Today’s best Black Friday deals, from Dyson to Apple (The Independent)

There’s only one week left until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but eager retailers have already launched their Black Friday deals. If you’re looking for an early bargain, you’ll find plenty of discounts on popular products, including Ninja air fryers, gaming laptops and TVs.

Top UK retailers such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Dyson have started cutting prices on everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. The sale is the best time to bag a bargain before Christmas.

All deals aren’t created equal, though. To help you filter out the rubbish and spot the discounts worth your time and cash, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to guide you to the best Black Friday deals. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help.

