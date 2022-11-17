Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts to be had on Makita drills, Ryobi hand sanders and DeWalt impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.

Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your DIY done, and luckily the likes of Screwfix and B&Q are all taking part in the sale.

Whether you’re after a new cordless drill, an impressive hand sander or a hammer drill to make light work of your next project, keep scrolling for all of the best deals on power tools as they drop.

Read more:

The best early Black Friday drill and power tool deals in 2022

Makita HP488DAEX1 18v G-series combi drill: Was £169.99, now £119.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Makita)

“With a reputation made in the construction industry, this is the brand that, for good reason, hangs from the tool belts of many site workers because the tools combine versatile power with near indestructible build quality,” noted our review of a similar Makita drill. Owing to this, this cordless combi drill is a great purchase this Black Friday. The HP488DAEX1 18v G-series has a 60-minute run-time, and it is said to have plenty of power for your DIY jobs. The bundle also include a 74-piece bit set.

Buy now

VonHaus e-series 18V cordless sander: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Vonhaus.com

(VonHaus)

This VonHaus model landed a spot in our review of the best cordless sanders, with our tester noting that they’d used it “for a variety of DIY and hobby projects, and have been consistently impressed with the smooth finish it achieves.” It’s “not the most powerful of detail sanders, but you might actually find this a good thing, especially if you’re relatively inexperienced with cordless models and want a tool that’s easy to control”, they added. Great value at £39.99, and even better value now it’s been reduced to less than £20.

Buy now

DeWalt DCD796P2-GB 18V brushless cordless combi drill: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Screwfix.com

(DeWalt)

Another big name in the construction world, DeWalt is so popular that three of its models feature in our review of the best cordless drills. The DeWalt DCD791D2 compact drill driver (£299, Amazon.co.uk) is fairly similar, and our writer noted that “when working with wood the DeWalt was superb and never got jammed when drilling, while the power enabled fast drilling and driving while retaining plenty of control so we never felt the tool was getting away from us.” As for this exact model, it’s noted as being ultra-compact, and it has 15 torque positions for consistent driving into a variety of materials.

Buy now

Bosch corded hammer drill: Was £60, now £32, Diy.com

(Bosch)

B&Q’s Black Friday sale is here, and within it is this Bosch hammer drill, which is nearly half price. Owing to its ergonomic design, we’d predict that it will be comfortable and easy to use. The joy of this multi-purpose tool is that it can be used for a full range of DIY jobs, be that screw driving, drilling or hammer drilling. It also comes with a three-year warranty from Bosch.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, retailers who take part in the big Black Friday sale start their events earlier and earlier each year. Because of this, you can expect to see some of your favourite DIY shops, including Toolstation, Screwfix, B&Q and so many more, so it’s the perfect time to save on power tools and drills.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It started life as an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain on a new DIY tool, such as a cordless drill or hand sander, as well as other products across tech, gaming, laptops, mattresses, home appliances and more.

When will Black Friday deals begin?

As we previously mentioned, Black Friday sales are starting earlier and earlier, with brands and retailers offering impressive discounts that might even start at the beginning of November. That means you’re in luck if you’ve got a wishlist of items from the likes of Makita, DeWalt, Bosch or VonHaus.

What were the best Black Friday power tool deals from last year?

Last year, this DeWalt brushless cordless combi drill (£99.98, Screwfix.com), which was discounted by a third, and this laser level (was £119.99, now £99.99, Screwfix.com) was reduced to just £89.99 – a useful tool for construction, but also more creative projects like painted borders and gallery walls.

Elsewhere, there was 49 per cent off this handy Erbauer mixed impact bit and nut driver set (£11.54, Screwfix.com), reducing it to just £5.29.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on power tools, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners