Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Le Creuset, Pandora, DFS and more
The sale starts on Friday, but you can already find discounts on dehumidifers, ghd hair straighteners, Screwfix tools and more
There are only two days left until Black Friday officially begins. But it may come as no surprise that the bargains have already begun to pop up.
From air fryers to TVs, laptops to vacuum cleaners, Currys, Amazon, Argos and a whole host of other retailers began adding products to their virtual bargain buckets a little while ago now, and there are more savings to be had each and every day.
So far, we’ve seen Lego sets, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys all start to enter the sale, and the closer we get to the official Black Friday date, the more savings start rolling in thick and fast.
To save you from endlessly scrolling and stressing about what is actually a bargain buy, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that are really worth your time. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help.
But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day.
Good morning, deal hunters!
Rise and shine, bargain buyers, as we’re only two days away from the official Black Friday date. Of course, we’ve seen a whole host of early deals start to come in over the past few weeks, but let’s treat them like the warm-up to the sale Olympics that is the 25 November. We’ll be updating you with the latest and greatest deals throughout the day, and below are our best guides to get you started.
- The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we've found across the board
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
- Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
- Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
- Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials
- Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air
- Best Black Friday microwave deals– whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances
- Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines
- Best Black Friday Lego deals– top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more
- Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings
- Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer
- Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer
- Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers
- Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
- Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
- Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
- Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
- Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin
- Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
- Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less
How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
Amazon has shaved £70 off the price of this Fitbit activity tracker
Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk
Available in three different colours, the Fitbit charge 5 only arrived in September 2021, so we’re pleased to see it discounted by so much for Black Friday this year. The fitness tracker has a 1.04in colour display mounted in a steel body and fitted to a rubber strap. Fitbit claims up to seven days of battery life, and the device is water-resistant to 50m.
With built-in GPS, the charge 5 can be used to track daily steps, activity and running, plus there are 20 different exercise modes, exercise reminders, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking.
Other features include an ECG app, a health metrics dashboard that includes SpO2 (blood oxygen level), heart-rate variability, skin temperature and menstrual health tracking. Small and large size straps are included in the box.
Score big savings with the GymShark Black Friday sale
We’re running at full pelt towards the Black Friday event, which officially starts in a matter of days. But fitness label GymShark has already lunged ahead (sorry, not sorry). The brand’s Black Friday deals started last week in fact, with discounts of up to 70 per cent off.
Whether it’s half price resistance bands (now £7.50, Gymshark.com), sports bras with 20 per cent off (now £22.40, Gymshark.com) or an £18 saving on sweat-wicking leggings (now £27, Gymshark.com) the Black Friday sale is the place to be.
We’ve rounded up some of the top discounts that are available to shop now.
Grab yourself some new gym gear in Gymshark’s 2022 Black Friday sale
We’ve found the best picks from the Gymshark 2022 Black Friday sale – and you can grab huge savings
Cosy up with a 40% saving on Silentnight’s electric blanket
There’s no denying these last few nights have been nippy. And if the winter duvet isn’t cutting it, an electic blanket is the next step up. At IndyBest, we’ve snuggled up with all the market-leading blankets in our review of the best, and Silentnight made our list.
We’ve featured the brand in our best cooling pillows guide, as well as individual mattress reviews. But, for hunkering down with a heated blanket this winter, the brand’s cost-effective throw is discounted by more than 40 per cent at Amazon.
Silentnight comfort control electric blanket: Was £60, now £34.98, Amazon.co.uk
This Silentnight comfort control electric blanket has three heat settings and is available in single, double and king sizes. Key features include attachment straps, while the fleece material is machine-washable for added practicality. Coming with a three-year guarantee for peace of mind, the white blanket is hypoallergenic too.
We featured this product in our best electric blankets shopping guide, where our reviewer rated it as best value for money and said: “It is an efficient and easy-to-use electric blanket that kept us warm at night.” They also said it is “well made from a soft fleece material” and “exceptionally compact”, as well as costing “about 1p a night to run”.
For more snuggly savings on electric blankets, we have compiled deals on Russell Hobbs, Cosi Home and more.
