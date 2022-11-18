Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Gymshark, Ninja air fryers, phones and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but we’re spotting discounts from Currys, Amazon, Argos and more
There’s only one week left until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but eager retailers have already launched their Black Friday deals. If you’re looking for an early bargain, you’ll find plenty of discounts on popular products, including Ninja air fryers, gaming laptops and TVs.
Top UK retailers such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Dyson have started cutting prices on everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. The sale is the best time to bag a bargain before Christmas.
All deals aren’t created equal, though. To help you filter out the rubbish and spot the discounts worth your time and cash, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to guide you to the best Black Friday deals. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help.
There’s £50 off the Meta quest 2 at Amazon
Right, let’s wave goodbye to homewares and head into the world of gaming. The Meta quest 2 virtual reality headset is on sale in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
The price of this gaming gadget has been on something of a rollercoaster since launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta jacked it up to £399 earlier this year, blaming production costs and generally horrible economic conditions around the world.
Now with £50 off and bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, it’s an enticing deal once again. If you know somebody with the Meta quest 2 on their Christmas wishlist, this is likely your best opportunity to pick one up.
Meta quest 2 128GB: Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk
The Meta quest 2 is the most accessible VR headset yet. Unlike other virtual reality headsets which need to be wired into a gaming PC to work, the Meta quest 2 is totally wireless and doesn’t require any extra hardware. Just pop it on your head and you’ll find yourself immersed inside a virtual world. You really have to try it to appreciate just how convincing an effect it is.
Two wireless controllers (included) let you interact with and explore the game world. These track your hand movements precisely, so you can pick up virtual objects, swing virtual swords and make rude hand gestures at virtual characters.
Daily deals at Joseph Joseph
We promise this is the last time we’ll mention bathrooms this morning, but we’re giddy about all of this cheap Joseph Joseph stuff flying around for Black Friday.
Joseph Joseph two-piece bathroom sink set: Was £42, now £21, Josephjoseph.com
Containing a stainless steel soap dispenser and matching toothbrush caddy, this two-piece bathroom sink set from designer brand Joseph Joseph can elevate any sink from a humdrum wash basin to hip and happening ablution bowl. The caddy is roomy enough to welcome both manual and electric brushes, as well as your toothpastes and dental flosses. Until midnight tonight there’s 50 per cent off.
You need to replace your toilet brush
You’ve been meaning to get around to it, haven’t you? Replacing the toilet brush. There’s nothing technically wrong with your current toilet brush, sure, but it’s been through a lot. Your current toilet brush has got a bad aura around it. Time to go, old toilet brush. You served us well.
Joseph Joseph flex lite steel toilet brush: Was £24, now £12, Josephjoseph.com
This stainless steel and fingerprint-proof toilet brush from Joseph Joseph is one of the most popular products the homeware brand makes. The slimline holder fits neatly into small spaces. It has a flexible, D-shaped head for reaching everywhere, and an anti-drip and anti-clog design to ensure that nothing... drips... or sticks to it. Look, Black Friday isn’t always glamourous, alright?
Joseph Joseph's Black Friday deals are live
So good they named it twice, beloved houseware brand Joseph Joseph has launched its Black Friday deals.
Voucher codes will get you up to 30 per cent off everything, including Joseph Joseph’s iconic two-tier stacked waste and recycling bin (£199, Josephjoseph.com) If you’re not familiar with this bin, get ready to fall head over heels for a literal box full of rubbish that lives in your kitchen. Here are the codes
- 30 per cent off £100 or more with code JJ30BF
- 20 per cent off £80 or more with code JJ20BF
- 15 per cent off £60 or more with code JJ15BF
Save £30 on Horizon Forbidden West for PS5
Today at Argos you can get the PS5 adventure game Horizon Forbidden West for a fiver, so long as you’re buying a new DualSense controller too (£39.99, Argos.co.uk). That’s a £30 saving on the game, and a £44.98 bundle price in total.
It’s a peculiar bundle, considering Horizon Forbidden West doesn’t have a multiplayer mode and so doesn’t require an extra controller. But if you own some couch co-op games and you’ve got a need for a second pad, it’s worth a look.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
Good morning, deal hunters
Welcome back to your in-depth guide to the latest Black Friday deals, as they happen. With just a week to go until the official kick-off, early Black Friday discounts are popping up like whack-a-moles. Argos, Boots, Box, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very are all cutting prices on popular products.
To get you up to speed and help you find the stuff you’re looking for, you can find a complete list of Black Friday shopping guides below. Stick with us on the liveblog today to hear about any new deals as they drop.
This Amazon smart home kit is better than half-price
Smart home kit: 2 x Echo show 5 and charcoal and philips hue white smart light bulb: Was £169.97, now £72.98, Amazon.co.uk
You can save more than 50 per cent on this smart tech bundle thanks to Amazon. Containing two Echo show 5 devices and a Philips hue white smart light bulb, you can set alarms and timers, make video calls, check your calendar and more. All three devices can be controlled by Alexa while the smart bulb will help you reduced energy consumption in your home.
Save £70 on this Braun shaver with beard trimmer at Amazon
Braun series 5 electric shaver with beard trimmer: Was £169.99, now £101.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale has reduced this Braun shaver by almost £70. The series 5 shaver has a foil head with three blades, includes an integrated beard trimmer, is 100 per cent waterproof and comes with a charging stand, two-pin bathroom plug and a range of different guards for trimming hair of varying length. The shaver can be used on wet, dry or foamed skin and promises up to three weeks of battery life per charge.
