weekend. The fashion giant’s sale will end on Cyber Monday (27 November). But thanks to Singles Day (a sales period that started as an anti-Valentine’s Day event to celebrate people who are not in a relationship), Asos is currently offering 22 per cent off with the code “LOVE”. Run, don’t walk!

Find out more about the Asos sale now:

Asos Black Friday 2023: Dates and early deals to shop now

From fashion to beauty, the online giant’s annual sale is not to be missed

Lois Borny11 November 2023 17:00
Is Le Creuset holding a Black Friday sale?

While Le Creuset is yet to announce its Black Friday plans this year, shoppers were able to save up to 40 per cent during last year’s event.

We’re forecasting several retailers will be slashing prices across the cookware, too, so there’s still everything to play for.

If you just can’t wait, we’ve found some savings you can scoop up now.

Le Creuset signature cast iron round casserole dish: Was £225, now £180, Thehut.com

(Le Creuset )

If the brand’s iconic cast iron casserole dish has been on your wish list for a while, look no further than this discount. Highly versatile, the dish can be used on all hob types, and is ideal for making sauces, roasting, slow-cooking, and even baking. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel.

Le Creuset shallow casserole: Was £285, now £225.01, Harrods.com

(Le Creuset)

Bring some colour to your kitchen cabinets with this teal shallow casserole dish, which has already been reduced by £60 at Harrods. The cast iron cookware is designed with a shallow shape, so it’s suitable whether you’re browning, simmering or stir frying. Complete with handles and an ergonomic stainless steel knob, it can be used for cooking up a storm in the oven, too, where it can stand up to 260C temperatures.

Lois Borny11 November 2023 16:00
John Lewis has launched a month-long sale

Home to heaps of sought-after brands – think Ninja, Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson – John Lewis is already delivering in the deals department. Discounts have been dropping throughout November, with the Apple Watch series 8, Tiffany & Co eau de parfum and a De’Longhi coffee machine (to name a few) heavily discounted (so far).

The best John Lewis Black Friday 2023 deals to shop

The high-street stalwart has kicked off its sale a month early

Lois Borny11 November 2023 15:00
Amazon echo buds now half-price ahead of Black Friday

Amazon always goes big when it comes to annual sales, so we’re expecting its Black Friday sale to be mega. Savings on its own devices – Kindles, smart speakers, tablets – and on beauty, mattresses and more are expected, but in the meantime, here’s a brilliant early deal on a pair of Echo Buds.

Echo Buds (2nd gen): Was £109.99, now £45.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by a whopping 58 per cent, the budget buds feature Alexa voice control, active noise cancelling and a built-in microphone. As for battery life, it’s touted as being strong – there are five hours of playback on a single charge, and the case gives you two extra charges. More lightweight than their predecessor, the buds are also sweat-resistant and can be used in light rain. Plus, there are four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes, so you can choose the best fit for your ears.

Amazon Black Friday sale 2023: Confirmed dates and best deals to expect

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual event, including some early discounts

Lois Borny11 November 2023 14:00
Ninja Black Friday sale already cooking up some delicious deals

The household name is one of the hottest when it comes to high-quality air fryers, food processors, grills and blenders – and while you can get even more bang for your buck over the Black Friday weekend, Ninja has has already served some delicious discounts.

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer ON400UK: Was £249.99, now £160, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Ninja’s speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer launched earlier this year and you can now save almost £100 on this recent model. As the name suggests, it offers 10 cooking functions in one and these include steam, bake, grill, roast and dehydrate. It comes complete with a sizeable 5.7l cooking pot, plus a cook and crisp tray. Whether you’re looking to steam some veg, bake a cake, slow-cook a casserole or grill some fish or chicken, this versatile Ninja device fulfils a plethora of culinary purposes.

Lois Borny11 November 2023 13:15

