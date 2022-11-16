Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Sonos, Nintendo Switch, Virgin Media and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from Kitchenaid, Currys, Amazon and more
There are now less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year but if you’re already looking for a bargain, then the good news is that plenty of big-name brands have been dropping their deals early in the lead up to the big day.
All of our favourite retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain.
Not to brag, but, at IndyBest, we like to consider ourselves experts on how to find the best Black Friday deals. Our team of dedicated deal hunters is on hand to guide you through the labyrinth of discounts to find the sales that are really worth your time. So whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals
We epxect deals on the Nintendo Switch to start ramping up now that Amazon has launched its early Black Friday deals. Right now, the best console deal can still be found at Argos. It comes with the new Mario + Rabbids game.
Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk
It’s the first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we’ve seen this Black Friday season, and it comes courtesy of Argos. If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal.
In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.
Best Sonos Black Friday deals
While Sonos isn’t technically calling its current sale a Black Friday sale, when it falls in the November period, we all know what it really is. The premium audio manufacturer has discounted some of its best soundbars, including our top pick.
Sonos arc soundbar with Sonos sub: Was £1,648, now £1,565, Sonos.com
Sonos has knocked £83 off a Sonos arc soundbar bundle with the Sonos sub. The Sonos arc was our top pick in our round-up of the best soundbars. “The sound is rich, it’s full to the brim with neat features, and the Dolby Atmos integration is sublime. While it’s a little expensive, the arc works hard for its premium price point. Love cinematic audio? You won’t find better than this,” our writer said in their full review of the speaker. It also comes with the Sonos sub for extra immersion, giving you that full cinematic shake-in-your-seat experience.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Good morning! Your resident deal hunters have arrived, and as always, we’ll be taking you through all the best early Black Friday deals throughout the entirety of the event.
While Black Friday technically starts on 25 November and ends on Cyber Monday on 28 November, a large number of retailers and brands have already kicked off their deal events earlier than ever before. Boots, Currys, Argos, and Dyson are already ready to roll, and Amazon has joined suit this week, too.
If you're feeling overwhelmed, fret not, we'll be here to keep you up to date.
That’s a wrap (for now)
That’s it for today folks, but feel free to join us again tomorrow. We’ll be picking up where we left off, sharing the latest early Black Friday deals and answering all your burning questions about the shopping extravaganza. If you can’t wait until then, take a gander through our Black Friday guides which we’ve popped below.
Alexa, find a great deal on the Amazon Echo dot
Amazon Echo dot, two-pack bundle: Was £39.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon has kicked off its early Black Friday deals, and it’s reduced the price of two Echo dot third-generation speakers by a whopping 40 per cent. That’s a saving of £18 over the usual price when buying a pair. With a pair of these Alexa smart speakers, you can set up a home intercom system, or use them to create a stereo pair when listening to music.
Why is it called Black Friday?
There are a number of different explanations as to why the sale event after Thanksgiving was coined Black Friday.
One explanation is that the term was used in the Sixties by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the chaos that ensued when tourists descended on the city for Christmas shopping and the annual Army-Navy football match. This proved a nightmare for the police who had to deal with issues such as shoplifting and accidents.
Another theory is that brands and retailers were typically in the red or at a financial loss until the day after Thanksgiving when sales meant they moved into the black or were in profit.
Now Black Friday is of course synonymous with huge discounts and deals across the board, and it’s the biggest and best shopping event of the year.
Get in the game with this Call of Duty saving
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’: Was £69.99, now £58, Amazon.co.uk
Another year, another Call of Duty hits our store shelves but this year’s entry takes the franchise back to a modern setting after last year’s tepid response to Vanguard. Modern Warfare 2 puts players back in the boots of Task Force 141 as they infiltrate, exfiltrate and dehydrate behind enemy lines.
Of course, one of Call of Duty’s biggest selling points is its excellent online multiplayer, and with the free-to-play Warzone 2 releasing on 16 November, it’s a great way to hit the ground running with this 17 per centsaving on the full release.
Find discounted gaming laptops, monitors and more in our Black Friday gaming deals guide below.
The best Black Friday gaming deals that you can shop right now
Wondering what UK Black Friday deals to expect on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch? Here’s everything you need to know and how to shop the early sales
Save £60 on Tefal’s air fryer in the Currys early Black Friday sale
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, it’s likely you’ve caught wind of the air fryer boom. It’s easy to see what these gadgets are so popular – they’re much cheaper to run than other cooking methods and use much less fat (by blasting your food with extremely hot air instead of oil).
In the ever-expanding world of air fryers, Tefal is one of the leading brands, and its compact air fryer is now £30 cheaper owing to the Currys early Black Friday sale (£59.99, Currys.co.uk).
If we’ve piqued your interest, here you can find everything you need to know about the Tefal deal.
This Tefal easy fry compact air fryer is less than £60 at Currys
Looking for an air fryer that won’t dominate your kitchen counter? Tefal’s easy fry compact is currently less than £60 at Currys during the Black Friday sale
The Boots early Black Friday deals worth having on your radar
With eye-catching discounts (we’re talking up to better than half price) on the likes of No7, Oral-B and Clinique to name a few, the Boots early Black Friday sale is already shaping up to be a corker. If it’s an IPL machine you’ve set your sights on this year, read on for a stellar saving on this Philips model.
Philips lumea BRI/923 IPL hair removal device: Was £359.99, now £289.99, Boots.com
Black Friday serves as the perfect time to snap up electric beauty devices and, thankfully, Boots has slashed the price of the Philips lumea, which featured in our review of the best IPL machines. Our tester found their hair began to “decrease in density and thickness after three treatments, which is faster than most of the devices” they tried. Owing to the impressive results, we’d recommend making use of this sizeable discount while you can.
For more beauty and skincare goodies, browse our guide to the Boots Black Friday sale:
The Boots Black Friday sale is big
The Boots Black Friday sale for 2022 has already started – these are the best beauty, perfumes, make-up and skincare deals to shop now
Sleep easy with Simba’s early Black Friday savings
When it comes to purchasing products as pricey as a mattress, the biggest sale event of the year – aka Black Friday – is well worth waiting for. Hailing from IndyBest-approved brand, Simba, this is a cracking deal worth having on your radar.
Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size: Was £999, now £549.45, Simbasleep.com
“We were thoroughly impressed with this hybrid mattress,” noted our reviewer. With “edge-to-edge support and no trail-off towards the sides”, the “multi-zoned foam layer at the base adjusts to movements and body shape to ensure you’re held in all the right places”. This is “Simba’s second-thickest mattress, so it’s definitely at the more luxurious end of the spectrum”, so benefiting from the discount will be more than worth it.
For more Black Friday mattress deals, read our guide below.
The only Black Friday mattress deals you need to know
Black Friday 2022 is nearly upon us – these are the best mattress deals on memory foam, hybrid and pocket-sprung models to shop now from Emma, Simba and Dormeo
