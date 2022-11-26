Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest shopping event of the year is back. If your winter wardrobe is looking a little bare, it’s time to take advantage of Black Friday savings to invest in some new trousers, shirts, dresses and jackets.

Accessories are also included in the sale, with fantastic deals on bags and jewellery from big-name brands such as Mulberry and Monica Vinader. In fashion, impressive savings include labels and brands such as AllSaints, Asos, Joules, Reformation and plenty more.

To save you from sifting through thousands of deals, though, we’ve created extensive Black Friday shopping guides to help navigate the sale frenzy from the likes of Boots, John Lewis and Amazon. Read on for our top pick of the fashion and jewellery sales, from Mango and Missoma to Asos, H&M, Zara and more.

When you’re finished shopping for something that makes you feel fabulous, there are also savings to be had on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

From Birkenstock sandals and Ugg slippers to Oliver Bonas earrings and Coach handbags, we’ve rounded up the very best clothing and accessories deals for you to shop now.

Best Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals

Lululemon swift speed high-rise tight 28in: Was £118, now £69, Lululemon.co.uk

(Lululemon)

We’re big fans of Lululemon here at Indybest, with two of its legging styles featuring in our guide to the best yoga pants and leggings. This pair is designed specifically for running, with discreet side pockets for your phone and keys, a zipped back pocket for secure storage, reflective details for extra safety and a drawcord to stop them rolling or sliding down.

Buy now

Crocs unisex’s baya clogs: Was £39.99, now £22.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you love them or hate them, Crocs are back in style and here to stay. The baya clogs are a twist on the classic design, providing more ventilation and durability. At Amazon this Black Friday, you can now save more than £17 on a pair of these shoes.

Buy now

Mulberry small iris canvas & leather shoulder bag: Was £1,150, now £862.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Thanks to John Lewis’s Black Friday sale, you can snap up this leather and canvas bag from Mulberry with nearly £300 off. It’s a high-quality investment piece that will stand the test of time and the neutral colour palette makes it a versatile wardrobe addition. There are double pull cords on either side, which enable you to customise the shape, while the braided top handle and long shoulder strap mean you can carry it in two different ways.

Buy now

M&S leather chelsea flatform ankle boots: Was £69, now £55.20, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

If a reliable pair of winter boots are on the wish list, look no further than this pair of designer-inspired shoes from M&S. Reduced by 20 per cent for Black Friday, the boots boast a chunky sole, ankle height and sleek Chelsea look. The black design will slot seamlessly into your wardrobe, whether teamed with wide-leg jeans or tights and a mini skirt. Plus, the pair features antibacterial padding that helps keep them fresher for longer.

Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor all star lift platform canvas: Was £75, now £52.50, Converse.com

(Converse )

Converse’s Chuck Taylor high tops are a cult classic for good reason. From the lace up front to the canvas design, the retro trainer remains mostly unchanged since its first iteration in the 1920s.The chunky sole on this pair of platform all stars adds a contemporary touch while the black colourway will complement just about everything in your wardrobe. For Black Friday, the shoe brand is offering up to 30 per cent off selected items, meaning you can save more than £20 on the Chuck Taylor style.

Buy now

Illusion crystal hoops in gold: Was £65, now £48.75, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

Affordable accessories brand Astrid & Miyu featured in our guide to the best tarnish-free jewellery brands, and is best known for its huggies, piercing bars and welded bracelets. If you’re keen to expand your collection, its Black Friday sale is offering 25 per cent off everything on site. We’ve got our eye on these gold-plated sterling silver hoops, which give the illusion of two piercings in one. Keep things minimal by wearing them on their own or stack them with studs for a statement ear.

Buy now

Mint Velvet pale pink feather pyjama set: Was £119, now £95.20, MintVelvet.co.uk

(Mint Velvet )

A high-street alternative to that Sleeper luxe pyjama set, you can save 20 per cent on this Mint Velvet pale pink feather co-ord by entering code “BLACK20” at checkout. The long-sleeved satin shirt and wide-leg trousers are detailed with detachable ostrich-feather trim. Whether elevating your loungewear game or embracing the nightwear as partywear trend, indulge yourself this Black Friday.

Buy now

The North Face parka jacket: Was £340, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

(House of Fraser)

House of Fraser has big discounts across fashion and jewellery in the lead-up to Black Friday, such as on this The North Face coat. The winter piece features recycled and insulating materials, an adjustable and removable hood and a water-repellent finish, perfect for cold days.

Buy now

Aspinal of London Stella pebble leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £270, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

There’s a huge 40 per cent off this handcrafted Italian cross-body bag by Aspinal of London. The shape is inspired by a classic equestrian saddle bag, and the tan colour is a timeless shade. Thanks to its adjustable strap, you can wear it as a shoulder bag too, and it’s spacious enough to fit all your essentials. A great everyday bag with a luxury feel, it will match with most of your wardrobe, so we’re sure it’ll get plenty of use.

