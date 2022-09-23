Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.

One particular area to keep an eye on is gaming, where the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch are often found at a reasonable discount, and accessories such as monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease.

The sales event initially started in the US as a way for brands to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving, and has since seen a cultural export across the Pond, so now most UK-based retailers also take part. It’s no longer just a one-day event either, with many retailers offering discounts weeks in advance.

The Black Friday 2022 sale will likely run from Friday 25 November (the day after Thanksgiving), across the entire weekend, until Cyber Monday – when all the best gaming deals can be found – which marks the end of the sale event.

At IndyBest, we’re simply giddy for a good deal, so, like the ever-vigilant deal hunters we are, we’re ready to predict all the best Black Friday gaming deals you can expect. Will we see discounts on the PS5 and Xbox series X/S consoles? We can only dream, but these are all the other savings we can expect to shop.

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

For more intel on who takes part and what products we expect to see on offer, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered hefty discounts last year for Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

As Black Friday always takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, it’s quite an easy event to track in our calendars. This year, Black Friday itself will take place on 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

UK retailers have been hosting sales events for Black Friday for a number of years and, as such, those sales periods have noticeably become longer. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos dropping deals weeks in advance.

While this may sound daunting, it’s here in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

While a number of sales will trickle out throughout the month, the best sales can usually be found on the day itself, on Friday 25 November. However, you can expect a huge number of brands and retailers to kick things off weeks in advance. Amazon, for example, started its Black Friday 2021 sale a whole month early.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

In terms of gaming deals, we spotted plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles (£333, Very.co.uk), including three months of Nintendo Switch Online as well as a copy of Mario Kart 8. We also saw the Oculus (now Meta) Quest 2 on sale for £299 at Currys with a £50 voucher included (Currys.co.uk). However, since Meta recently raised the prices of their VR headsets, it’s less likely that we’ll be seeing it discounted once more, but we’re happy to be proven wrong.