The electric blanket deals to help you save money this month
With energy prices soaring, we’ve found the cheap electric blanket deals to keep you warm and save you money this month, from Cosi Home, Slumberdown and more
What we know about the Zara Black Friday sale
One of the most highly anticipated sales of the Black Friday period, high street favourite Zara never disappoints. Famed for its designer-inspired pieces at affordable price points, last year we enjoyed up to 40 per cent savings on its clothings lines, as well as 20 per cent off homeware.
Update your wardrobe in the Black Friday fashion and jewellery sale
We’ve got the lowdown on the Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022. From the brands taking part to early-bird offers
Is Laithwaites serving any wine deals this Black Friday?
Vino connoisseurs take note – wine retailer Laithwaites is selling discounted plonk as we speak. You might prefer a red vino, white wine or something with some bubbles in it, but there are plenty of savings to imbibe this Black Friday.
Sauvignon blanc fans will find cases of New Zealand bottles with up to 25 per cent off, while there are savings to be had on prosecco, red wine and even a few wine-filled advent calendars (yes, it’s not too late to get yours before December).
From a case of Tuscan red reduced to half price (now £150, Laithwaites.co.uk) to a £60 saving on a case of prosecco (now £95.98, Laithwaites.co.uk) the sale is now on. Cheers to that!
Lululemon has hit the ground running with these early Black Friday deals
Run, don’t walk. The cult athleisure label Lululemon has joined the Black Friday sales with savings on everything from sports bras to those famous align yoga pants that went viral last year. If your workout wardrobe needs new stuff, there really is no better time to buy it.
Lululemon align super-high-rise pant 28in: Was £88, now £64, Lululemon.co.uk
If you love athleisure, you will have heard of the viral Lululemon align pants. Whether you plan on leaning into the downward dog (or lying on the sofa) these yoga pants are made with four way stretchy fabric with a flat, wide waistband for a comfortable fit around your stomach as you move. Sweat-wicking and with a pocket on the waistband, they are discounted by almost 30 per cent – which is a healthy saving of £24.
Christmas has arrived early with these Black Friday toy deals
Whether you’re shopping for a birthday present or Christmas gift for the little ones, Black Friday is the time to buy. With only days to go until the main event, there are tonnes of savings to be had already. Be it Lego, Peppa Pig or a Tonies audio player that parents will love, we think you (and the kids) will adore these.
Tonies Toniebox starter set: Was £79.95, now £63.96, Tonies.com
There’s a reason parents love Tonies so much. The Toniebox is educational, fun, and has a completely no-fuss design (and very minimal clean up). We named the Toniebox as a Best Buy in our educational toys round-up, and our reviewer praised its “intuitive design” and “clever audio system”. They even described the audio player as “the stuff of dreams for parents”. Children can get lost in a whole host of brilliant classics, allowing for accessible learning and play away from screens. Right now, there’s 20 per cent off for Black Friday on the Tonies website, when you use the code BF20.
Hot Wheels city ultimate garage playset: Was £124.99, now £91.99, Amazon.co.uk
With space for 90 Hot Wheels cars parked inside, this gigantic garage set includes some pretty cool features. Ride the elevator up to the top before flying the loop, attempting the tunnel jump and avoiding the shark. With so much space it seems perfect for their ever-growing collection, and is bound to be a winner when discovered under the tree this Christmas (if it will fit, that is).
For more unmissable toy deals, browse our top picks from Very, John Lewis, Argos and more.
Shop for little ones in the Black Friday 2022 toy sale
From deals to expect to playsets already on offer from Lego and Harry Potter, here’s your guide to shopping the Black Friday 2022 sale on kids’ toys
Why is it called Black Friday?
There are a number of different explanations as to why the sale event after Thanksgiving was coined Black Friday.
One explanation is that the term was used in the Sixties by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the chaos that ensued when tourists descended on the city for Christmas shopping and the annual Army-Navy football match. This proved a nightmare for the police who had to deal with issues such as shoplifting and accidents.
Another theory is that brands and retailers were typically in the red or at a financial loss until the day after Thanksgiving when sales meant they moved into the black or were in profit.
Now Black Friday is of course synonymous with huge discounts and deals across the board, and it’s the biggest and best shopping event of the year.
