Black Friday – live: What brands and retailers have launched early sales?
Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
As ever, Black Friday deals are making an early entrance, with hundreds of brands and retailers tearing up the rule book to kickstart a month of Black November savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday has a discount on it.
The likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Amazon, Nintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming weeks. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
Amazon has slashed its price on Apple’s watch ultra ahead of Black Friday
Apple Watch Ultra: Was £699, now £649, Amazon.co.uk
This £50 saving coincides with the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 launching. Featuring double the battery life of other Apple Watches and a bigger screen, it was the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Now, you can save on the price at Amazon.
“The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. It’s called the Ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance,” our tech critic said in their review.
Save cash on a heated clothes airer
Looking for a Black Friday heated clothes airer deal? Our eagle-eyed deal-hunters spotted an early Black Friday deal at Lakeland, offering shoppers 30 per cent off the Dry:Soon drying pod. We’ve even reviewed this model in our round-up of the best heated clothes airers.
A quicker and cheaper alternative to a tumble dryer this winter, shop the heated airer below:
This heated clothes airer is heavily reduced ahead of Black Friday
Dry laundry for less this autumn and winter with the £30 saving
Best gaming Black Friday deals, from PS5 to Xbox
Gamers, assemble: Black Friday is almost here. The sale event offers an ideal opportunity to pick up new gaming gear, whether that’s a PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or games and peripherals, such as EA Sports FC 24 or an amped-up headset.
Every November retailers including Amazon, Currys, Very and Game discount the latest games and serve up unmissable deals on console bundles, while smaller shops like ShopTo and Box get in on the action too.
The best early gaming Black Friday deals, from PS5s to laptops
Secure deals on a new console and gaming laptops, sales are upon us
When does Black Friday start?
Very soon! The Black Friday 2023 sale will officially take place between 24-27 November. But that hasn’t stopped stores from dropping early Black Friday discounts.
Hoping for a deal on Dyson? Some are live already. Looking to refresh your beauty arsenal? You’ll find early discounts at Boots.
As always, IndyBest’s team of discount hunters will be on hand to bring you the very best deals.
When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, the Black Friday sales is the best chance to save ahead of Christmas
Gear up for Gymshark’s Black Friday 2023 sale
Calling all fitness fanatics: Gymshark’s Black Friday sale is almost here. A highlight each year, the brand offers impressive deals on sports bras, gym leggings, training tops and more – and we got early access to see what items will be included in the sale this year.
Get the full lowdown in Lauren’s guide below, plus early offers on some of its bestselling kit. Run, don’t walk.
Everything you need to know about the Gymshark Black Friday sale
We were among the first to find out what savings the fit-kit brand has in store
Does Marks & Spencer have a Black Friday sale?
Much-loved for its homeware, food hall and fashion offering, M&S is always on our radar for Black Friday. While the retailer hasn’t officially taken part in previous years, seasonal deals do appear around Black Friday.
From possible reductions to the best deals available now (Percy Pig included, of course), Helen has got your full lowdown on M&S’s Black Friday sale below.
M&S Black Friday sale 2023: Our pick of the top deals to shop now
While the retailer hasn’t officially taken part in previous years, seasonal deals do appear around Black Friday
Welcome back shoppers
Good morning and welcome back to our coverage of the Black Friday sales. From Shark, Boots and Argos to John Lewis & Partners, Currys, plenty of retailers have already kicked off their events – and we’ve been busy rounding up the best deals in our guide below. You can also find the best deals as they drop in this blog. Happy shopping!
When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, the Black Friday sales is the best chance to save ahead of Christmas
Deal hunters, logging off
Alrighty, we hope we’ve helped you find a good bargain in the Black Friday sales. We’ll be back again bright and early tomorrow morning. Until then, have a read our our main Black Friday hub for all the top discounts available right now – from beauty to tech to home appliances and more.
When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, the Black Friday sales is the best chance to save ahead of Christmas
Best Lego Black Friday deals
Lego Friends holiday ski slope and cafe set: Was £74.99, now £44.99, Very.co.uk
Lego sets offer hours of fun for children, and you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to early Black Friday Lego deals. However, there’s an avalanche of savings on this specific set, which is a particularly good buy, as it consists of both a ski set and a cafe that can be played with long after the build is done.
The set comes with three mini-dolls that kids can propel down the ski slope before treating them to a hot chocolate at the ski cafe. A working ski lift and a secret cave underneath the mountain offer further opportunities for imaginary play. Reduced by £30, it’s something adults and kids can enjoy together.
The best Black Friday toy deals to expect in 2023
We’re anticipating huge savings on must-have toys from Squishmallow, Barbie and more
The best Samsung Black Friday deals
One of the biggest companies to jump the gun this year is Samsung. The tech giant has launched its Black Friday sale early, with offers on OLED and QLED televisions, Samsung fridges, cordless vacuum cleaners, ovens, microwaves and gaming monitors. Steve’s rounded up the best Samsung deals in his article below:
Samsung Black Friday deals 2023: Discounts on Galaxy phones and more
The tech giant is offering up to £300 off 4K OLED TVs, free soundbars and £200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5