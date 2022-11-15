Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Sky glass TV, Nintendo Switch, air fryers and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from Dyson, Currys, Amazon and more
There are now less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year but if you’re already looking for a bargain, then the good news is that plenty of big-name brands have been dropping their deals early in the lead up to the big day.
All of our favourite retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain.
Not to brag, but we like to consider ourselves experts on how to find the best Black Friday deals at IndyBest. Our team of dedicated deal hunters is on hand to guide you through the labyrinth of discounts to find the sales that are really worth your time. So whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help. Happy shopping!
The Virgin Media Black Friday sale is impressive
If it’s time to upgrade your wifi package, Virgin Media’s Black Friday sale couldn’t have come at a better time.
Unveiling some massive deals on its super-fast M350 broadband package, Virgin has taken it down to its lowest-ever price. And there are even TV package deals in there, too.
Save a whopping £522 on Virgin Media’s ultra-fast broadband this Black Friday
Virgin Media has launched its Black Friday deals, and you can get discounts on fibre broadband, Virgin Media TV, O2 and ultimate volt packages
Will railcards be reduced this Black Friday?
There is no denying that trains are expensive, particularly when you don’t have the flexibility to book them weeks in advance. So it pays to have a railcard so you can benefit from discounts on expensive fares with a third off train travel.
Last year, to make it even more cost-efficient, Trainline slashed the price of its digital railcards by 50 per cent. All you needed to do was use the code “RAILCARD50” to get yours for just £15. A deal that would certainly appeal to Francis Bourgeois.
The company hasn’t revealed whether it’s going to be offering the same hefty discount this year, but we’ll of course let you know as soon as we do.
Searching for a sofa? See this Black Friday deal
Snug the big chill: Was £1,289, now £902, Snugsofa.com
This one took the top spot in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our writer noting that if you’re after a “deep, cosy sofa you can curl up in of an evening, look no further than the big chill”. As for its style, they wrote that “the slight boxiness of the chunky arms and high back give this sofa a super-chic look”, adding that “it’s a great all-rounder that will work with any décor scheme”.
Calling all bakers, there’s £150 off KitchenAid stand mixer
Bake Off is back on our screens tonight, and if you’re inspired, you’re going to need this trusty piece of kit in your bounty.
KitchenAid artisan 5KSM125BMH stand mixer: Was £499, now £349, Currys.co.uk
“KitchenAid is practically iconic. In fact, for many bakers out there, KitchenAid is the only stand mixer,” noted our review of the artisan mixer, which was named best lifetime buy. The performance was noted as being impressive, there’s “real force behind this machine; it seems like it could run for hours without faltering”. Plus, it can “do so much more than just mix” when you buy the additional accessories. There really are “no major downsides with this machine” noted our tester. So make sure you benefit from the £150 saving while you can.
Zara Black Friday sale – when is it?
As always, fashion retailer Zara keeps its Black Friday sale events under wraps until very close to its launch. To give you an idea of the sale that it hosted last year, it offered up to 40 per cent off selected items from Thursday 25 November to Friday 26 November. Of course, we’ll keep you in the know as soon as we spot anything.
Update your wardrobe in the Black Friday fashion and jewellery sale
We’ve got the lowdown on the Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022. From the brands taking part to early-bird offers
When is Black Friday?
The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.
That being said, each year, retailers and brands that take part in the big Black Friday sale start their deal events earlier and earlier. The likes of Boots, Currys, Argos, and Dyson have already kicked off their sales with some impressive deals, and you can expect Amazon to follow suit.
Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped
When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys, Bose and Boots
Goodbye for now
That’s it from us for today, but fear not, we’ll be back tomorrow bright and early with full coverage of everything Black Friday-related. In the mean time, you can scroll through our guides to find out all about the best deals across a whole range of products:
Sleep tight with these Black Friday mattress deals
Considering we spend a third of our lives sleeping, we like to be as comfy as possibles and mattresses are not something to be cheap about. That said, they are a big purchase and it’s great to be able to save some cash on them.
We’ve found the best early offers from Simba Sleep, Emma and more. Bookmark our guide for mattress deals that are so good, you won’t have to sleep on it:
The only Black Friday mattress deals you need to know
Black Friday 2022 is nearly upon us – these are the best mattress deals on memory foam, hybrid and pocket-sprung models to shop now from Emma, Simba and Nectar
From Lego to gaming tables, these are the best Black Friday toy deals
Whether you have all the storage space in the world or need to keep them entertained with something tiny that’s easily stashed away, these toys are sure to keep them occupied. And the best part is, there’s a saving to be had too. From Smyths Toys to Amazon, these offers will make a great gift for any birthdays or Christmas celebrations coming your way.
Shop for little ones in the Black Friday 2022 toy sale
From deals to expect to playsets already on offer from Lego and Harry Potter, here’s your guide to shopping the Black Friday 2022 sale on kids’ toys
Embark on your fitness journey with Garmin’s watch deal
Garmin fenix 6 pro: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk
Now is as good a time as any to up your fitness game, and a smartwatch can be the perfect way to do so. This hear-wearing, feature-packed wearable from Garmin is currently reduced by £150. Not only can it track steps, running, sports, calories and sleep, but it also logs your heart rate, blood oxygen, VO2 Max and even stress levels. Its battery will last up to 14 days after charging and it sports integrated GPS to help keep track of your routes.