Buy now

Brook Taverner 35in sleeve double cuff non-iron Dobby check 100 per cent cotton shirt: Was £44.95, now £17.95, Brooktaverner.co.uk

(Brook Taverner)

With suits receiving a £100 discount and knitwear, trousers and ties all included in the Black Friday sale, Brook Taverner is rising up on many a wish list when it comes to this year’s bargain bonanza. This Dobby check cotton shirt has a saving of 60 per cent or can be bought under the brand’s three shirts for £50 offer. Sounds like a bargain to us.

Buy now

Missoma Lucy Williams square malachite necklace: Was £98, now £68.50, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Missoma is much loved for its classic takes on jewellery trends, all at relatively affordable prices. For Black Friday, you can save 30 per cent on everything (yes, everything) on the site. From necklaces to earrings, there’s a treasure trove of jewellery-box staples – but we particularly love this emerald-hued emblem necklace. A great alternative to a simple gold necklace, the malachite gemstone will add a touch of colour to your ensembles.

Buy now

Mejuri dot chain bracelet: Was £200, now £160, Mejuri.com

(Mejuri)

Mejuri specialises in fine jewellry that’s affordable enough to buy as a gift to yourself. In the Black Friday sale, it’s better value than ever with 20 per cent off everything when you spend £100. This chic bracelet is made from 14k solid gold, so it will never oxidise and discolour your wrist. Wear it for day or for night and shine brighter as it catches the light.

Buy now

Coach the Tabby bag, wine multi: Was £395, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

(House of Fraser)

House of Fraser also has this tabby bag by Coach. Reduced from £395 to £279, this wine-coloured shoulder bag is a timeless statement piece worth investing in while it’s on sale. The perfect accompaniment for your night out yet roomy enough to hold all your daytime essentials, it’s a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Buy now

Ugg maxi curly sliders, sand: Was £95, now £75, Office.co.uk

(Office)

If slippers are on your Black Friday wish list, look no further than this saving on a pair of Ugg maxi sliders, courtesy of the huge Office sale. The cosy-looking slip-ons boast a sand-hued sheepskin upper and insole, as well as a rubber outsole for improved grip and durability. You can save 20 per cent on the WFH-hero slippers right now.

Buy now

Monica Vinader gold snake chain necklace: Was £170, now £85, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

In Monica Vinader’s Black Friday sale, some jewellery items have up to 50 per cent off. This classic, gold snake chain currently features a saving of 30 per cent, taking the price down to £119. Handmade from recycled 18ct gold vermeil, this is a necklace you will wear time and time again.

Buy now

Mango structured fabric sweater: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Injecting some muted colour into your cold-weather closet, this sweater from Mango men is reduced by 20 per cent for Black Friday. Characterised by a rounded neck, wool composition and cable knit finish, the simple design is a winter-wardrobe winner.

Buy now

AllSaints Hadley sequin dress: Was £199, now £139.30, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

Also in the AllSaints Black Friday sale is a selection of dresses, including this champagne-gold sequin number, which would be sure to turn heads this festive season. Reduced by 30 per cent, this dress is made from recycled fabric and is complete with a cowl neck and adjustable straps. It’s available in black, too.

Buy now

Ted Baker Immie deep pink satin midi dress: Was £250, now £150, TedBaker.com

(Ted Baker)

Shopping for a party dress that makes you feel invincible? Ted Baker has several options reduced in the Black Friday sale, with savings of £100 and more. This cape-sleeved satin midi dress perfectly combines feminine elegance with sex appeal. Made from pure satin, it’s sure to feel divine next to your skin.

Buy now

Lace & Beads midi dress: Was £85, now £59.50, Asos.com

(Asos)

Asos is also sharing deals of 20 per cent off or more ahead of Black Friday, such as on this exclusive midi dress by Lace & Beads. Reduced down to £68, this sparkly dress would be a showstopper at any upcoming Christmas party.

Buy now

Does Zara do Black Friday?

High street hero Zara hosts a 24 hour Black Friday sale each year. Owing to the label’s popularity, the offers on selected items sells out fast. This year, we saw savings of up to 40 per cent on everything from coats and dresses to jeans and tops.

Does Next do Black Friday?

Next isn’t participating in Black Friday this year. But if you’re looking to save on the retailer’s clothes lines, the clearence section has discounts of up to 50 per cent.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name for the final day of sale, which starts and finishes every year on the following Monday. It’s your last opportunity to shop some of the biggest savings all year before the Boxing Day sales, and if you missed out on products on your wishlist over Black Friday, you may just find even bigger discounts on Cyber Monday.

