Best
Climate
TV

updated

Black Friday – live: What brands and retailers have launched early deals?

Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals

Lois Borny
Saturday 11 November 2023 07:56
While the sale event officially kicks off on 24 November, there are already major savings to shop now

As ever, Black Friday deals are making an early entrance, with hundreds of brands and retailers tearing up the rule book to kickstart a month of Black November savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.

While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technologyTVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattressesbeautyfashionhome appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday will have it discounted.

The likes of SharkDysonJohn LewisNinjaVeryCurrys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with AmazonNintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming weeks. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers, all month long.

The best early Black Friday sales to shop now

Secure a squeaky clean deal on an electric toothbrush

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

Coming out on top in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, Oral B’s Pro 3 device is now reduced by a whopping 55 per cent on Amazon. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said.

Lois Borny11 November 2023 07:56
Will GymShark be getting in on the Black Friday action?

Yes! Happily, Gymshark is definitely taking part in Black Friday this year. According to the brand, it’s “going even bigger” this year. Kicking off on 16 November, discounts will drop across every single item, with prices slashed by as much as 70 per cent. For everything you need to know, here’s Lauren with the latest.

Everything you need to know about the Gymshark Black Friday sale

We were among the first to find out what savings the fit-kit brand has in store

Lois Borny11 November 2023 07:50
When does Black Friday start?

Fairly soon! The Black Friday 2023 sale will officially take place between 24-27 November. But that hasn’t stopped stores from dropping early Black Friday discounts.

Hoping for a deal on Dyson? Some are already live. Looking to refresh your beauty arsenal? You’ll find early discounts at Boots.

As always, IndyBest’s team of discerning deal hunters will be on hand throughout the event to bring you the biggest and best deals.

Lois Borny11 November 2023 07:45
Best early Black Friday deals

Good morning! True to form, the IndyBest team of crack deal-hunters are here to bring you coverage of the best early Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the big day. Lots of retailers have already started slashing the price of big-ticket items, including SharkDysonJohn LewisNinjaVeryCurrys and Boots. If you are looking to save big this year, you’ll be glad to hear that we’re here to help – handpicking the very best offers as they drop. To get up to speed, make a beeline to our main guide for all the intel:

When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?

From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, the Black Friday sales is the best chance to save ahead of Christmas

Eva Waite-Taylor11 November 2023 07:42

