Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Nespresso, Apple, Nintendo and more
The sale starts on Friday, but you can already find discounts from Gtech, Screwfix and more
There are three days left until Black Friday but, if you’re on the lookout for a bargain, you’ll find early discounts on everything from air fryers to TVs at Currys, Amazon, Argos and other retailers.
Ahead of the sale itself, stores are slashing the price of Lego sets, laptops, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. But with deals coming in thick and fast, it can be hard to spot the good offers from the bad ones.
That’s why our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that are really worth your time. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help. Happy shopping!
Read more:
The lowdown on the Uggs Black Friday sale
Ugg boots and slippers often top our wish list as a treat buy, particularly during the colder months. The sheepskin footwear brand has been a cult classic since the Noughties, yet the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too and have been seen sported by celebs, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.
From the cult tasmas to the classic ultra mini boot, we found out more about Ugg’s upcoming Black Friday offerings, so you can get set to bag a sheepskin bargain.
Keep cosy with these cut-price Ugg Black Friday picks
Ugg’s Black Friday sale includes discounts across boots, slippers, slides and cosy clothing
Nespresso is offering vertuo coffee machines for £50
Get your caffeine fix this Black Friday in Nespresso’s sale, where the brand is offering up vertuo machines for just £50.
The deal is available for those who purchase a monthly coffee subscription with the machine; choose between £25 a month for 25 capsules, £35 a month for 70 capsules and £50 a month for 100 capsules. Better still, you get a free Nespresso advent calendar with every purchase.
Nespresso vertuo next deluxe coffee machine: £50 plus a monthly subscription, Nespresso.com
From espressos to gran lungos and americanos, this Nespresso machine will help you rustle up barista quality brews in the comfort of your kitchen. And you know you can trust the brand, with a similar vertuo next model earning a spot in our round-up of the best pod coffee machines.
“Each of the vertuoline pods (yes, you’ll have to shell out for these special capsules as it won’t take anything else) is recognised by the machine so it adjusts the brew time and water:coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button,” they said.
Good morning, deal hunters
Welcome back to our Black Friday live coverage, where we’ll be bringing you the best deals as they drop. With millions of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, the sale is the perfect time to find some of the best deals. Almost every brand takes part, think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ninja, Meta, Tefal, Shark and many more.
To kick off this Tuesday, browse our Black Friday guides below:
Read more on Black Friday 2022:
Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Bargain hunter extraordinaire, signing off
That’s all from us today! While we’re now only four days away from Black Friday itself, there’s still plenty of deals to be hoovered up. For all the best ones, have a gander at our round-ups below:
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
- Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
- Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
- Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
- Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
- Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
- Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
- Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
- Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
- Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow for even more updates on the best deals, see you then!
The FitBit charge 5 is £99 at Amazon
Available in three different colours, the Fitbit charge 5 only arrived in September 2021, so we’re pleased to see it discounted by so much for Black Friday this year. The fitness tracker has a 1.04in colour display mounted in a steel body and fitted to a rubber strap. Fitbit claims up to seven days of battery life, and the device is water-resistant to 50m.
Although intended for adults too, we included the charge 5 in our round-up of the best Fitbit devices for kids and teenagers, with it being named the best for “wellness on a budget”. Our reviewer gave it a score of 9/10 and said: “This is an excellent fitness tracker that improves on the ace 3 (£49, Currys.co.uk) and the charge 4 (£99: Very.co.uk), and even steals a few of the best features from the sense – just with a more reasonable price tag, and without the ability to take calls.”
This Black Friday deal saves more than 40 per cent on the Fitbit charge 5
This Black Friday deal at Amazon sees the Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker reduced by 42 per cent, from £169.99 to £99. Here’s how to shop the offer today
Save £100 on a Tefal air fryer
Air fryers have been one of the must-have products in 2022, thanks to their ability to cook food with less fat quickly, while being more energy efficient than other appliances. A similar Tefal actifry model featured in our review of the best air fryers , with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests”, so we’re certain that this extra large model is up to the task.
Right now, there’s a saving of £100 at Currys, making this an excellent purchase for all your home-cooking needs.
Sizzle up a storm with this £100 saving on a Tefal air fryer from Currys
Help trim the fat with this £100 saving on a Tefal air fryer from Currys. Here’s how to shop the early Black Friday deal
If you’re in the market for some wireless earphones, or they’re on your Christmas shopping list, we’ve found a great deal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
The Sony WF-C500 is a pair of wireless earphones with a claimed 20 hours of battery life, compatibility with smartphone voice assistants, and colour options of black, white and green, all of which have been reduced to almost half-price.
These Sony wireless earphones are reduced by 46 per cent
The Sony WF-C500 wireless earphones are reduced by 46 per cent as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale: here’s how to shop the deal
Save on theatre tickets with SeatPlan's Black Friday sale
If you’re interested in taking in a show but don’t want to break the bank looking for the best seats, then SeatPlan has just launched its Black Friday sale on a range of shows across the West End.
Some of the deals that are included (but are not limited to):
- Book of Mormon tickets from just £25, on performances up until February 2023
- Wicked seats from £23.20 on evening tickets
- Savings of up to 50 per cent on Back to the Future tickets
- No fees on The Great British Bake Off musical
Save 40 per cent on this ‘Star Wars’ boardgame
Star Wars Villainous: Was £39.99, now £23.89, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re after a fun boardgame with some sci-fi flare, then Star Wars Villainous is an excellent choice for 2-5 players. As you’d guess from it’s name, it’s a Star Wars-themed spinoff of the popular Disney boardgame from Ravensburger where each player controls a villain, from General Grievous and Moff Gideon to none other than Darth Vader.
The original Disney version made our list of favourite boardgames to try this Christmas and with a decent saving of 40 per cent, it’s the perfect time to turn to the dark side.
Save £14 on Lego’s flower bouquet at Argos
Lego has a truly overwhelming amount of different sets for people of all ages. Want to recreate Van Gogh’s most famous painting? Go ahead. Want to roll out your Eighties nostalgia with a transforming autobot? Of course you do. Looking for a flower arrangement that won’t begrudge you for forgetting to water them? We cannot stress enough how many Lego sets exist.
Lego Creator flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Argos.co.uk
Wake up and smell the (plant-based plastic) roses with this colourful arrangement designed to stand tall in your home. The 756-piece build features 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses that can be freely arranged and placed in a vase. It would make an ideal gift for any flower-lover, regardless of their green thumb potential, and as they’re made using sustainably sourced sugarcane, they have less of an environmental impact than other standard Lego sets.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.