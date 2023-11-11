The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Black Friday – live: What brands and retailers have launched early deals?
Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
As ever, Black Friday deals are making an early entrance, with hundreds of brands and retailers tearing up the rule book to kickstart a month of Black November savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday will have it discounted.
The likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Amazon, Nintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming weeks. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers, all month long.
The best early Black Friday sales to shop now
- Adidas Black Friday sale live now – save up to 50 per cent on sportswear
- Amazon Black Friday sale starts on 17 November – shop sizeable deals on Amazon devices and big-name brands including Ninja, Oral-B, Shark, and Simba
- Boots Black Friday sale live now – save across brands such as Dyson, Dior, No7, Liz Earle and more
- Currys Black Friday sale live now – shop big deals on TVs, laptops and home appliances from brands such as Bosch, LG, Ninja and Samsung
- Dyson Black Friday sale live now – get up to £150 off products such as the corrale straightener and V8 absolute vacuum cleaner
- ESPA Black Friday sale live now – get up to 40 per cent off selected skincare products
- Gymshark Black Friday sale starts on 17 November – shop up to 60 per cent off selected gymwear items
- Halfords Black Friday sale starts on 24 November – shop discounts on cycling, motoring, tech and tools
- John Lewis Black Friday sale live now – save up to £300 on TVs, £100 on MacBooks and 40 per cent on kitchen appliances
- Kenwood Black Friday sale live now – save money on stand mixers, blenders and food processors
- Lookfantastic Black Friday sale live now – save up to 60 per cent on beauty and haircare brands from big names such as Philip Kingsley, BaByliss and Isle of Paradise
- Ninja Black Friday sale live now – save up to 25 per cent on air fryers, multi-cookers, knife blocks and more
- Our Place Black Friday sale live now – save up to 45 per cent on cookware, tableware and kitchen tools
- Shark Black Friday sale live now – save up to £100 on vacuum cleaners, steam mops and hair tools
- Simba Black Friday sale live now – save up to 55 per cent on mattresses, duvets, pillows, accessories and sleep bundles
- Smyths Toys Black Friday sale live now– shop half-price toys
- Sky Black Friday sale live now – save on Sky TV and streaming bundles, broadband and more
- Very Black Friday sale live now – save big on products from Apple, Samsung, Shark, Silentnight and more
- Vodaphone Black Friday sale starts on 24 November – save money with phone and SIM-only deals
Secure a squeaky clean deal on an electric toothbrush
Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk
Coming out on top in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, Oral B’s Pro 3 device is now reduced by a whopping 55 per cent on Amazon. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said.
Will GymShark be getting in on the Black Friday action?
Yes! Happily, Gymshark is definitely taking part in Black Friday this year. According to the brand, it’s “going even bigger” this year. Kicking off on 16 November, discounts will drop across every single item, with prices slashed by as much as 70 per cent. For everything you need to know, here’s Lauren with the latest.
Everything you need to know about the Gymshark Black Friday sale
We were among the first to find out what savings the fit-kit brand has in store
When does Black Friday start?
Fairly soon! The Black Friday 2023 sale will officially take place between 24-27 November. But that hasn’t stopped stores from dropping early Black Friday discounts.
Hoping for a deal on Dyson? Some are already live. Looking to refresh your beauty arsenal? You’ll find early discounts at Boots.
As always, IndyBest’s team of discerning deal hunters will be on hand throughout the event to bring you the biggest and best deals.
Best early Black Friday deals
Good morning! True to form, the IndyBest team of crack deal-hunters are here to bring you coverage of the best early Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the big day. Lots of retailers have already started slashing the price of big-ticket items, including Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots. If you are looking to save big this year, you’ll be glad to hear that we’re here to help – handpicking the very best offers as they drop. To get up to speed, make a beeline to our main guide for all the intel:
When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, the Black Friday sales is the best chance to save ahead of Christmas