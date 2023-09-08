Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the autumn months creeping in, bargain hunters are firmly setting their sights on the start of the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday. Taking place in November, the hotly anticipated sale sees thousands of products slashed in price across a whole range of categories from tech and beauty to kids’ toys, homeware and home appliances.

As well as stocking up on your go-to products, the Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to save on big-ticket items, such as power tools. The perfect time for DIY enthusiasts to expand their tool kit, shoppers can expect to see a number of well-known brands get involved for 2023.

In previous years the likes of Bosch, DeWalt, Karcher and VonHaus have all jumped on the bargain bandwagon with everything from drills and hand sanders to impact drivers and power washers slashed in price at major retailers such as Amazon, Screwfix and B&Q.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023

With so much on offer, our team of dedicated deal seekers are on hand to help you find the very best discounts on the tools that will make your next DIY job a whole lot easier. While there’s still some time until Black Friday officially kicks off, we’ve done our best to answer any questions you may have about the event, from when it starts to the deals you can shop right now.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Traditionally, Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, during the final weekend of November. That means that this year the sales event will take place on Friday 24 November and continue through to Monday 27 November, which is known as Cyber Monday.

When will the best Black Friday deals be available?

Despite taking place over a single weekend, Black Friday deals can actually be found as early as four weeks in advance. However, it is still worth keeping an eye out for bargains on 24 November, as some major retailers could reserve the very best discounts for Black Friday itself.

What were the best Black Friday power tool deals last year?

Power tools were reduced heavily in last year’s Black Friday sale, when you could bag this Gtech combi drill (which features in our round-up of the best cordless drills) for £77.48, instead of its usual price (£129.96 Gtech.co.uk).

The Wesco 18V cordless detail sander also saw a saving of 20 per cent (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), while the Bosch rotak 32R lawnmower (£72.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by a huge 50 per cent to just £54.99.

Best Black Friday power tool deals to expect in 2023

While we can’t guarantee which specific brands or products will be included in this year’s sale, we can take a quick look back at previous years to give you an idea of what to expect.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of bargains to snap up on a range of different tools, including drills, circular saws, power washers, lawn mowers and sanders, as well as accessories such as tool boxes, screwdriver sets and protective eyewear.

As for brands, the likes of Bosch, Karcher, Black and Decker, Stanley are names that we’ve seen pop up before while Homebase, Amazon, B&Q and Screwfix are among the retailers expected to take part.

Are there any deals on power tools available now?

If you simply can’t wait for the Black Friday sales event to start before cracking on with your next DIY project, you’re in luck. There are already some stellar savings to be had and we’ve listed the best ones below.

Bosch Professional angle grinder: Was £88.44, now £58.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 34 per cent off, this angle grinder is worth snapping up if you need a tool that can take on tough jobs like cutting through metal or tile. Designed to be compact, the angle grinder has a 720W motor for a strong performance and a small grip circumference to make handling it comfortable. It also has a clever safety switch, which ensures the tool is turned on in a controlled way and an anti-rotation protective guard.

Buy now

VonHaus e-series cordless sander: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Vonhaus.com

(VonHaus)

This VonHaus model landed a spot in our review of the best cordless sanders, with our tester noting that they’d used it “for a variety of DIY and hobby projects, and have been consistently impressed with the smooth finish it achieves.” They added that the tool is a great option for inexperienced DIYers as it’s “easy to control”. While it’s already great value at £39.99, it’s now an even better buy as it’s been reduced to less than £20.

Buy now

DeWalt cordless combi drill: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Screwfix.com

(Screwfix)

Snap this combi drill up while it has an impressive £100 off. Designed with a brushless motor and XR technology, the drill has plenty of nifty features including a 13mm metal chuck, spindle lock and LED light to help illuminate your workspace. It comes with two Li-Ion batteries that have a 75 minute charge time as well as two speed settings.

Buy now

Ryobi one plus cordless 5 piece power tools kit: Was £335, now £275, Diy.com

(B&Q)

If you’re looking for a ready-made kit that’s got it all, look no further than this set that’s designed for drilling and screwing into wood, metal, plastic and masonry as well as cutting shapes. Including a combi drill, impact driver, circular saw, jigsaw and torch, it includes pretty much everything you need to make light work of most DIY products, whether they’re big or small and there’s currently £60 off.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day sale in October – here’s everything you need to know