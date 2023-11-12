Black Friday – live: What brands and retailers have launched early sales?
Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
As ever, Black Friday deals are making an early entrance, with hundreds of brands and retailers tearing up the rule book to kickstart a month of Black November savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday will have it discounted.
The likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Amazon, Nintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming weeks. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
Save a sizzling £100 on a Ninja air fryer
Looking for an energy-efficient cooking appliance for less this autumn and winter? There’s 45 per cent off a Ninja air fryer at Amazon now.
Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker, air fryer and multi, 5.7l: Was £249.99, now £138, Amazon.co.uk
Save almost £100 with this sizzling air fryer deal. The Ninja model has a 5.7l capacity and its 10 cooking functions include steam, bake and grill. The IndyBest-approved brand has featured in our best air fryers guide too.
Best early Black Friday deals to shop now
Boots Black Friday sale
If you’re in the market for perfume, skincare, make-up and electricals, you’ll be glad to know that Boots has already started its shopping bonanza.
Highlights include £100 off the Dyson corrale straightener and there’s £30 off Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette.
Want to know more? We’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals in the Boots sale:
Shopping for power tools? Shop Screwfix’s Black Friday sale
DeWalt cordless combi drill: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Screwfix.com
Snap this combi drill up while it has an impressive £100 off. Designed with a brushless motor and XR technology, the drill has plenty of nifty features including a 13mm metal chuck, spindle lock and LED light to help illuminate your workspace. It comes with two Li-Ion batteries that have a 75-minute charge time as well as two-speed settings.
Asos Black Friday sale
Asos has announced that its Black Friday sale will kick off on Friday 24 November, with deals dropping throughout the weekend. The fashion giant’s sale will end on Cyber Monday (27 November). But thanks to Singles Day (a sales period that started as an anti-Valentine’s Day event to celebrate people who are not in a relationship), Asos is currently offering 22 per cent off with the code “LOVE”. Run, don’t walk!
Is Le Creuset holding a Black Friday sale?
While Le Creuset is yet to announce its Black Friday plans this year, shoppers were able to save up to 40 per cent during last year’s event.
We’re forecasting several retailers will be slashing prices across the cookware, too, so there’s still everything to play for.
If you just can’t wait, we’ve found some savings you can scoop up now.
Le Creuset signature cast iron round casserole dish: Was £225, now £180, Thehut.com
If the brand’s iconic cast iron casserole dish has been on your wish list for a while, look no further than this discount. Highly versatile, the dish can be used on all hob types, and is ideal for making sauces, roasting, slow-cooking, and even baking. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel.
Le Creuset shallow casserole: Was £285, now £225.01, Harrods.com
Bring some colour to your kitchen cabinets with this teal shallow casserole dish, which has already been reduced by £60 at Harrods. The cast iron cookware is designed with a shallow shape, so it’s suitable whether you’re browning, simmering or stir frying. Complete with handles and an ergonomic stainless steel knob, it can be used for cooking up a storm in the oven, too, where it can stand up to 260C temperatures.
John Lewis has launched a month-long sale
Home to heaps of sought-after brands – think Ninja, Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson – John Lewis is already delivering in the deals department. Discounts have been dropping throughout November, with the Apple Watch series 8, Tiffany & Co eau de parfum and a De’Longhi coffee machine (to name a few) heavily discounted (so far).
Amazon echo buds now half-price ahead of Black Friday
Amazon always goes big when it comes to annual sales, so we’re expecting its Black Friday sale to be mega. Savings on its own devices – Kindles, smart speakers, tablets – and on beauty, mattresses and more are expected, but in the meantime, here’s a brilliant early deal on a pair of Echo Buds.
Echo Buds (2nd gen): Was £109.99, now £45.99, Amazon.co.uk
Reduced by a whopping 58 per cent, the budget buds feature Alexa voice control, active noise cancelling and a built-in microphone. As for battery life, it’s touted as being strong – there are five hours of playback on a single charge, and the case gives you two extra charges. More lightweight than their predecessor, the buds are also sweat-resistant and can be used in light rain. Plus, there are four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes, so you can choose the best fit for your ears.
Ninja Black Friday sale already cooking up some delicious deals
The household name is one of the hottest when it comes to high-quality air fryers, food processors, grills and blenders – and while you can get even more bang for your buck over the Black Friday weekend, Ninja has has already served some delicious discounts.
Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer ON400UK: Was £249.99, now £160, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
Ninja’s speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer launched earlier this year and you can now save almost £100 on this recent model. As the name suggests, it offers 10 cooking functions in one and these include steam, bake, grill, roast and dehydrate. It comes complete with a sizeable 5.7l cooking pot, plus a cook and crisp tray. Whether you’re looking to steam some veg, bake a cake, slow-cook a casserole or grill some fish or chicken, this versatile Ninja device fulfils a plethora of culinary purposes.